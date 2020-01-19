Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, January 19, 2020

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;32;26;Clearing;31;25;S;14;79%;44%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, nice;26;16;Sunny and pleasant;25;16;NW;14;57%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Rain and drizzle;8;3;A p.m. shower or two;10;4;N;7;82%;92%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy;14;7;An afternoon shower;13;9;ESE;16;64%;78%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;8;1;Mostly sunny;7;1;SSW;9;88%;1%;1

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;-10;-12;A little snow;-6;-7;ESE;3;72%;83%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Turning cloudy;7;3;Rain and drizzle;4;-2;NNE;11;68%;78%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;-8;-17;Cloudy;-9;-11;SSW;8;72%;71%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly cloudy, humid;35;26;Sun and clouds, warm;36;26;E;12;54%;15%;7

Athens, Greece;Cool with some sun;10;5;Cool with some sun;10;5;N;12;62%;0%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;25;16;Nice with sunshine;26;16;SSW;9;54%;6%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;17;7;Mostly sunny, nice;19;7;WNW;8;63%;71%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A little p.m. rain;32;24;Afternoon rain;34;24;ESE;10;66%;75%;9

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;30;17;Partly sunny, nice;30;16;ESE;11;50%;4%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;34;25;Mostly sunny;33;25;SSW;9;61%;19%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Strong winds;13;6;Very windy, rain;10;7;NE;61;76%;98%;0

Beijing, China;Mild with sunshine;6;-4;Sunny and mild;5;-7;SSW;12;23%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Fog;2;-2;Low clouds breaking;3;-1;W;7;56%;3%;1

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;6;0;Low clouds breaking;5;-1;SW;8;84%;0%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;22;10;Cloudy;20;11;SE;9;69%;70%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;30;21;A shower or t-storm;29;21;WNW;12;69%;75%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain/snow showers;3;1;Low clouds breaking;4;-5;NW;11;84%;5%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;7;0;Clouds and sun;6;-2;ESE;4;86%;1%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Low clouds;3;-3;Low clouds breaking;5;-6;WNW;6;47%;4%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Fog;1;-3;Low clouds;4;-4;NW;6;72%;3%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine, pleasant;31;23;Humid with some sun;32;23;SSE;11;71%;33%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;21;Rather cloudy;29;21;NNE;8;46%;62%;7

Busan, South Korea;Sun and clouds;10;0;Partly sunny;9;-4;NW;12;61%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;17;10;Clouding up;18;11;NW;13;54%;7%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Windy;21;18;Windy;25;19;SE;46;59%;25%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or two;26;19;Clouds and sun;27;19;SSE;6;65%;38%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;31;22;Hazy sun;31;22;ENE;10;68%;0%;6

Chicago, United States;Very cold;-6;-8;Partly sunny, cold;-2;-10;NW;13;64%;16%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Sun and some clouds;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;NE;12;69%;69%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;6;0;Partly sunny;6;4;WSW;11;87%;9%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and delightful;26;20;Mostly sunny;25;20;N;11;54%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;12;1;Plenty of sunshine;13;1;SSE;7;46%;3%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Increasingly windy;30;26;Partly sunny, breezy;33;27;NNE;27;68%;29%;8

Delhi, India;Fog to sun;15;8;Clearing;17;8;NNE;9;79%;2%;3

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;8;-5;Clouds and sun;11;0;S;9;32%;1%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;26;17;Hazy sunshine;26;12;NNW;9;60%;3%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;NW;9;75%;82%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;7;1;Partly sunny;8;4;WSW;12;82%;0%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;7;-2;Cloudy;6;-1;N;9;43%;81%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;16;8;Spotty showers;13;9;ENE;12;63%;84%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;15;13;Low clouds;18;15;E;6;81%;36%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy and humid;24;18;A little a.m. rain;23;15;SE;13;84%;100%;4

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;29;19;A shower or two;26;18;N;14;71%;73%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Winds subsiding;4;0;Periods of sun;4;2;WSW;24;77%;34%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Turning cloudy;34;23;Plenty of sunshine;34;24;SE;10;52%;11%;7

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;21;14;Partly sunny, nice;22;17;ENE;10;68%;21%;5

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;26;21;Periods of sun;27;20;ENE;20;63%;36%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sun and clouds;32;18;Hazy sunshine;30;18;SE;8;60%;5%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Inc. clouds;16;5;Hazy sun;15;6;ENE;5;59%;27%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain and drizzle;7;3;A shower or two;6;2;N;20;84%;77%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Variable cloudiness;31;24;A t-storm or two;31;25;NNE;10;80%;85%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;25;19;Plenty of sun;27;20;NNW;23;49%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A shower or t-storm;26;12;A t-shower in spots;25;16;N;13;59%;64%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly cloudy;5;-6;Becoming cloudy;3;-3;S;7;44%;73%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;24;10;Hazy sunshine;25;13;W;10;27%;1%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;17;3;Hazy sun;15;2;SSW;6;66%;6%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;27;13;Partly sunny;29;12;N;25;20%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Inc. clouds;-1;-5;Cloudy with a flurry;2;0;WNW;11;71%;47%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;31;24;Periods of sun;31;23;N;11;59%;56%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Sun and clouds;32;24;Partly sunny;33;24;SSW;9;66%;63%;11

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;27;15;Hazy sun;24;13;NE;9;57%;3%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;Cloudy, p.m. showers;34;26;ENE;6;68%;78%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun;15;5;Rain, a thunderstorm;15;6;E;11;66%;85%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;33;23;Variable cloudiness;32;24;SW;8;77%;9%;6

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;24;21;High clouds;24;21;SSE;11;78%;44%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;15;5;Sunny and breezy;11;6;NE;26;44%;11%;3

London, United Kingdom;Sunny;6;-1;Mostly sunny;5;0;WSW;6;78%;1%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Increasing clouds;24;12;Decreasing clouds;20;11;S;7;51%;25%;2

Luanda, Angola;Some sun, pleasant;32;25;Clouds and sun;31;25;SW;10;71%;18%;10

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;11;2;Spotty showers;8;4;NE;22;41%;84%;1

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;27;A couple of showers;32;27;ENE;19;72%;84%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Rainy times;30;25;Downpours;29;25;NNE;7;84%;91%;2

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;32;23;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;ESE;12;63%;9%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A t-storm in spots;29;19;Cooler with t-storms;22;16;SSW;19;88%;94%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Rain and a t-storm;18;9;Spotty showers;16;5;N;10;63%;71%;4

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;27;19;A shower in places;24;13;NNW;14;71%;47%;2

Minsk, Belarus;A snow shower;1;-1;Low clouds;3;0;W;12;79%;26%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Lots of sun, cooler;30;25;Plenty of sun;31;25;ENE;22;65%;0%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;31;22;Mostly sunny;31;22;ENE;12;58%;8%;11

Montreal, Canada;Snow to flurries;-8;-17;Cold with sunshine;-12;-18;W;8;69%;7%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;1;0;An afternoon shower;3;1;W;17;76%;55%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunshine;31;22;Hazy sun;30;22;NNE;8;50%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;26;14;Lots of sun, nice;28;15;N;11;56%;23%;11

New York, United States;Partly sunny;5;-6;Mostly sunny, colder;0;-6;NNW;32;35%;0%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mainly cloudy;13;6;Partly sunny;12;5;NNW;11;55%;14%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;-4;-20;Much colder;-18;-25;SSW;13;86%;4%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouding up;11;3;Partly sunny;11;4;W;14;56%;3%;3

Oslo, Norway;Sunny;3;-2;A shower in the a.m.;5;4;SSW;6;75%;59%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A little a.m. snow;-8;-18;Sunny and cold;-11;-19;W;16;69%;4%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Heavy showers;29;26;Cloudy, downpours;28;26;WNW;31;88%;100%;3

Panama City, Panama;A passing shower;32;25;A passing shower;32;25;NNW;18;69%;62%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;31;24;A morning shower;31;23;ENE;15;71%;62%;8

Paris, France;Partly sunny;8;1;Mostly sunny;7;-2;NE;14;62%;0%;2

Perth, Australia;Increasingly windy;31;18;Plenty of sunshine;28;16;S;19;39%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;35;21;Plenty of sunshine;34;22;S;8;57%;20%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;34;25;Clouds and sun;33;25;N;21;70%;28%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;32;21;Partly sunny;32;20;SSE;9;46%;16%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers of rain/snow;3;0;Low clouds breaking;4;-4;NNE;5;68%;6%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;4;-10;Hazy sunshine;0;-14;NW;8;60%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;23;13;Periods of rain;21;13;E;15;67%;96%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Cooler with clearing;16;7;Partly sunny;14;5;SE;8;76%;44%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;26;A morning shower;31;26;ESE;14;65%;74%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Winds subsiding;8;0;Colder;1;0;WSW;44;56%;44%;0

Riga, Latvia;Low clouds;6;1;Partly sunny;5;3;WSW;15;82%;48%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sun and clouds;26;23;A t-storm in spots;26;22;NNW;10;71%;43%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;23;12;Sunny and pleasant;22;10;ESE;13;33%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Becoming cloudy;13;5;Partly sunny;13;3;NNE;13;63%;38%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;5;2;A snow squall;4;3;WSW;21;66%;80%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;13;8;Mostly cloudy;14;10;SSW;10;73%;28%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A passing shower;26;19;Spotty showers;26;18;ENE;18;72%;70%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;27;22;Some sun, a shower;28;22;ESE;17;78%;73%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;27;18;Partly sunny;26;18;N;14;72%;30%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Plenty of sunshine;28;6;Sunny and beautiful;25;5;ESE;7;27%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Mostly cloudy;32;15;Plenty of sun;34;17;SW;10;40%;2%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun, a shower;28;20;Partly sunny;28;20;N;7;80%;44%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;14;2;Mostly sunny;11;2;NE;13;45%;5%;3

Seattle, United States;Showers around;11;7;A little a.m. rain;10;7;SE;10;78%;86%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and snow shower;6;-4;Hazy sunshine;5;-7;NW;11;53%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Overcast;8;3;Partly sunny, mild;11;4;ESE;11;64%;1%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Inc. clouds;33;27;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;27;NE;19;72%;68%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Fog;2;-5;Freezing drizzle;2;-6;W;8;71%;41%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun;27;22;A shower in spots;28;23;E;18;71%;75%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;5;0;Clouds and sun;6;4;W;18;74%;6%;1

Sydney, Australia;Cloudy, a t-storm;24;20;A p.m. t-storm;28;19;WNW;16;78%;71%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower or two;18;14;Low clouds;18;15;ENE;15;68%;18%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Windy this morning;5;2;Partly sunny;5;3;WSW;24;68%;24%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;4;0;Cloudy;5;-1;N;8;84%;67%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;A little p.m. snow;4;-2;Partly sunny;3;-3;N;8;78%;9%;2

Tehran, Iran;A little snow;4;1;A snow shower;7;0;NE;9;44%;59%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Occasional rain;15;12;Showers, some heavy;16;10;WNW;14;75%;93%;2

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;15;1;Partly sunny;16;0;ENE;6;49%;0%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Turning out cloudy;9;3;Sunshine;12;4;NNW;11;63%;2%;3

Toronto, Canada;Snow showers;-2;-14;Mostly sunny;-4;-7;W;14;71%;8%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly cloudy;17;10;Abundant sunshine;19;11;ESE;20;54%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;19;11;Showers around;18;13;SE;23;71%;65%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A little snow;-11;-28;Partly sunny;-12;-27;WNW;10;78%;10%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy with showers;9;6;Periods of rain;9;6;ENE;9;70%;87%;1

Vienna, Austria;Rain/snow showers;3;1;Low clouds breaking;3;-3;NNE;8;72%;25%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;31;18;Mostly sunny, warm;31;18;E;8;54%;11%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy with a shower;4;1;Low clouds;4;1;WSW;13;74%;47%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Inc. clouds;7;0;Low clouds;4;0;W;10;86%;5%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Spotty showers;17;15;Partly sunny, warmer;21;15;E;17;75%;7%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Plenty of sunshine;34;17;Plenty of sun;34;17;WSW;6;47%;1%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;1;-5;Partly sunny;2;-7;NE;3;64%;18%;3

