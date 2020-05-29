Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, May 29, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;29;24;A thunderstorm;30;25;ESE;10;87%;73%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny and hot;43;30;Mostly sunny and hot;42;31;SSE;15;35%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine and windy;26;14;Sunny and pleasant;28;14;W;18;34%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;21;16;Hazy sunshine;23;16;E;23;61%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny;20;10;Partly sunny, nice;23;12;ENE;16;47%;5%;7

Anchorage, United States;Inc. clouds;21;9;Some sun, a shower;17;8;WSW;12;57%;80%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Unseasonably hot;40;22;Unseasonably hot;39;22;SSE;10;14%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, warm;29;13;Mostly sunny, warm;27;10;ENE;13;38%;0%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun, warm;29;14;Warm with some sun;30;19;ENE;15;47%;27%;4

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;23;13;A shower or t-storm;23;14;SE;12;60%;82%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Downpours;17;13;A little p.m. rain;17;14;E;16;81%;68%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Winds subsiding;40;23;Winds subsiding;36;21;NW;28;17%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;SSE;8;80%;71%;5

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;31;21;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;22;WSW;10;73%;75%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;Showers around;33;27;S;11;74%;82%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Winds subsiding;25;17;Partly sunny, nice;23;17;ESE;17;69%;7%;10

Beijing, China;Warm with some sun;33;21;A t-storm or two;30;19;S;20;32%;83%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Spotty showers;20;11;Spotty showers;18;9;W;11;69%;86%;9

Berlin, Germany;Increasing clouds;20;7;Partly sunny;19;9;NNE;13;42%;27%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the p.m.;18;10;Showers and t-storms;18;10;ESE;9;77%;70%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and nice;26;11;Mostly sunny, nice;26;11;E;11;54%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers around;19;9;Clouds and sun;18;10;NW;22;49%;28%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;23;11;Mostly sunny, nice;23;12;ENE;11;36%;2%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;19;10;Showers and t-storms;21;10;WSW;11;72%;84%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Spotty showers;19;11;Partly sunny, cool;19;11;N;8;42%;33%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun;20;14;A shower in the a.m.;19;7;SW;11;76%;56%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Decreasing clouds;29;19;Sunshine, pleasant;29;18;NE;10;34%;27%;9

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;26;15;Some sun;24;15;NE;13;57%;25%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;29;17;Sunny and nice;30;17;NNE;13;29%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;18;10;Hazy sun;19;9;SE;10;79%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A p.m. t-storm;27;20;Showers and t-storms;27;20;SSE;6;66%;82%;11

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny, warm;41;29;Hazy sun;38;29;S;17;59%;31%;12

Chicago, United States;Variable cloudiness;21;13;Mostly sunny;19;11;NE;12;55%;25%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;27;A stray thunderstorm;29;26;SSE;19;83%;68%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;17;7;Partly sunny;19;9;NNW;10;60%;21%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;28;23;Partial sunshine;28;23;NW;17;72%;1%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;31;17;Mostly sunny;30;18;ESE;10;48%;2%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Decreasing clouds;32;22;A morning shower;31;23;S;15;69%;65%;7

Delhi, India;A strong t-storm;35;25;Showers and t-storms;34;24;SE;17;61%;87%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;31;15;A t-storm around;30;14;SW;12;40%;55%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower or t-storm;33;24;A morning t-storm;33;27;SSW;11;68%;93%;3

Dili, East Timor;Sunny intervals;33;23;Nice with some sun;31;22;SSE;8;67%;4%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;20;11;Nice with some sun;19;10;E;16;49%;1%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;31;17;Partly sunny;31;17;NNE;12;34%;27%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;23;18;Nice with some sun;23;18;ENE;25;69%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;34;27;SSE;7;70%;64%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;25;11;Partly sunny;25;11;E;10;45%;4%;6

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;Showers and t-storms;31;24;E;14;69%;69%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Increasing clouds;17;9;Partly sunny;19;9;NE;20;44%;1%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;34;25;A t-storm in spots;34;26;S;10;68%;57%;6

Hong Kong, China;A stray thunderstorm;31;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;27;SSW;14;77%;95%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partial sunshine;29;22;Sunshine, a shower;30;22;NE;22;54%;65%;13

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny, warm;43;27;Hazy and very warm;39;27;SSE;10;30%;8%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Not as warm;31;22;A strong t-storm;28;20;NNW;16;68%;68%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;A t-storm in spots;17;14;Partly sunny, nice;22;14;SW;14;62%;16%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partial sunshine;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;ESE;12;69%;65%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny, breezy, warm;37;28;Mostly sunny;34;27;N;27;50%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;19;5;Hazy sunshine;21;4;NNW;7;38%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;30;13;Hazy sun;30;14;ENE;11;24%;4%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Winds subsiding;36;29;Hazy sun;35;29;WSW;22;63%;44%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A little a.m. rain;26;15;A t-storm or two;25;16;WSW;9;78%;77%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Warm with sunshine;44;28;Hazy sun and warm;43;28;N;24;11%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Spotty showers;17;12;Rain and a t-storm;16;11;SW;11;82%;84%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or t-storm;30;26;A shower or t-storm;30;26;E;22;68%;66%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds breaking;32;24;Low clouds breaking;32;24;WSW;9;65%;55%;4

Kolkata, India;Couple of t-storms;35;26;Sunny intervals;33;26;SSW;12;76%;60%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A t-storm or two;33;26;WNW;6;78%;72%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Sun and clouds, mild;16;-2;Mild with some sun;16;-1;ENE;14;25%;3%;4

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;SSW;8;75%;72%;4

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sunshine;21;17;Partly sunny;20;17;SSE;14;75%;8%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Warm with sunshine;29;18;Sun and some clouds;29;18;N;10;59%;16%;11

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;22;10;Mostly sunny;23;12;ENE;17;44%;0%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Fog, then some sun;24;15;Clouds to sun;24;14;SW;11;61%;3%;11

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;28;23;Mostly cloudy;29;23;SE;10;71%;5%;5

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, warm;31;17;Partly sunny, warm;32;17;S;7;33%;6%;11

Male, Maldives;Cloudy, p.m. showers;30;27;Spotty showers;32;28;WSW;15;75%;85%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;Afternoon showers;30;24;ENE;6;84%;95%;6

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;27;Mostly sunny;35;25;ESE;9;58%;44%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Clouding up, breezy;18;11;Winds subsiding;17;12;N;27;64%;56%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;24;11;Showers and t-storms;23;12;NNE;10;47%;86%;14

Miami, United States;Becoming cloudy;30;26;A morning shower;30;24;E;14;71%;49%;11

Minsk, Belarus;A little rain;14;11;Breezy with rain;15;11;NE;25;77%;92%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;30;26;A t-storm in spots;30;26;SSW;23;74%;73%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Some sun, pleasant;20;12;A shower in the p.m.;19;9;WSW;13;63%;59%;3

Montreal, Canada;Severe thunderstorms;31;17;Showers around;23;6;WSW;20;49%;71%;7

Moscow, Russia;Periods of rain;18;15;Nice with some sun;21;11;NE;17;77%;90%;5

Mumbai, India;Sun and some clouds;34;30;Hazy sun;34;30;W;14;70%;27%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;26;12;Clouds and sun;26;12;SSW;10;54%;14%;6

New York, United States;Thundershower;26;19;A shower in the a.m.;29;13;NW;11;47%;59%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Windy with sunshine;26;14;Mostly sunny, nice;26;13;WNW;15;43%;1%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A passing shower;21;11;Inc. clouds;17;8;NW;23;74%;37%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;28;14;High clouds;29;18;SE;10;38%;13%;9

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;20;9;Some sun, pleasant;22;9;NE;10;37%;5%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Severe thunderstorms;28;14;Showers around;19;5;NW;19;61%;90%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A p.m. shower or two;30;27;A morning shower;31;27;E;24;74%;78%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;25;Showers and t-storms;29;25;SSW;16;82%;79%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;28;23;Couple of t-storms;32;24;E;10;76%;85%;11

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;24;12;Mostly sunny;25;13;E;14;36%;0%;8

Perth, Australia;Rain and a t-storm;20;13;A stray shower;17;14;W;17;61%;77%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;A t-storm in spots;34;26;SW;10;65%;55%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;31;25;A t-storm around;31;25;SE;22;78%;55%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers and t-storms;31;23;A shower or t-storm;32;22;ESE;8;59%;61%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A passing shower;18;7;Clouds and sun, cool;17;7;NNW;12;46%;36%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine and warmer;27;12;Hazy sunshine;29;12;NNW;10;53%;1%;9

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;19;11;Periods of rain;19;11;WNW;12;74%;87%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;24;15;Variable cloudiness;25;17;WSW;12;73%;10%;10

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;27;23;Morning downpours;28;23;SW;12;84%;93%;2

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;11;8;An afternoon shower;11;7;SSE;23;63%;65%;4

Riga, Latvia;Breezy with some sun;16;8;Variable cloudiness;20;10;NNE;22;48%;1%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;24;16;Partly sunny;25;17;N;7;64%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;42;24;Mostly sunny, warm;44;25;NE;18;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;A t-storm in spots;22;13;Partly sunny;21;12;NW;10;60%;36%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;18;7;Sunny;20;10;NNE;17;42%;2%;5

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;20;15;A shower in the a.m.;20;13;SW;16;67%;63%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;24;18;Showers and t-storms;22;17;SSW;7;87%;79%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or t-storm;30;25;Partly sunny;31;25;ESE;17;71%;30%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;22;18;Rain and a t-storm;21;18;NE;8;100%;100%;4

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;29;14;Sunny and beautiful;28;14;NE;17;18%;1%;14

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy with a shower;15;8;Partly sunny;18;9;W;6;61%;62%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;30;22;Partly sunny;31;23;E;9;70%;65%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny and hot;32;16;A t-storm in spots;31;16;N;9;59%;43%;11

Seattle, United States;Sun and some clouds;24;13;Cooler, p.m. showers;17;10;SE;9;77%;96%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;27;13;Hazy sun;29;14;W;8;47%;2%;11

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;26;17;Rain and drizzle;22;17;WNW;22;79%;80%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;27;SSE;8;76%;86%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;15;9;Showers and t-storms;19;10;SW;18;61%;84%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;32;26;Some sun, a shower;32;25;E;17;65%;73%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Sun and some clouds;17;5;Sun and some clouds;19;7;NNE;17;44%;2%;4

Sydney, Australia;A shower or two;18;12;Mostly sunny;20;12;N;13;74%;3%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;W;11;70%;67%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;15;8;More clouds than sun;18;11;NE;19;51%;1%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and summerlike;35;20;Sunny and very warm;35;21;ENE;10;23%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sun, some clouds;30;14;Winds subsiding;26;14;NNW;31;48%;55%;10

Tehran, Iran;Unseasonably hot;37;26;Sunshine, very hot;38;25;NW;12;11%;1%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;23;17;Sunny and pleasant;24;16;N;16;43%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;24;12;Variable clouds;23;12;E;9;52%;71%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, nice;25;18;Partly sunny;26;19;S;17;61%;9%;11

Toronto, Canada;Thunderstorms;22;11;Clouds and sun;17;7;NW;26;69%;29%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Increasing clouds;26;20;Hazy sunshine;27;19;SE;9;48%;11%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny;29;16;Mostly sunny;26;16;NNW;14;60%;7%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Rain/snow showers;8;0;Hazy and cool;12;-2;W;16;46%;29%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;24;14;Showers around;19;11;SW;9;74%;87%;3

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;18;8;Partly sunny;18;10;NW;14;43%;30%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;SE;8;74%;60%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;19;10;A little rain;20;12;NNE;19;49%;87%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Showers around;18;9;Spotty showers;17;11;NNW;21;56%;92%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Low clouds;12;9;A little a.m. rain;14;9;ESE;24;79%;67%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;SW;9;76%;67%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny and hot;33;13;Sunny and not as hot;28;12;NE;6;28%;2%;11

_____

