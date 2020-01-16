Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, January 16, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly sunny;33;26;Mostly sunny;32;25;SW;14;75%;55%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;21;13;Sunny and nice;22;13;ENE;11;54%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Rain and drizzle;10;4;A shower or two;9;3;NNE;22;77%;73%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;15;6;Mostly sunny;16;8;WSW;12;70%;2%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;10;7;Cloudy with a shower;10;4;SW;21;91%;68%;0

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;-12;-19;Mostly sunny;-12;-17;NNE;6;72%;2%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clearing;7;-3;Sunshine;8;-4;ESE;14;49%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Colder;-11;-12;Windy;-4;-5;WSW;39;58%;92%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Showers and t-storms;33;23;Decreasing clouds;33;24;SE;12;69%;44%;3

Athens, Greece;A passing shower;13;7;Periods of sun;11;6;NNW;16;63%;7%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Partial sunshine;24;15;Partly sunny, nice;23;14;SSW;11;50%;6%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Clouds and sun;17;7;Increasingly windy;21;9;ESE;24;41%;65%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;34;23;ESE;12;65%;55%;7

Bangalore, India;Sunshine;28;15;Hazy sunshine;29;19;ESE;10;56%;4%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny, warm;34;23;Mostly sunny;35;24;S;7;60%;0%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;14;7;Partly sunny;16;4;NNW;23;67%;2%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;2;-7;Partly sunny;3;-7;WSW;7;28%;4%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Freezing fog;2;-2;Fog to sun;5;-1;SE;10;79%;0%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny, mild;10;3;Partly sunny, mild;9;4;SSW;12;77%;27%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Some sun;21;10;Clouds and sun;20;10;SE;14;68%;44%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun;33;22;Some brightening;30;21;SSE;8;60%;68%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Freezing fog;3;-2;Freezing fog;3;-2;SE;16;86%;10%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, mild;11;8;Cloudy with a shower;10;3;W;16;79%;75%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Freezing fog;3;-2;Freezing fog;6;-1;NE;9;67%;5%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;2;-3;Fog to sun;2;-4;E;7;92%;4%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and beautiful;26;15;Sunny and pleasant;28;20;NE;12;52%;2%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy, comfortable;29;21;A t-storm around;28;22;NE;8;52%;64%;5

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;8;0;Mostly cloudy;9;0;NW;9;55%;20%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;20;12;Clearing, a shower;18;12;WNW;19;61%;73%;1

Cape Town, South Africa;Windy this afternoon;27;20;Not as warm;23;18;SSE;47;68%;66%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Humid with some sun;26;19;Partly sunny;27;20;ESE;7;61%;42%;8

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;31;22;Hazy sun;30;24;E;10;74%;27%;7

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, colder;-4;-9;A little p.m. snow;-1;-2;SE;20;64%;91%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Increasing clouds;32;24;Becoming cloudy;31;24;SSW;10;71%;57%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;7;4;Cloudy;7;4;S;15;88%;28%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine and nice;25;19;Partly sunny, nice;26;20;NNE;16;45%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Rain and drizzle;12;9;Rain and a t-storm;16;9;SSW;14;83%;85%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy;28;26;A shower or two;32;27;NNE;27;70%;71%;10

Delhi, India;A shower in the p.m.;15;8;Hazy sun;17;7;N;7;80%;2%;4

Denver, United States;Turning cloudy;7;-2;Partly sunny;11;-6;NNW;22;31%;21%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;26;15;Hazy sun;29;16;N;7;64%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;31;24;Afternoon showers;31;25;WNW;9;79%;96%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;11;3;Partly sunny;6;-2;W;16;80%;5%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun;3;-4;Partly sunny;3;-5;ENE;7;46%;4%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;17;11;Periods of sun;19;12;WNW;13;74%;26%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;25;14;Rain and drizzle;17;15;NNE;9;81%;80%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Showers and t-storms;25;17;A p.m. t-storm;26;18;ESE;8;79%;84%;8

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine and nice;27;21;Mostly sunny;27;21;E;21;55%;2%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;5;2;A thick cloud cover;5;2;SW;23;94%;14%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;34;24;Partly sunny;34;24;SE;9;57%;14%;7

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;24;15;Partly sunny;21;14;NE;9;54%;15%;2

Honolulu, United States;A little p.m. rain;27;21;Partial sunshine;26;21;NE;16;67%;70%;5

Hyderabad, India;Lots of sun, nice;29;16;Sunshine and nice;29;17;SE;8;60%;4%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;17;3;Hazy sunshine;16;4;NNE;7;65%;60%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;9;5;Rain and drizzle;8;5;NE;18;84%;74%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;32;25;Couple of t-storms;32;25;NNW;10;75%;84%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and nice;29;22;Mostly sunny, humid;29;22;NNW;17;67%;66%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;29;14;Mostly sunny;30;17;N;9;42%;5%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Turning cloudy;7;-9;Decreasing clouds;3;-11;S;9;25%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;23;8;Hazy sunshine;22;9;NNW;13;29%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Afternoon rain;16;8;Cool with rain;13;5;SSW;7;88%;75%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;36;18;Plenty of sunshine;32;14;NNW;25;21%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Clearing;3;-2;Low clouds;3;-3;SSE;7;82%;0%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;32;24;Mostly sunny;31;25;NNE;16;58%;44%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy, warm;33;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;24;W;9;70%;68%;9

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;28;14;Hazy sunshine;28;14;NNW;6;65%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. shower or two;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;24;NNW;6;66%;76%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun;15;3;A shower or t-storm;15;3;ENE;14;55%;67%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Sunshine and humid;33;24;Mostly sunny, humid;32;24;SW;9;74%;7%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;24;20;Partly sunny, nice;24;20;SSE;15;80%;41%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Periods of rain;17;10;Partly sunny;15;10;SE;8;81%;77%;2

London, United Kingdom;A little p.m. rain;11;8;Spotty showers;9;1;WSW;17;82%;63%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Inc. clouds;16;9;Cool with sunshine;17;8;N;8;50%;8%;3

Luanda, Angola;Becoming cloudy;31;26;Partly sunny;31;26;SW;10;71%;42%;11

Madrid, Spain;Decreasing clouds;14;6;A shower in the a.m.;14;1;NE;11;53%;80%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;31;27;Sun and clouds;31;28;ENE;21;64%;14%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A.M. showers, cloudy;31;24;N;8;79%;100%;5

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the p.m.;31;23;An afternoon shower;32;24;ENE;8;66%;63%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Increasingly windy;19;13;Decreasing clouds;25;15;SE;19;62%;29%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Some sun;22;9;Partly sunny;22;8;NW;8;44%;7%;6

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;26;21;A shower;26;21;ENE;21;71%;62%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Sun and clouds;4;1;Low clouds;4;-2;S;8;75%;0%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny, not as warm;31;23;Sunny, breezy, nice;31;24;ENE;23;54%;2%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;22;14;Sunny and pleasant;25;16;NE;10;49%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Snow tapering off;-3;-18;Sunny, but very cold;-14;-20;N;8;64%;0%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;4;1;A morning shower;4;0;W;13;77%;42%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;24;17;Hazy sunshine;27;19;N;18;44%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;25;14;Mainly cloudy;26;15;N;13;60%;44%;8

New York, United States;Very windy, some sun;11;-6;Much colder;-1;-6;NNW;29;25%;0%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Spotty showers;15;9;Rain and drizzle;11;7;NNE;15;86%;85%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;-6;-11;A bit of p.m. snow;-6;-8;SSW;34;91%;94%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;10;2;Rain and drizzle;9;4;NE;7;67%;84%;1

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;5;3;Occasional rain;7;1;SSW;11;75%;88%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A little snow;-3;-19;Sunny, but very cold;-14;-21;WNW;15;64%;0%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy, downpours;29;27;Very windy;30;27;N;41;83%;95%;4

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;33;25;Partly sunny;33;25;N;18;69%;30%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A passing shower;31;23;ENE;13;72%;66%;5

Paris, France;Partly sunny, mild;13;8;Spotty showers;11;3;WSW;20;63%;67%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunshine and warm;35;22;Cloudy and cooler;26;18;SSE;19;63%;6%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Thickening clouds;36;22;Partly sunny;34;23;N;7;55%;8%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Very windy;32;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;N;25;76%;74%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;20;Mostly sunny;32;20;ESE;9;40%;2%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Sun and some clouds;4;-2;Freezing fog;7;0;S;10;70%;28%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Brilliant sunshine;5;-12;Hazy sun and colder;-1;-12;NW;6;55%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Variable cloudiness;24;12;Mostly sunny;24;13;SSW;16;45%;42%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sunshine;20;5;Mostly cloudy;20;6;E;9;61%;0%;2

Recife, Brazil;Nice with some sun;32;26;Nice with some sun;32;27;ESE;14;58%;44%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Bit of rain, snow;4;0;Snow;2;0;WSW;18;60%;78%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;7;2;Cloudy;6;0;S;13;84%;0%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;34;26;Thunderstorms;27;23;S;19;79%;87%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Abundant sunshine;18;8;Mostly sunny, nice;22;10;SSE;18;37%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;12;1;Periods of sun;13;4;E;7;79%;41%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;4;3;Mostly cloudy, mild;5;0;SW;19;82%;13%;0

San Francisco, United States;Morning rain, windy;11;7;Mostly cloudy;12;7;ENE;9;72%;10%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partial sunshine;27;19;Partial sunshine;27;20;ENE;24;68%;50%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;28;22;A shower in spots;28;23;ENE;14;69%;74%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;27;19;Partly sunny;27;19;N;14;68%;30%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;26;3;Sunny and pleasant;26;5;NW;7;10%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and hot;35;15;Partly sunny and hot;35;16;SSW;10;24%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;30;19;Mostly sunny;29;20;N;17;69%;7%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain;16;9;Partly sunny;15;9;SE;4;72%;77%;2

Seattle, United States;Bit of rain, snow;4;1;Cloudy and chilly;5;3;SE;10;71%;84%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Sun and clouds;5;-7;Rather cloudy;3;-6;WNW;5;46%;0%;1

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;7;5;Remaining cloudy;9;3;N;16;60%;12%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;32;26;A shower or two;33;26;N;19;66%;69%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Freezing fog;2;-4;Partly sunny;6;-5;SE;10;81%;1%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;23;A shower in places;28;23;ENE;12;68%;41%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;8;4;Cloudy;6;3;SSW;13;86%;27%;0

Sydney, Australia;Showers and t-storms;28;20;Rain, a thunderstorm;23;20;SSE;34;80%;83%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy;22;16;Occasional rain;18;14;ENE;13;78%;81%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;6;3;Cloudy;5;0;SSW;20;85%;2%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun;3;-5;Sunny, but chilly;4;-4;NNE;9;62%;1%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy, a shower;4;-1;A snow shower;4;-4;N;7;81%;55%;2

Tehran, Iran;Some sun;8;2;Spotty showers;7;2;ESE;10;46%;77%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with some sun;23;13;Cooler with a shower;18;13;S;13;56%;86%;3

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sunshine;14;2;Mostly sunny;16;1;SE;4;47%;0%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Turning cloudy;8;4;Cloudy;9;3;NNE;17;57%;71%;1

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;1;-12;Cold with some sun;-6;-9;ENE;12;62%;49%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;15;10;Partly sunny;16;9;W;13;68%;1%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;16;5;Clouds and sun;16;8;WSW;8;71%;4%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;-12;-27;Partly sunny;-13;-26;WSW;7;89%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A little snow;4;-2;A bit of snow;3;1;ENE;9;63%;86%;1

Vienna, Austria;Freezing fog;3;-3;Freezing fog;3;0;SE;16;87%;10%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine and warm;33;18;Mostly sunny, warm;33;19;ESE;7;55%;1%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mild with some sun;7;1;Low clouds;5;-1;S;10;72%;0%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, mild;9;-2;Low clouds and fog;5;0;SSE;14;85%;1%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;16;13;Mostly sunny;18;12;SE;23;64%;0%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and less humid;33;16;Plenty of sunshine;34;16;NW;8;49%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun;1;-6;Partial sunshine;0;-9;NE;3;54%;4%;3

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather