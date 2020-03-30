Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, March 30, 2020

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Periods of sun;31;25;Sun and clouds;31;26;WSW;15;83%;55%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Not as warm;27;21;Hazy sun;28;21;NW;20;46%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;18;9;Mostly cloudy;19;10;E;14;62%;44%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;18;13;A shower in places;22;11;SSE;14;47%;78%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Chilly with drizzle;9;0;Periods of sun;9;1;NNE;15;55%;4%;4

Anchorage, United States;Sunny, but cold;-1;-12;Sunny, but chilly;-1;-10;NNE;6;60%;6%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy;22;11;Rain, a thunderstorm;17;9;W;13;71%;69%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;7;-7;Plenty of sunshine;6;-4;ESE;11;59%;0%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;34;25;Warm with some sun;35;25;E;9;60%;20%;8

Athens, Greece;Becoming cloudy;17;10;Mostly cloudy;18;8;NNE;11;61%;30%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower or two;20;13;Sunshine and nice;23;14;SW;7;70%;25%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Winds subsiding;24;12;Increasing clouds;27;18;E;12;36%;10%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower or two;37;23;An afternoon shower;33;23;SE;9;72%;63%;8

Bangalore, India;Clouding up;35;19;Hazy sunshine;35;19;ESE;12;26%;0%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunny and very warm;35;28;Hazy and very warm;36;28;SSW;15;52%;4%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Spotty showers;12;9;A little rain;14;10;ENE;34;73%;82%;2

Beijing, China;Partial sunshine;18;7;Rain and drizzle;21;7;NNE;15;40%;59%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Cooler;11;0;Cloudy and chilly;8;-1;N;13;34%;35%;2

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy, cold;5;-3;Chilly with some sun;6;-1;WSW;11;57%;9%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;20;11;A t-storm in spots;20;10;SE;9;76%;74%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;29;18;Mostly sunny;30;18;E;13;60%;6%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Winds subsiding;6;-2;A stray shower;8;-3;N;11;37%;41%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Turning cloudy;8;0;Partly sunny, chilly;9;-3;ENE;11;66%;1%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, mild;20;2;Cloudy;6;1;ENE;23;52%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and cooler;9;-3;A shower in spots;9;-3;ENE;9;38%;42%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;27;21;A p.m. t-storm;23;20;ENE;18;82%;73%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Turning cloudy;29;20;A t-storm around;29;21;NE;9;44%;64%;9

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;17;6;Clouds and sun;17;9;NE;14;60%;58%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;30;22;Winds subsiding;30;15;NW;26;16%;1%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;21;15;Mostly sunny;21;15;SE;27;63%;1%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;28;17;Partly sunny;28;18;ESE;5;52%;9%;13

Chennai, India;Lots of sun, nice;33;24;Hazy sunshine;34;25;SSE;12;59%;0%;12

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;8;1;Cooler;5;2;N;20;72%;3%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A morning shower;32;25;ESE;9;70%;57%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;7;-4;Mostly cloudy;7;4;W;12;53%;30%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny;25;20;Mostly cloudy;26;20;N;23;70%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;Thunderstorms;18;13;Partly sunny, nice;20;10;NE;18;65%;2%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;34;24;An afternoon shower;33;25;S;13;73%;75%;12

Delhi, India;Clouding up;29;17;Hazy sunshine;31;18;NNE;9;39%;0%;9

Denver, United States;A passing shower;13;1;Mostly sunny;19;3;S;11;35%;4%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;35;21;Hotter with hazy sun;38;21;SSE;11;21%;0%;10

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;34;23;A downpour;32;23;SSE;6;71%;66%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Increasing clouds;9;3;Partly sunny;9;2;NNW;11;81%;9%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Decreasing clouds;19;12;Cloudy, p.m. rain;16;8;E;10;58%;90%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Overcast;19;13;Rain, some heavy;18;11;SW;23;85%;90%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain, a thunderstorm;21;20;A morning shower;23;20;NE;11;84%;85%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;28;13;Nice with some sun;29;13;NNE;6;51%;5%;10

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;31;20;Mostly sunny;31;21;WSW;9;56%;26%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Chilly with some sun;1;-7;Snow showers;2;-1;WSW;23;49%;71%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Some sun, pleasant;35;27;Partly sunny;35;27;SE;9;57%;17%;12

Hong Kong, China;Spotty showers;26;20;A t-storm in spots;26;20;E;13;88%;57%;10

Honolulu, United States;Mostly cloudy;27;20;A shower in spots;27;20;NE;18;70%;56%;7

Hyderabad, India;Plenty of sunshine;35;23;Hazy sun;36;23;SSE;9;33%;3%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clearing;24;14;Rain;19;13;NNW;16;78%;96%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, milder;15;6;Turning out cloudy;15;7;NE;15;72%;34%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Afternoon t-storms;30;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;W;12;80%;76%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;31;22;Hazy sunshine;31;24;NNE;14;46%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sun and some clouds;25;14;Increasing clouds;25;15;S;10;56%;27%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy and cooler;11;7;Chilly with rain;9;3;SW;8;65%;75%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Becoming cloudy;34;22;Breezy with hazy sun;31;22;WSW;22;49%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;27;12;Hazy sunshine;29;12;W;11;40%;41%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;39;22;Hazy sun, very warm;41;24;NNE;19;8%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Cooler;9;-1;Clouds and sun;7;-5;N;18;43%;5%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;31;24;Partly sunny, nice;30;23;NE;16;54%;27%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing and hot;35;24;A p.m. t-storm;36;24;W;8;63%;82%;12

Kolkata, India;Sunny and very warm;36;22;Hazy sun, very warm;37;24;SW;10;25%;0%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. shower or two;33;25;A shower;35;25;N;7;72%;66%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Rain and drizzle;16;4;Clearing and mild;15;2;ENE;16;63%;44%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;34;26;Partly sunny;32;26;SW;12;72%;44%;11

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;24;20;Mostly cloudy;24;21;SSE;9;73%;55%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Cool with rain;13;7;A bit of rain;13;7;WNW;12;64%;82%;2

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy, mist;9;2;Mostly cloudy;10;1;ENE;17;57%;27%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and pleasant;22;12;High clouds;25;12;SSE;9;55%;1%;7

Luanda, Angola;Variable clouds;32;26;Clouds and sun, nice;32;26;S;11;69%;32%;9

Madrid, Spain;Cooler with a shower;9;2;Chilly with rain;10;8;ESE;10;74%;89%;1

Male, Maldives;Clearing;31;27;Partly sunny;33;27;NNE;9;61%;11%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;29;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;ENE;7;87%;82%;5

Manila, Philippines;A morning shower;33;25;Sunny and very warm;36;25;NE;13;47%;3%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;23;13;Nice with sunshine;22;12;ESE;11;60%;4%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;29;13;Partly sunny;29;11;NNE;10;22%;17%;12

Miami, United States;Sunshine;29;23;Partly sunny, warm;30;23;WSW;15;64%;61%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Much colder;1;-6;Mostly sunny, chilly;4;-4;WSW;14;31%;26%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;31;27;Partly sunny;32;27;E;15;69%;13%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy;25;19;A p.m. t-storm;21;18;ENE;24;70%;66%;2

Montreal, Canada;Brief showers;6;0;Decreasing clouds;7;-2;NE;13;51%;3%;5

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy, much colder;3;-5;Snow, breezy, colder;-1;-7;WNW;23;52%;69%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;33;24;Hazy sunshine;33;24;NNW;15;52%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Episodes of sunshine;27;16;A t-storm in spots;26;17;NE;16;70%;66%;7

New York, United States;A shower in the p.m.;14;6;Cooler;9;4;ESE;13;61%;80%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Increasing clouds;21;11;Partly sunny;21;12;NNW;16;59%;44%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;6;-3;Clouds and sun;5;-4;SSW;16;77%;0%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or two;14;10;Cloudy;18;13;E;16;73%;75%;2

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;5;-3;Periods of sun;10;2;WSW;11;51%;12%;3

Ottawa, Canada;A few showers;8;0;Mostly sunny;8;-3;ESE;19;57%;7%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clearing;31;25;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;ESE;10;76%;61%;11

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;34;24;A thunderstorm;32;23;NNW;14;64%;62%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower;30;24;A morning shower;30;24;NE;13;73%;65%;9

Paris, France;Winds subsiding;10;2;Mostly sunny;12;0;ENE;18;60%;0%;4

Perth, Australia;Turning sunny;24;14;Partly sunny, nice;25;16;S;15;53%;6%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunshine and warm;38;26;Partly sunny, warm;38;26;SSE;11;49%;15%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Morning rain, clouds;30;23;A t-storm around;30;24;SE;16;83%;81%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;22;Sunshine and nice;32;21;S;10;49%;42%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, cold;5;-2;Partly sunny, cold;5;-6;NW;13;58%;27%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;17;-1;Mostly cloudy;17;3;NW;7;40%;1%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy p.m. showers;21;13;Cloudy with showers;20;13;NE;16;72%;100%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;21;12;Windy with rain;19;11;SW;32;79%;93%;6

Recife, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;A shower in the a.m.;31;26;ESE;12;70%;83%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;5;4;A little a.m. rain;6;0;W;28;93%;92%;1

Riga, Latvia;A snow shower;5;-4;Clouds and sun;4;-1;SW;7;42%;67%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;28;23;A shower in the p.m.;28;23;ESE;10;76%;67%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;27;16;Hazy sunshine;30;20;SE;15;20%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Some sun, a shower;17;7;Spotty showers;16;2;N;10;69%;68%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Afternoon flurries;1;-7;Mostly sunny;2;-1;SW;13;33%;76%;3

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;16;12;Mostly sunny;16;8;WNW;17;67%;14%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;29;18;A shower or t-storm;28;17;ENE;13;63%;62%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;28;23;Mostly sunny;28;22;SSE;16;66%;25%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or t-storm;25;17;A p.m. t-storm;26;18;NW;9;71%;58%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;28;11;Mostly cloudy;28;12;E;9;29%;11%;12

Santiago, Chile;Clearing;30;14;Sunny;29;13;SW;8;34%;2%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Lots of sun, nice;30;19;Sunshine and nice;29;19;ENE;9;65%;1%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cooler with a shower;15;5;Spotty showers;12;5;NW;6;58%;84%;2

Seattle, United States;A bit of rain;9;5;Spotty showers;10;4;SSW;13;70%;85%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine;17;1;Mostly cloudy;18;6;W;7;39%;1%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;13;10;Rain and drizzle;14;11;NW;15;74%;89%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;A shower in the p.m.;34;27;NE;10;69%;59%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Some sun;17;1;Spotty showers;11;1;NNE;17;60%;83%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;28;23;Mostly sunny;28;23;ENE;15;69%;26%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;2;-8;Partly sunny;7;2;WSW;17;42%;14%;3

Sydney, Australia;A shower in the a.m.;26;18;Mostly sunny, nice;25;20;E;15;73%;60%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Brief p.m. showers;23;18;Spotty showers;28;20;WNW;9;68%;87%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Chilly with some sun;0;-5;Mostly cloudy;3;0;SW;18;43%;63%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Turning out cloudy;23;12;Cloudy;21;10;SE;11;45%;66%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy;13;5;Partly sunny, windy;16;5;NNW;29;51%;66%;6

Tehran, Iran;A stray t-shower;18;6;Hazy sunshine;17;8;NW;21;30%;3%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Inc. clouds;24;16;Partly sunny;27;15;SSW;16;40%;28%;8

Tirana, Albania;Becoming cloudy;20;9;A bit of rain;20;8;N;8;46%;80%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy and cool;10;7;Cloudy;16;12;ENE;12;64%;31%;2

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;7;3;Low clouds;6;1;WNW;18;85%;29%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Winds subsiding;16;10;Abundant sunshine;19;13;ESE;6;60%;2%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;19;8;Partly sunny, warmer;22;13;WNW;9;61%;33%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clearing and colder;2;-15;Plenty of sun;3;-13;WSW;14;27%;0%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Chilly with rain;9;3;Showers;9;2;ENE;11;66%;82%;1

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy;6;-4;A shower in places;8;-3;NW;11;40%;44%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and hot;36;24;Unseasonably hot;40;26;SSE;7;45%;1%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Becoming cloudy;4;-7;Clouds and sunshine;5;-4;WSW;9;44%;44%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Cooler;5;-3;A shower in places;6;-3;WSW;10;47%;46%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Cloudy;19;13;A little a.m. rain;18;13;SE;18;78%;69%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;37;23;Mostly sunny, warm;37;23;WSW;12;56%;0%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Mainly cloudy;16;3;Clouds and sun;15;5;SE;9;48%;42%;6

