Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, June 11, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;28;24;Mostly cloudy;30;24;SW;12;80%;55%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;43;30;Warm with hazy sun;42;31;WNW;13;39%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;31;18;Sunshine and breezy;30;18;WSW;33;42%;1%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Abundant sunshine;24;18;Mostly sunny;25;16;SW;22;42%;10%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Variable cloudiness;19;14;Partly sunny, warmer;26;16;ENE;18;65%;44%;8

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;17;9;Mostly sunny;18;9;WSW;10;57%;27%;6

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;37;21;Sunny and very warm;37;23;SE;13;14%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy;29;16;Warm with some sun;30;17;SSW;12;33%;5%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;32;23;Turning cloudy, hot;33;22;NE;21;48%;57%;3

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;29;17;Partly sunny;28;17;SW;12;38%;4%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Sun and some clouds;15;12;Rather cloudy;17;12;W;14;66%;29%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunlit, seasonable;43;25;Not as warm;39;22;NW;24;21%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Brief a.m. showers;34;24;An afternoon shower;34;24;SE;7;73%;72%;4

Bangalore, India;Cloudy;27;21;A t-storm in spots;26;21;W;23;73%;79%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;Partial sunshine;35;27;Brief p.m. showers;36;27;WSW;13;59%;73%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;23;18;Periods of sun;24;17;SW;23;63%;3%;10

Beijing, China;A p.m. t-storm;31;21;Mostly cloudy, warm;33;23;SSW;9;36%;11%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Sun and clouds;24;16;Showers and t-storms;25;16;W;14;58%;65%;8

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;23;15;Warmer;27;19;ENE;10;55%;71%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Rather cloudy;19;10;A shower in places;19;9;SE;7;74%;78%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;28;14;Sunny and pleasant;28;14;E;10;49%;2%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Warmer;24;14;Showers and t-storms;27;16;NE;9;62%;64%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;19;13;Variable cloudiness;24;15;ESE;10;62%;86%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Heavy thunderstorms;24;16;Thunderstorms;27;18;N;9;78%;91%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;22;15;Showers and t-storms;26;16;WNW;9;63%;69%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;18;12;Partly sunny;19;8;SW;9;75%;26%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;28;19;Nice with some sun;29;19;NE;9;42%;56%;5

Busan, South Korea;Showers around;28;22;Humid with some sun;28;21;S;15;71%;85%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, warm;36;21;Warm with hazy sun;37;24;ENE;10;20%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Rainy times;12;7;Sun and clouds;14;7;N;12;76%;36%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;26;17;A shower or t-storm;27;19;SSE;6;62%;66%;12

Chennai, India;Cloudy;33;29;Mostly cloudy;37;29;WSW;18;51%;44%;5

Chicago, United States;Winds subsiding;27;17;A shower in the p.m.;22;12;NNE;20;59%;56%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;32;27;A p.m. t-storm;31;27;SW;15;77%;90%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;21;13;Showers and t-storms;21;14;E;21;77%;69%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;29;25;Hazy sunshine;29;25;SW;14;78%;21%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;33;20;Partly sunny;34;21;SE;9;38%;3%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;32;22;A shower in spots;30;22;S;13;68%;44%;7

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, warm;40;31;Hazy sun and warm;40;31;E;8;42%;12%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;28;13;Partly sunny;32;15;SSE;11;25%;10%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Couple of t-storms;32;28;Showers and t-storms;31;27;SSE;16;82%;83%;7

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy with a shower;31;22;A shower in the p.m.;30;23;SSE;8;75%;71%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;15;9;A passing shower;15;11;NE;28;87%;81%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;30;17;Mostly sunny, nice;32;17;NNE;10;19%;1%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Lots of sun, breezy;22;17;A shower or t-storm;21;16;W;20;71%;56%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and very warm;36;27;High clouds and hot;37;28;SSE;12;55%;44%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;23;9;Partly sunny, nice;24;10;SE;9;36%;2%;5

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;A t-storm around;30;22;E;12;68%;53%;13

Helsinki, Finland;More sun than clouds;23;13;Partly sunny;20;10;E;19;52%;4%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;SW;10;72%;75%;11

Hong Kong, China;Decreasing clouds;33;26;Partial sunshine;33;25;ESE;11;71%;44%;13

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, windy;30;23;Mostly sunny, breezy;30;23;ENE;31;53%;44%;13

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;23;Rain and a t-storm;26;23;WSW;12;88%;87%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partial sunshine;36;24;Partly sunny;37;24;NNW;15;41%;3%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Inc. clouds;26;19;A stray thunderstorm;25;18;SW;12;65%;55%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Turning cloudy;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;E;11;72%;60%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;41;27;Hazy sun, not as hot;34;27;NNW;20;52%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;17;-1;Sunny, but cooler;10;-1;SSE;16;32%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;35;15;Hazy sun and warm;33;17;NNW;9;21%;7%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;35;29;Hazy sun;35;28;SW;17;56%;25%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sunny intervals;29;20;Afternoon t-storms;29;20;SSE;8;78%;98%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;42;28;Hazy sunshine;41;29;WNW;21;27%;2%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny and hot;34;19;Clouds and sun, warm;32;19;ENE;14;46%;55%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Thunderstorm;31;25;A shower or t-storm;31;26;NE;17;65%;82%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;30;22;Variable cloudiness;30;22;WSW;9;63%;39%;7

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;27;Rain and a t-storm;33;27;S;13;76%;81%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;S;8;77%;66%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun, mild;17;0;Warm with some sun;17;-1;NNE;9;25%;2%;3

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;30;24;A stray thunderstorm;28;24;SSW;11;80%;67%;4

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;19;16;Partly sunny;19;16;SSE;12;76%;6%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;21;14;Partly sunny;20;13;WNW;15;62%;28%;11

London, United Kingdom;Occasional rain;19;13;Showers and t-storms;20;14;E;22;77%;71%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;32;16;Not as warm;26;15;S;12;52%;6%;12

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;28;20;Some sun, pleasant;27;20;SE;10;68%;3%;7

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;25;11;Mostly sunny;21;11;WSW;20;43%;20%;11

Male, Maldives;A p.m. shower or two;30;28;Showers around;33;28;W;14;71%;100%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;A shower or two;30;24;NE;5;79%;67%;6

Manila, Philippines;Rain and a t-storm;32;25;Tropical rainstorm;28;26;S;17;88%;94%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Becoming cloudy;16;6;Partial sunshine;16;10;NNE;13;65%;0%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;Partly sunny, nice;24;11;N;15;48%;70%;14

Miami, United States;A morning t-storm;30;26;A t-storm in spots;30;26;ENE;16;64%;55%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;31;19;Showers and t-storms;30;17;NE;11;61%;69%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;30;26;Partly sunny;30;26;SSW;25;70%;44%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Low clouds breaking;17;13;Partly sunny;17;8;SW;10;76%;7%;3

Montreal, Canada;Showers and t-storms;26;15;A shower;21;9;WNW;23;56%;60%;9

Moscow, Russia;Sunshine and warm;29;20;A thunderstorm;24;13;ENE;13;71%;81%;6

Mumbai, India;A t-storm or two;32;28;Showers and t-storms;31;28;WSW;9;81%;87%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, warmer;24;14;A t-storm in spots;24;15;NW;11;73%;66%;8

New York, United States;Thunderstorms;26;20;Mostly sunny;29;18;SW;10;44%;9%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Windy this afternoon;32;14;Sunny and windy;30;15;W;30;29%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;23;14;A t-storm around;26;17;SSW;7;74%;42%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and a t-storm;27;23;Showers around;29;23;WSW;16;75%;87%;11

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny, nice;24;13;Partly sunny;24;12;ENE;15;37%;5%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Windy, not as warm;23;12;A few showers;19;7;NNW;22;52%;62%;10

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;26;Showers around;29;26;ESE;25;82%;84%;4

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;24;Showers and t-storms;30;24;S;11;79%;79%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon t-storms;30;24;Downpours;28;23;ESE;9;86%;81%;9

Paris, France;A passing shower;22;15;A shower or t-storm;19;13;SSE;19;76%;64%;4

Perth, Australia;Rain and a t-storm;21;15;Morning showers;18;9;SSE;23;66%;97%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;WSW;10;61%;71%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;30;23;Clouds and sun;30;23;NE;14;81%;44%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;32;23;Showers and t-storms;32;23;SE;8;57%;70%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower or t-storm;22;12;Partly sunny;26;16;E;7;62%;36%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clearing and warmer;32;17;Hazy and humid;30;16;N;8;62%;1%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon rain;21;10;A little p.m. rain;20;10;WSW;13;66%;79%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Low clouds breaking;22;15;Breezy with some sun;23;15;WSW;23;68%;77%;12

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;29;25;Showers around;29;24;SE;16;68%;88%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;12;8;Rain and drizzle;11;6;SW;29;80%;93%;1

Riga, Latvia;A strong t-storm;25;17;Showers and t-storms;23;14;NE;17;74%;60%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Low clouds, then sun;31;22;Humid with hazy sun;29;21;NE;6;66%;1%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Warm with sunshine;43;27;Hazy and hot;44;26;ENE;11;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;21;13;Warmer with sunshine;26;15;W;10;60%;8%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy, not as warm;18;12;Brilliant sunshine;21;11;NE;17;50%;2%;6

San Francisco, United States;Decreasing clouds;22;13;Partly sunny;18;12;W;27;65%;28%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;18;Showers and t-storms;25;18;NE;8;78%;77%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or t-storm;30;25;A morning shower;31;25;SSE;12;76%;69%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or t-storm;25;17;A p.m. t-storm;24;17;NW;8;98%;78%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;29;16;Hazy sunshine;29;16;E;14;17%;9%;13

Santiago, Chile;Fog will lift;14;5;Rain tapering off;11;-1;SW;7;73%;80%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;32;22;Showers and t-storms;31;23;E;8;72%;76%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers around;19;11;A shower or t-storm;20;11;WNW;13;74%;67%;5

Seattle, United States;Cooler;18;13;Spotty showers;17;10;SSW;10;75%;87%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny, warm;32;18;Periods of sun;31;18;WSW;8;59%;0%;9

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;31;25;Rain and drizzle;32;26;NNE;11;74%;80%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm or two;32;27;A thunderstorm;32;27;S;11;76%;84%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A couple of t-storms;19;13;Showers and t-storms;20;13;W;19;68%;76%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;32;25;Partly sunny;31;24;E;14;62%;70%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;23;11;Clouds and sun, nice;23;11;NE;17;44%;0%;5

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;19;13;Spotty showers;17;11;W;15;76%;65%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Spotty showers;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;SE;9;65%;56%;13

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, breezy;20;13;Partly sunny;20;11;ENE;24;56%;0%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;32;19;Mostly sunny;33;20;ENE;11;23%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny and hot;33;18;Sun and clouds, warm;32;17;NNW;16;33%;48%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and warm;37;24;Hazy sun and warm;36;23;SW;13;11%;2%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, nice;29;21;Mostly sunny;29;21;WSW;13;44%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;A t-storm in spots;22;15;Sunshine and nice;26;15;E;9;47%;11%;11

Tokyo, Japan;Very windy;26;23;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;ESE;17;66%;80%;11

Toronto, Canada;Windy, not as warm;23;14;Sunshine, a t-storm;20;10;NNW;18;58%;66%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly cloudy;28;21;Hazy sun;31;23;ESE;21;49%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, nice;29;20;Mostly cloudy, warm;33;20;ESE;18;39%;8%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun, nice;20;6;A morning t-shower;16;5;NNW;16;53%;55%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;19;12;Spotty showers;16;10;SE;7;71%;89%;3

Vienna, Austria;Warmer;24;12;Showers and t-storms;27;15;ESE;7;56%;61%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;34;25;Partly sunny and hot;35;25;W;9;58%;55%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Strong thunderstorms;29;18;Showers and t-storms;28;16;ENE;12;71%;71%;7

Warsaw, Poland;A couple of t-storms;26;17;Showers and t-storms;30;18;ENE;14;63%;63%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, windy;14;12;A little p.m. rain;14;7;SSE;32;78%;61%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;31;25;A t-storm or two;32;25;WSW;11;80%;88%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Turning cloudy, warm;31;14;A t-storm in spots;28;13;NE;6;40%;43%;8

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather