Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, May 16, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sunshine;31;26;A t-storm in spots;31;25;SW;14;81%;66%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, low humidity;37;26;Sunny and very warm;39;26;N;14;39%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine, summerlike;40;27;Sunshine, summerlike;39;25;N;16;15%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sun and clouds;20;16;A shower or two;19;14;NNE;16;62%;87%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;15;6;Partial sunshine;17;10;SW;18;61%;42%;7

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;15;7;Clouds and sun;17;7;NW;8;56%;35%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, pleasant;29;16;Mostly sunny;32;15;NW;12;27%;28%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, warmer;24;11;Mostly cloudy, warm;26;13;ENE;16;49%;30%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and beautiful;25;11;Plenty of sunshine;27;14;E;11;50%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Hot with some sun;35;20;Hot with some sun;33;19;W;8;36%;0%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;17;10;Mostly cloudy;18;10;E;13;68%;37%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;41;23;Sunny and hot;43;24;WNW;12;15%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with showers;34;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;SSE;8;79%;77%;4

Bangalore, India;Sun and clouds;34;23;Heavy p.m. t-storms;32;22;WSW;12;63%;90%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Hot with some sun;37;28;Clouds, a t-storm;37;28;SSW;14;58%;81%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Showers and t-storms;21;15;A t-storm in spots;20;15;W;12;71%;45%;5

Beijing, China;Blowing dust;26;13;Mostly cloudy;24;14;NW;20;12%;25%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Not as warm;23;14;A shower or two;24;13;ENE;9;66%;79%;3

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;16;8;Partly sunny;18;9;W;16;46%;42%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Showers and t-storms;19;10;Showers and t-storms;21;9;SE;12;71%;70%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;25;16;A t-storm in spots;25;16;ESE;12;80%;64%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;18;9;Partly sunny;21;8;NNE;10;56%;26%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;16;5;Partly sunny;18;8;WNW;8;54%;39%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;26;13;Clouds and sun, warm;29;14;SW;11;54%;36%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Some sun;19;9;Partly sunny;19;8;NW;6;64%;25%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;25;15;Hazy sun and warm;25;13;N;8;68%;1%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;28;20;Rain and a t-storm;27;19;NE;10;55%;79%;4

Busan, South Korea;Warmer;25;16;Decreasing clouds;24;16;SW;10;67%;27%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, hotter;40;24;Hazy sun, summerlike;42;25;NE;15;16%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Brilliant sunshine;19;9;Mostly cloudy;21;13;SSE;8;70%;0%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny, nice;29;20;A stray a.m. t-storm;27;20;SSE;7;69%;58%;12

Chennai, India;Some hazy sun;37;27;Periods of sun;37;28;SSW;12;59%;70%;10

Chicago, United States;More clouds than sun;15;12;Heavy thunderstorms;18;9;W;14;91%;93%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A thunderstorm;32;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;28;WSW;17;78%;83%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower in the p.m.;13;5;Spotty showers;15;7;W;25;65%;84%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Plenty of sunshine;25;21;Hazy sunshine;25;20;NW;21;78%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Thunderstorms;23;20;Cloudy and warmer;30;18;NNE;13;55%;0%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower in the p.m.;31;22;A morning shower;30;22;S;20;65%;45%;8

Delhi, India;Sunshine and warm;40;26;Hazy sun and warm;40;25;NNW;10;22%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;21;8;Mostly sunny;26;11;S;10;42%;12%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Decreasing clouds;35;27;A thunderstorm;39;27;SSW;16;61%;54%;7

Dili, East Timor;Mostly cloudy;33;25;More clouds than sun;31;25;SSE;11;70%;66%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Mainly cloudy;15;7;Partly sunny;17;9;SW;21;71%;44%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy;17;10;Pleasant and warmer;24;12;NNE;12;36%;14%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A p.m. t-storm;21;14;A shower or t-storm;22;15;S;6;73%;56%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;35;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;ESE;10;78%;69%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;25;9;Sunshine and nice;23;8;ENE;12;43%;7%;6

Havana, Cuba;A shower or t-storm;30;23;A shower or t-storm;31;23;SE;9;75%;79%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Rain and drizzle;7;0;Spotty showers;9;1;W;16;67%;69%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A bit of p.m. rain;36;28;Some brightening;34;28;SW;8;61%;55%;6

Hong Kong, China;Lots of sun, nice;32;25;Clouds and sun;32;24;SSW;12;68%;44%;13

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;30;22;Partly sunny;31;22;NE;22;52%;44%;13

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;25;A t-storm around;37;26;ESE;10;47%;50%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Nice with sunshine;34;19;Mostly sunny;34;18;NNW;16;34%;1%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Warm with sunshine;26;17;Some sun, very warm;31;17;NNW;12;60%;1%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;25;A t-storm or two;34;26;NE;12;73%;85%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;39;29;Sunny and very warm;36;29;SSW;14;42%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;21;6;Hazy sunshine;20;7;NW;10;58%;4%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;25;10;A t-storm in spots;24;9;S;9;40%;44%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;35;27;Hazy and very warm;36;27;W;19;54%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partial sunshine;29;17;A t-storm in spots;28;17;S;9;59%;46%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;43;27;Hazy sunshine;41;29;SSW;17;21%;28%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partial sunshine;17;7;Periods of rain;18;8;WNW;15;52%;86%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, windy;31;26;Windy;32;26;ENE;31;56%;29%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sunshine;34;22;Partly sunny;34;22;S;8;65%;34%;8

Kolkata, India;Warm with sunshine;37;27;Hazy and very warm;38;27;SSW;16;64%;8%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;35;27;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;26;NW;7;78%;74%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;14;-2;A shower in places;15;0;N;10;41%;56%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Becoming cloudy;33;26;A t-storm in spots;32;25;SSW;11;72%;55%;10

Lima, Peru;Clearing;20;17;Partly sunny;20;17;S;14;78%;8%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine and nice;23;14;Mostly sunny, nice;25;13;NNW;12;59%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;16;8;Some sun;19;10;W;12;50%;31%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;28;16;High clouds;25;16;SW;11;59%;21%;11

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;32;24;Mostly sunny;32;24;S;10;67%;1%;8

Madrid, Spain;A passing shower;21;10;Partly sunny, nice;24;9;ENE;9;46%;1%;10

Male, Maldives;Spotty p.m. showers;31;29;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;28;WNW;30;69%;72%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;29;22;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;23;ENE;6;85%;75%;2

Manila, Philippines;Clouds, a t-storm;32;27;A p.m. t-storm;35;27;SSW;12;67%;74%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny;20;7;Mostly sunny;18;8;NE;9;62%;0%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;28;12;A t-storm around;27;13;N;8;23%;51%;15

Miami, United States;A t-storm, warmer;30;23;Mostly sunny;31;24;SW;12;69%;23%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;14;5;A shower in spots;14;5;W;22;55%;55%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;31;27;Mostly sunny, nice;31;27;SW;19;71%;56%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and delightful;23;15;Sunny and nice;21;11;NE;13;71%;2%;3

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;18;9;Becoming cloudy;19;7;ENE;9;42%;82%;8

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;15;8;A morning shower;14;8;WSW;22;48%;60%;6

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;33;29;Hazy sunshine;34;28;NW;17;69%;11%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;24;14;A t-storm in spots;25;13;ESE;11;65%;55%;10

New York, United States;Turning sunny;26;12;Not as warm;19;12;SE;13;60%;27%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, very hot;40;24;Sunshine, summerlike;40;24;WNW;14;20%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Some sun, a shower;19;11;Partly sunny, warmer;26;13;SW;10;50%;7%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and a t-storm;23;16;Warmer;26;17;N;8;65%;6%;5

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny, chilly;9;2;Clouds and sun;13;2;NW;12;37%;15%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Low clouds;18;6;A shower in the p.m.;19;8;NE;12;44%;91%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun;31;26;A stray thunderstorm;31;26;ESE;12;77%;78%;7

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;33;26;A shower or t-storm;32;26;NNW;12;77%;82%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;30;24;A t-storm around;30;23;NE;13;73%;51%;9

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;20;7;Mostly sunny;21;8;N;9;49%;22%;8

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;20;12;High clouds;22;10;S;14;66%;1%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;WSW;13;72%;61%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Very windy;32;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;23;SSE;24;72%;67%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;34;23;Mostly sunny;34;23;SE;9;49%;33%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny;18;7;Partly sunny;19;7;E;10;48%;7%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy and warmer;26;15;A t-storm or two;22;16;WNW;13;82%;85%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;22;14;A touch of rain;22;13;SW;16;64%;89%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;20;11;Sunny and nice;22;12;NE;11;68%;1%;11

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;30;23;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;SSE;11;75%;81%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny;10;4;Mostly cloudy;10;4;E;15;49%;14%;3

Riga, Latvia;A shower or two;12;4;A touch of rain;12;4;WSW;23;58%;85%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;25;19;Hazy sunshine;25;20;E;8;74%;4%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partial sunshine;36;25;Mostly sunny, warm;40;25;NE;9;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Warmer with some sun;28;19;Clouds and sun;28;17;NNE;10;48%;4%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Showers around;10;3;Breezy with some sun;11;4;W;22;57%;74%;5

San Francisco, United States;Rather cloudy;19;15;Spotty showers;18;14;SW;18;79%;83%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;27;18;A p.m. t-storm;27;18;ENE;9;78%;85%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;30;25;Sunshine, a shower;31;25;ESE;19;71%;63%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or t-storm;24;18;Some sun, a t-storm;25;18;W;7;88%;80%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partial sunshine;27;13;Partly sunny;28;13;ENE;11;18%;2%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and very warm;26;8;Hazy sun and warm;27;8;SW;5;36%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;30;22;A stray shower;31;23;E;10;70%;75%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and beautiful;23;9;Mostly sunny;27;10;NNW;7;51%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;17;11;Spotty showers;17;10;NNE;9;74%;70%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy and warmer;22;14;Clouds and sun, nice;26;15;W;9;60%;26%;11

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;27;22;Cloudy;31;20;S;15;65%;27%;11

Singapore, Singapore;A shower or two;34;27;Showers around;32;27;NW;9;80%;95%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;27;15;Partly sunny;29;16;SSE;11;50%;55%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;26;Mostly sunny;31;25;E;21;66%;44%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers around;11;4;A shower or two;12;2;W;17;47%;64%;4

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;20;12;A shower in the p.m.;20;13;E;13;68%;76%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A strong t-storm;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;SSW;9;66%;60%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Brief showers, windy;10;1;Chilly with rain;10;3;W;15;69%;87%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;21;13;Sunny and warmer;27;15;E;9;42%;8%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, warm;29;16;Very windy;23;11;NNW;42;46%;25%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;30;19;Plenty of sunshine;31;18;NNE;13;18%;50%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Unseasonably hot;37;25;Sunshine, summerlike;37;25;NNE;14;30%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Unseasonably hot;33;20;Some sun, summerlike;36;19;NE;6;33%;5%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Windy;20;17;Warmer with some sun;26;19;S;12;66%;13%;11

Toronto, Canada;Hazy sunshine;15;7;Rain and a t-storm;12;7;ENE;28;76%;95%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and summerlike;39;26;Warm with hazy sun;34;21;E;12;35%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;28;18;Nice with sunshine;24;17;WNW;18;65%;56%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Snow showers;5;-2;Mostly cloudy;15;-1;NNE;15;27%;0%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Occasional rain;17;12;Spotty showers;17;9;SE;7;68%;84%;3

Vienna, Austria;Sun and some clouds;18;9;Partly sunny, nice;23;8;ENE;11;48%;8%;8

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;39;25;A t-storm around;37;25;WSW;9;46%;74%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower or two;12;6;Spotty showers;13;6;W;22;61%;86%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun, cool;14;6;Partial sunshine;16;8;WSW;21;53%;39%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;13;11;Partly sunny;16;10;NE;14;77%;9%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny and hot;39;27;A t-storm around;37;27;S;12;48%;72%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, warm;29;11;Clouds and sun, warm;27;11;NE;6;31%;1%;8

_____

