Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, May 31, 2020

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;31;24;A t-storm around;30;25;WSW;10;79%;55%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;42;31;Mostly sunny and hot;42;32;E;19;36%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;30;15;Plenty of sunshine;30;16;W;19;32%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;23;17;Partly sunny;24;17;ENE;13;67%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;21;12;Nice with some sun;23;14;NNE;18;47%;0%;7

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy with a shower;16;7;A shower;16;7;SE;13;52%;63%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Unseasonably hot;40;22;Not as hot;36;23;SSE;9;25%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and very warm;32;16;Inc. clouds;34;14;SW;20;37%;5%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cooler with showers;22;10;Cooler;17;7;S;17;55%;14%;2

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;24;14;A p.m. t-storm;23;14;NNW;11;60%;64%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Downpours;16;14;Afternoon showers;18;14;SW;16;92%;92%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny, breezy;39;23;Mostly sunny, warm;42;25;N;15;13%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Brief p.m. showers;34;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;SSW;7;80%;75%;7

Bangalore, India;Turning cloudy;32;22;A t-storm around;31;22;WSW;11;66%;64%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A morning t-storm;35;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;26;S;11;68%;60%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;23;18;Mostly sunny;24;18;ESE;13;73%;32%;9

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;29;16;A t-storm or two;30;16;NW;20;29%;62%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or t-storm;19;10;Showers and t-storms;18;10;NW;12;84%;84%;6

Berlin, Germany;Warmer;22;10;Partly sunny, nice;23;10;NE;12;43%;7%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Showers and t-storms;18;11;A shower or t-storm;18;9;SE;8;75%;66%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun;26;12;High clouds;27;12;E;5;51%;4%;3

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain;13;12;Spotty showers;22;11;N;23;52%;62%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny, nice;21;11;Partly sunny, warm;26;13;ENE;12;41%;0%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;21;10;A t-storm in spots;21;10;ESE;10;57%;77%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy;14;12;Warmer with some sun;21;10;E;10;49%;64%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;14;5;Mostly cloudy;14;4;NNW;8;66%;13%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;29;18;Some sun, pleasant;28;18;NE;10;35%;15%;5

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;24;17;Hazy sun;27;14;WNW;12;61%;4%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;32;19;Hazy sunshine;36;23;SE;9;17%;1%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;22;10;Decreasing clouds;20;11;WSW;7;83%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;26;19;A morning shower;26;18;SSE;5;73%;63%;10

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny, nice;36;29;Inc. clouds;38;29;SSW;20;58%;47%;8

Chicago, United States;Cool with sunshine;18;12;A t-storm in spots;23;19;SSW;17;53%;47%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;S;14;77%;65%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;20;8;Partly sunny;20;11;NNW;10;49%;10%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Sun and some clouds;26;22;Nice with some sun;26;22;N;20;76%;5%;6

Dallas, United States;Sunny and pleasant;31;20;Partly sunny;30;21;SE;12;56%;40%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and clouds, nice;31;24;Afternoon showers;29;23;SSE;19;74%;99%;7

Delhi, India;A strong t-storm;32;23;Hazy sun;36;24;WNW;7;55%;8%;11

Denver, United States;A p.m. t-storm;31;16;Increasing clouds;33;16;SW;11;33%;53%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A strong t-storm;30;27;SSW;16;85%;80%;5

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;34;22;Partly sunny, nice;32;23;SSE;8;63%;6%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Nice with some sun;19;9;Partly sunny, nice;19;8;NE;13;55%;2%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun;30;17;Mostly sunny;33;18;NNE;10;27%;2%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing;23;17;Mostly sunny;25;18;E;8;72%;1%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny and hot;36;28;A p.m. t-storm;36;27;SSE;7;61%;78%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;25;9;Sunny and pleasant;23;8;ENE;9;45%;2%;5

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;A p.m. t-storm;29;24;ESE;10;82%;75%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Winds subsiding;20;9;Partly sunny;17;7;NE;13;57%;44%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A morning t-storm;32;25;Showers around;35;26;SE;6;69%;78%;10

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm or two;32;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;27;SSE;15;75%;75%;7

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;30;23;A morning shower;31;24;NE;20;53%;73%;13

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;25;A stray thunderstorm;34;24;W;10;56%;79%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Periods of sun;30;19;Hazy sun;31;20;NNE;11;56%;45%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Inc. clouds;22;14;Brief p.m. showers;21;14;ENE;11;68%;81%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;E;13;73%;63%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny, breezy, warm;37;26;Mostly sunny;35;26;N;22;45%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;23;6;Hazy sun;23;6;S;7;28%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;32;14;Mostly sunny;31;14;NNE;12;16%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Periods of sun;35;29;Partly sunny;35;29;SW;18;63%;27%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A little a.m. rain;24;16;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;16;S;10;70%;51%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;44;28;Warm with hazy sun;42;27;NNW;17;7%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers around;16;9;Cooler with rain;12;8;NW;18;86%;88%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Increasingly windy;31;25;Increasingly windy;32;25;NE;25;53%;11%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;31;23;Nice with some sun;31;24;SW;8;71%;55%;4

Kolkata, India;A morning t-storm;32;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;27;S;16;76%;76%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;SSE;7;72%;77%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;16;-1;Turning cloudy;15;-1;ESE;20;39%;16%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;SW;9;76%;59%;4

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;21;17;Decreasing clouds;20;17;SSE;13;79%;7%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower or t-storm;26;17;Partly sunny;25;18;N;9;68%;33%;11

London, United Kingdom;Breezy with sunshine;24;11;Partly sunny, nice;23;11;ENE;18;46%;5%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;24;15;Low clouds breaking;26;16;S;10;57%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;29;23;Mostly sunny;29;23;SSW;10;74%;7%;7

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, warm;29;16;Warm with sunshine;30;17;WSW;8;47%;9%;11

Male, Maldives;Clearing;31;28;Showers around;31;28;SSW;15;73%;97%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A morning shower;30;24;Brief p.m. showers;29;24;ENE;8;81%;88%;6

Manila, Philippines;Sun and some clouds;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;ESE;12;57%;57%;12

Melbourne, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;16;9;Rain, breezy, cooler;10;8;WSW;26;78%;79%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;24;13;A p.m. t-storm;26;13;NNE;11;44%;74%;14

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A shower or t-storm;31;26;E;13;67%;82%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;18;7;Spotty showers;14;8;NNE;21;41%;84%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;30;27;Partly sunny;30;26;SW;21;74%;50%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Windy;13;10;A shower in the a.m.;12;8;SW;16;64%;60%;2

Montreal, Canada;Turning cloudy;14;6;Clouds and sun;17;9;SW;12;34%;19%;8

Moscow, Russia;Rain tapering off;12;8;Spotty showers;11;9;ENE;17;73%;87%;2

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;35;29;Partly sunny;33;28;S;14;74%;55%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;25;12;Mostly cloudy;26;13;SSW;11;57%;30%;6

New York, United States;Not as warm;21;11;Clouds and sun;22;14;NW;27;35%;27%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Nice with sunshine;28;14;Mostly sunny;28;16;E;15;39%;6%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Spotty showers;16;9;Partly sunny;19;12;ESE;8;68%;67%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;A.M. showers, cloudy;22;18;Cloudy and warmer;27;20;WSW;9;55%;29%;5

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, nice;24;10;Partly sunny;25;10;S;8;33%;0%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy with a shower;14;5;Mainly cloudy;18;9;SE;14;43%;31%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;30;26;Showers around;30;27;ESE;27;77%;73%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;29;25;A shower or t-storm;30;25;NW;7;81%;76%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Couple of t-storms;29;23;A shower or t-storm;30;23;ENE;12;81%;69%;7

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;23;13;Partly sunny, nice;26;14;E;14;34%;1%;8

Perth, Australia;Showers;20;11;Mostly cloudy;20;11;ESE;9;72%;3%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A heavy thunderstorm;34;26;Clouds and sun;34;25;SSW;8;64%;44%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;More sun than clouds;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;SSE;25;81%;66%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;33;22;A t-storm in spots;34;23;SE;9;49%;55%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Occasional rain;15;9;Pleasant and warmer;22;9;ENE;11;47%;15%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;27;15;Mostly sunny, nice;24;12;SSE;18;56%;75%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;20;11;Rain at times;20;10;E;13;68%;86%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;25;16;Sunny and nice;25;15;SW;12;71%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Inc. clouds;29;22;A morning shower;30;22;SE;9;79%;89%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;10;6;Rain and drizzle;11;6;SW;18;64%;56%;2

Riga, Latvia;Breezy with sunshine;19;9;Periods of sun;17;7;NE;18;48%;29%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;27;18;Hazy sunshine;28;18;NNW;8;52%;1%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;42;25;Mostly sunny, warm;43;27;SSE;12;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, nice;23;12;Partly sunny;25;12;SW;10;50%;25%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;15;6;Mostly sunny;15;5;NE;15;40%;3%;6

San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;19;13;Clouds and sun;19;13;SW;16;66%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;17;Showers and t-storms;24;17;SE;8;87%;87%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;31;26;A shower or t-storm;31;25;ESE;18;68%;64%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Wind and rain;21;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;22;18;W;5;100%;93%;3

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;29;14;Turning out cloudy;29;14;NE;16;26%;5%;11

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;18;7;Hazy sun;18;6;SSW;5;55%;10%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;31;22;A morning shower;31;22;N;8;69%;69%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;23;15;Partly sunny;25;15;N;9;68%;38%;7

Seattle, United States;A little a.m. rain;16;9;Mostly sunny;18;9;NE;8;57%;10%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Increasing clouds;27;17;Turning sunny;25;13;SW;13;56%;25%;11

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;27;22;Mostly cloudy;30;22;SSE;15;62%;3%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;33;27;A morning shower;33;27;SE;6;71%;76%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;18;8;Showers and t-storms;17;8;W;20;59%;84%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;31;24;A shower in spots;32;24;E;13;65%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;21;8;Partly sunny;24;10;SW;10;40%;22%;6

Sydney, Australia;Some sun, pleasant;21;14;Partly sunny, breezy;22;9;W;23;47%;52%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;More clouds than sun;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;SSW;10;73%;81%;13

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunny;17;9;Partly sunny;15;8;ENE;13;58%;44%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Unseasonably hot;36;22;Very hot;36;23;E;11;21%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this morning;28;15;Partly sunny;27;15;NE;14;56%;41%;10

Tehran, Iran;Unseasonably hot;37;24;Mostly sunny and hot;36;25;N;15;9%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;26;17;Sunny and pleasant;26;21;NNE;13;44%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Couple of t-storms;19;12;A p.m. t-storm;23;12;ESE;9;61%;60%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Showers around;23;18;Cloudy;23;20;SSE;13;72%;66%;3

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;16;9;Partly sunny;19;12;WSW;17;54%;59%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Abundant sunshine;26;19;Hazy sun and breezy;26;19;E;24;59%;9%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;24;15;Clouds and sun;25;15;NE;16;51%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;17;4;Sun and clouds;19;6;WSW;23;36%;41%;9

Vancouver, Canada;A little a.m. rain;17;8;Mostly sunny;18;9;ESE;8;55%;44%;8

Vienna, Austria;Cooler with rain;12;11;Spotty showers;22;11;N;13;51%;69%;8

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly cloudy;30;23;A t-storm in spots;31;24;N;8;72%;68%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;21;6;Spotty showers;17;6;NNE;17;37%;82%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Rather cloudy;20;10;Partly sunny;19;9;NW;21;46%;58%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Sun and clouds;13;11;Afternoon showers;15;12;ESE;19;84%;86%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;A thunderstorm;34;26;SSW;8;69%;71%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very warm;30;13;Mostly sunny, warm;29;15;NE;7;31%;27%;11

