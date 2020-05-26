Global Forecast-Celsius
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, May 26, 2020
_____
City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;25;W;10;82%;65%;4
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;40;29;Hazy sunshine;38;29;NNW;12;44%;0%;12
Aleppo, Syria;Thickening clouds;29;19;Hazy sunshine;35;19;WNW;12;24%;4%;11
Algiers, Algeria;Turning sunny;22;16;Mostly sunny;23;16;ENE;21;69%;2%;11
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;21;11;Partly sunny;20;9;NE;17;60%;3%;7
Anchorage, United States;Cloudy with a shower;13;5;Sun and some clouds;14;6;N;9;58%;25%;4
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, summerlike;39;23;Warm with hazy sun;35;24;WNW;19;30%;0%;11
Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny and hot;35;10;Mostly sunny, cooler;23;8;ENE;21;43%;0%;8
Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and nice;23;9;Sunny and pleasant;24;11;E;11;56%;0%;4
Athens, Greece;Thunderstorms;22;14;Thunderstorms;20;12;N;17;73%;72%;9
Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty showers;17;14;Cloudy with showers;15;12;ENE;17;89%;98%;1
Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;35;19;Warm with hazy sun;40;23;NW;15;17%;0%;11
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;33;24;High clouds, humid;32;24;S;7;74%;44%;7
Bangalore, India;Partial sunshine;32;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;22;WSW;10;60%;77%;12
Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;33;27;A p.m. t-storm;35;26;S;11;62%;66%;12
Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;25;18;Mostly sunny, breezy;24;17;ENE;25;59%;2%;10
Beijing, China;Partly sunny, nice;28;16;Partly sunny;29;16;WSW;15;24%;1%;10
Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;17;9;Showers and t-storms;19;11;NNW;13;69%;71%;3
Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;20;7;Clouds and sun;23;10;NW;10;46%;64%;7
Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;19;11;A t-storm in spots;19;10;SE;11;78%;77%;7
Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;26;10;Sunny and pleasant;27;12;ESE;6;54%;1%;6
Bratislava, Slovakia;Spotty showers;17;10;Partial sunshine;21;10;N;22;50%;8%;8
Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;24;11;Mostly sunny;23;10;NNE;9;48%;5%;8
Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;21;8;Showers and t-storms;19;9;ENE;9;67%;85%;7
Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;20;11;Spotty showers;23;10;NNE;12;47%;64%;9
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;18;10;Sunny and pleasant;21;12;NNW;11;72%;0%;3
Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;29;20;Mostly sunny;29;20;NNE;9;37%;33%;9
Busan, South Korea;Turning cloudy;25;15;Hazy sun;25;14;SSW;12;57%;0%;11
Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;33;18;Abundant sunshine;33;18;N;16;34%;0%;12
Cape Town, South Africa;Cool with some sun;14;8;Mostly cloudy;14;12;NNW;18;68%;44%;1
Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;28;20;A t-storm in spots;26;19;S;7;69%;67%;9
Chennai, India;Partly sunny;38;30;Hazy sun;37;30;S;18;64%;20%;12
Chicago, United States;A t-storm in spots;28;21;Showers and t-storms;26;20;SSE;12;70%;77%;3
Colombo, Sri Lanka;A thunderstorm;32;27;A t-storm or two;30;27;SW;15;79%;86%;5
Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;17;8;A morning shower;16;8;NW;15;63%;41%;5
Dakar, Senegal;Clearing;27;21;Hazy sun;27;23;W;12;73%;0%;12
Dallas, United States;A shower or t-storm;24;17;Showers and t-storms;28;19;SSE;9;59%;72%;10
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;An afternoon shower;32;23;Showers around;31;22;SSE;10;72%;65%;7
Delhi, India;Unseasonably hot;45;29;Hazy sun, summerlike;45;29;E;13;18%;0%;12
Denver, United States;Sunshine and warmer;25;11;Partly sunny;27;11;N;10;39%;70%;11
Dhaka, Bangladesh;Windy this morning;32;28;A strong t-storm;35;26;SSE;26;64%;83%;4
Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;E;9;79%;83%;7
Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;18;9;Mostly cloudy;18;10;SE;13;65%;44%;4
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;32;18;A t-storm around;32;17;NNE;10;34%;44%;11
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;23;19;Sunny and nice;24;19;E;30;70%;0%;11
Hanoi, Vietnam;Turning cloudy;32;24;A t-storm in spots;30;25;SSE;8;71%;74%;3
Harare, Zimbabwe;Turning out cloudy;26;13;Sunny and pleasant;26;9;SE;10;32%;1%;6
Havana, Cuba;A shower or t-storm;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;E;9;73%;57%;13
Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;23;8;A shower in places;17;9;SW;17;51%;76%;5
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny and hot;36;27;A p.m. t-storm;36;26;S;9;61%;80%;9
Hong Kong, China;A t-storm or two;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;ESE;7;79%;89%;3
Honolulu, United States;Nice with some sun;30;22;Sunshine, pleasant;30;23;ENE;20;54%;37%;10
Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, warm;42;28;Hazy and very warm;39;28;SSW;10;36%;2%;13
Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;41;25;Hot with hazy sun;40;23;NNE;14;23%;0%;12
Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;18;12;A t-storm in spots;17;11;NNE;17;73%;56%;3
Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;33;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;SW;11;76%;77%;4
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;38;27;Warm with hazy sun;36;28;N;19;41%;0%;13
Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny;17;-1;Cool with hazy sun;13;0;S;10;32%;1%;4
Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny and hot;33;14;Hazy sunshine;31;14;NNW;13;17%;0%;12
Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny, windy, warm;36;29;Hazy and windy;37;28;W;31;52%;0%;12
Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm or two;28;18;A p.m. t-storm;29;17;SSE;9;63%;81%;12
Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;41;26;Hazy sun;41;27;NW;12;9%;0%;12
Kiev, Ukraine;Cool with rain;15;10;Spotty showers;17;9;N;11;72%;69%;7
Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, windy;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;NE;20;63%;65%;11
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy, humid;32;24;A t-storm around;32;24;WSW;8;67%;70%;5
Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, breezy;33;28;Hazy sunshine;34;28;S;22;70%;42%;13
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;SSW;6;72%;57%;3
La Paz, Bolivia;Plenty of sun;15;-3;Sunny and mild;16;-2;NE;10;21%;0%;7
Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;SW;9;74%;72%;10
Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;20;17;Sunny;20;17;S;10;78%;15%;7
Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and very warm;29;19;Sunny and very warm;29;18;NNW;12;57%;6%;11
London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun, warm;24;14;Mostly sunny, nice;23;11;E;9;49%;38%;6
Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;31;18;Sunny and very warm;30;17;S;9;52%;0%;11
Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;31;22;Mostly sunny, nice;30;22;S;11;66%;4%;7
Madrid, Spain;A heavy thunderstorm;28;15;Mostly sunny, warm;29;14;SE;9;44%;13%;11
Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;31;28;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;27;WSW;20;72%;84%;5
Manaus, Brazil;Brief p.m. showers;30;24;A morning shower;31;24;NW;5;80%;78%;9
Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;32;27;A shower or two;34;26;N;11;67%;87%;10
Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;20;8;Partly sunny;17;10;N;19;70%;44%;2
Mexico City, Mexico;Hazy sun;30;13;Partly sunny;28;13;ESE;9;24%;55%;14
Miami, United States;Thunderstorms;30;26;A shower in the a.m.;31;26;SE;14;70%;73%;12
Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;19;9;Spotty showers;20;8;NNE;12;53%;64%;6
Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;31;26;Partly sunny;31;27;SSW;18;75%;55%;10
Montevideo, Uruguay;Low clouds;13;7;Plenty of sun;19;10;NNW;10;81%;0%;3
Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, warmer;32;22;Hot with sunshine;34;22;WSW;13;43%;24%;9
Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;19;10;Clouds breaking;19;10;SSE;9;59%;42%;5
Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;33;29;Sunshine and nice;33;29;WSW;15;68%;1%;13
Nairobi, Kenya;Some sun, pleasant;25;14;Partly sunny;25;15;N;10;66%;55%;10
New York, United States;Dense fog;25;17;Low clouds breaking;25;18;SSE;11;68%;29%;6
Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, nice;29;15;Plenty of sun;30;15;WNW;17;39%;1%;11
Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasingly windy;33;7;Cooler;15;5;N;20;53%;3%;6
Osaka-shi, Japan;Afternoon showers;24;18;Partly sunny;25;14;NNE;14;56%;3%;9
Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;17;7;Clouds and sun;18;7;NW;12;37%;4%;5
Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;33;19;Mostly sunny;32;19;SSW;18;48%;19%;9
Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;26;A couple of showers;30;26;NE;14;76%;84%;3
Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;31;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;NW;11;82%;85%;6
Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;30;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;E;12;80%;66%;6
Paris, France;Lots of sun, nice;26;13;Sunshine, pleasant;25;13;NE;12;44%;5%;8
Perth, Australia;Spotty showers;17;11;A couple of showers;19;14;NW;18;67%;84%;3
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;35;26;A p.m. t-storm;37;27;SW;9;62%;67%;6
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;30;25;A t-storm around;32;25;SE;24;78%;55%;7
Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;35;23;A t-storm in spots;34;23;SE;9;56%;65%;11
Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;17;7;Clouds and sun;21;10;NW;8;44%;60%;5
Pyongyang, North Korea;Cooler with showers;21;10;Mostly cloudy;23;11;NNW;10;63%;57%;11
Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny, warm;23;9;An afternoon shower;22;11;NNW;14;52%;78%;5
Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;26;17;Hazy sun and humid;28;17;SW;10;66%;0%;11
Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;23;Clouds and sun;31;24;NNE;8;75%;66%;8
Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy this morning;8;6;A little a.m. rain;10;8;S;29;77%;86%;1
Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;17;7;Partly sunny;20;9;W;7;56%;60%;6
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and nice;24;15;Mostly sunny, nice;23;18;SW;12;61%;3%;4
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;37;23;Warm with hazy sun;41;24;NE;13;9%;0%;13
Rome, Italy;Sunshine and nice;27;12;Mostly sunny, nice;26;11;NNE;11;27%;0%;10
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Increasing clouds;19;3;Partly sunny;21;8;WNW;7;45%;28%;5
San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;25;14;Plenty of sunshine;22;12;SW;16;65%;0%;11
San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;27;19;Showers and t-storms;27;19;ENE;10;73%;84%;8
San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a t-storm;31;26;A shower or t-storm;30;26;SE;13;74%;82%;13
San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or t-storm;26;19;A shower or t-storm;25;19;SW;9;95%;84%;7
Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly cloudy;27;13;Clouds and sun;27;14;NE;14;24%;8%;14
Santiago, Chile;Sunny, not as warm;24;8;Mostly sunny;19;8;SW;6;53%;12%;3
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;31;23;A shower;31;22;NNE;8;72%;74%;11
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warm;33;18;Mostly sunny and hot;33;17;NNW;11;43%;3%;10
Seattle, United States;Sun and clouds;19;9;Partly sunny;23;11;N;11;51%;4%;8
Seoul, South Korea;Showers and t-storms;23;12;Sunny and pleasant;24;12;WSW;11;61%;3%;11
Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;23;17;Partly sunny, warmer;28;21;ENE;9;57%;10%;12
Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;34;28;A t-storm in spots;34;28;SE;6;71%;72%;6
Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;16;7;Showers and t-storms;17;8;W;12;68%;84%;8
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;31;24;A shower or t-storm;31;24;ESE;14;70%;82%;12
Stockholm, Sweden;Sun, some clouds;22;8;Spotty showers;17;7;NNW;13;64%;62%;2
Sydney, Australia;Showers this morning;19;12;A morning shower;18;11;WNW;11;77%;57%;2
Taipei City, Taiwan;Couple of t-storms;31;24;Rain, heavy at times;26;24;E;12;84%;96%;3
Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;18;7;Partly sunny;18;8;WSW;14;57%;62%;5
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, summerlike;37;22;Sunny and summerlike;37;22;ENE;12;28%;0%;10
Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this morning;25;12;Partly sunny;25;14;NE;13;56%;10%;8
Tehran, Iran;Unseasonably hot;36;26;Hazy sun and warm;36;25;W;13;13%;1%;12
Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;28;17;Sunny and pleasant;26;19;NW;14;58%;25%;12
Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;24;9;Clouds and sun, nice;25;10;E;8;42%;30%;10
Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy, p.m. rain;24;18;A shower in places;24;17;NE;12;80%;45%;10
Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny, warm;25;15;A t-storm in spots;23;15;ENE;11;70%;50%;3
Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;25;17;Sunshine and nice;24;17;ENE;13;65%;2%;11
Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;26;15;Sunny and nice;26;15;NE;17;52%;0%;11
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sun, some clouds;21;4;Hazy sun and warm;25;7;NNW;16;26%;3%;5
Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;19;9;Clouds and sun;22;11;N;8;46%;3%;8
Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;16;10;Partly sunny, nice;21;11;NW;14;45%;11%;8
Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;25;ENE;8;56%;75%;13
Vilnius, Lithuania;Thundershowers;19;7;Clouds and sun;19;8;NW;11;49%;31%;7
Warsaw, Poland;Thundershowers;17;9;Partly sunny;20;9;NW;12;54%;68%;7
Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;12;9;Sun and clouds;13;8;SSE;21;75%;4%;2
Yangon, Myanmar;A stray thunderstorm;37;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;SW;11;61%;55%;11
Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and nice;26;11;Mostly cloudy;27;14;NE;5;41%;3%;6
_____
