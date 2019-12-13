Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, December 13, 2019

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;31;24;Showers around;31;25;E;11;80%;75%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, nice;27;20;Mostly cloudy;28;20;NE;7;61%;3%;4

Aleppo, Syria;A p.m. shower or two;12;9;Occasional rain;13;8;E;11;98%;84%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Very windy;18;13;Partly sunny;18;9;WSW;11;73%;1%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;7;4;Spotty showers;8;5;SSW;40;73%;86%;1

Anchorage, United States;Bit of rain, snow;2;-2;Snow and rain;2;-2;N;5;77%;74%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Turning sunny;12;1;Clouds and sunshine;9;1;E;11;66%;2%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little snow;-4;-17;Clearing and colder;-13;-20;WSW;9;99%;18%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny and hot;36;25;Mostly sunny and hot;37;25;NE;24;47%;31%;13

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;16;12;Rain and a t-storm;15;12;N;17;81%;86%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Sun and clouds;23;18;A morning shower;23;15;W;18;65%;55%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;19;8;Partly sunny;20;8;NE;5;71%;12%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;33;23;A passing shower;30;23;ESE;12;72%;82%;7

Bangalore, India;Nice with some sun;28;19;A shower or two;25;16;E;12;78%;85%;2

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunny;34;21;Plenty of sunshine;34;23;NE;11;47%;5%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Windy with some sun;20;12;Sunshine and nice;18;11;W;17;66%;4%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;10;-5;Mostly sunny;5;-5;S;7;39%;8%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy, mild;11;6;A little rain;9;1;W;9;71%;55%;0

Berlin, Germany;Becoming cloudy;4;2;Spotty showers;6;3;WSW;25;80%;73%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;19;9;A little p.m. rain;18;9;ESE;8;72%;85%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;29;20;Partly sunny;30;20;ESE;16;57%;2%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower in the p.m.;4;1;Mostly cloudy;6;1;SW;12;81%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of rain;7;5;Spotty showers;7;5;SSW;23;66%;86%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy with a shower;8;5;Cloudy and milder;13;5;WSW;11;70%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;A shower in the p.m.;5;3;Partly sunny;7;0;SW;6;84%;30%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;25;19;Becoming cloudy;33;21;NE;14;37%;66%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;30;19;A t-storm around;28;19;NE;6;44%;64%;10

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;10;1;Mostly cloudy;11;2;N;9;58%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;21;10;Plenty of sunshine;21;12;S;20;35%;57%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;26;19;Spotty showers;22;13;SW;37;70%;68%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;26;19;A t-storm in spots;27;20;SSE;5;69%;64%;7

Chennai, India;Spotty showers;29;24;A.M. showers, cloudy;29;23;NE;13;79%;100%;2

Chicago, United States;Decreasing clouds;6;1;P.M. snow showers;3;-6;WNW;18;76%;68%;0

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;Showers around;31;23;ESE;8;74%;85%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy;5;2;Rain and drizzle;5;3;WSW;17;80%;84%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine, pleasant;31;21;Sunny and pleasant;27;22;N;9;53%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;16;4;Sunny;18;9;SE;7;69%;3%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partial sunshine;33;25;A shower in the a.m.;32;25;NE;19;73%;81%;10

Delhi, India;Rain and drizzle;19;11;Hazy sun;19;9;N;6;81%;7%;3

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;9;-4;Colder;2;-6;NNW;10;84%;63%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and nice;27;15;Plenty of sun;28;17;N;7;63%;3%;4

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;34;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;SSE;8;70%;65%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;7;0;Spotty showers;5;0;WSW;40;77%;84%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain and drizzle;7;1;A shower or two;8;-3;NNE;8;45%;63%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;19;13;Partly sunny;19;13;W;22;74%;7%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, nice;24;18;Low clouds breaking;25;20;SE;6;71%;30%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy;25;15;A shower in the a.m.;26;16;NE;9;60%;72%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;28;18;Partly sunny;29;21;NNW;13;64%;44%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy;3;1;A little rain;3;2;SSE;26;90%;82%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;33;23;Partly sunny, nice;33;23;E;6;56%;38%;6

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine, pleasant;25;17;Sunny and beautiful;25;18;E;13;60%;0%;4

Honolulu, United States;Mostly cloudy;29;22;Breezy with some sun;29;22;ENE;23;62%;44%;3

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;29;18;Hazy sunshine;28;17;SE;8;63%;4%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy, cool;14;7;A shower in spots;15;4;NW;7;82%;43%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Sun and clouds;14;9;Mostly cloudy, mild;17;9;ENE;10;68%;16%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;N;11;73%;84%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;29;23;Clouds and sun, nice;29;22;N;16;50%;18%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm around;25;14;Partly sunny;27;16;NNW;16;62%;33%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Decreasing clouds;9;-5;Mostly sunny;7;-6;WSW;5;42%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine, pleasant;26;13;Sunny and nice;27;13;NE;7;48%;2%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy afternoon rain;12;6;Turning sunny;17;5;SSE;6;77%;42%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Increasing clouds;34;19;Partly sunny;34;19;N;19;14%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;1;1;Spotty showers;5;3;S;12;81%;83%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;31;24;An afternoon shower;30;24;N;11;69%;64%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds breaking;32;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;WNW;8;73%;68%;5

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;28;16;Plenty of sunshine;28;17;SW;8;64%;8%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;33;24;Showers and t-storms;31;25;NNW;4;75%;81%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;A morning t-storm;15;2;A t-storm in spots;15;4;SSE;14;58%;55%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;A shower in the a.m.;31;25;SSW;9;78%;62%;7

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;22;19;Mostly cloudy;22;19;SSE;15;76%;37%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;A brief shower;17;12;Partly sunny;16;13;SW;9;80%;59%;2

London, United Kingdom;Windy with a shower;8;5;Spotty showers;7;5;SW;30;70%;86%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and pleasant;22;12;Mostly cloudy;18;10;NNE;8;81%;23%;1

Luanda, Angola;Becoming cloudy;30;24;More clouds than sun;29;24;WSW;10;64%;36%;6

Madrid, Spain;Windy;16;8;Partly sunny;12;9;SW;13;70%;29%;1

Male, Maldives;Overcast;31;26;Rain and a t-storm;30;26;ENE;14;78%;86%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;A morning t-storm;30;24;NE;7;79%;75%;6

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;32;24;Mostly sunny;32;26;ENE;11;66%;44%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;22;13;Low clouds;19;14;SE;15;64%;38%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Nice with sunshine;23;6;Mostly sunny, nice;23;7;SSW;6;34%;0%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;27;22;Showers and t-storms;29;19;WNW;18;74%;63%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Low clouds;1;0;Spotty showers;2;1;SSE;18;78%;84%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;31;25;More clouds than sun;31;26;E;17;69%;36%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;22;15;Warmer;31;20;NE;14;43%;73%;11

Montreal, Canada;Decreasing clouds;3;-1;Rain;5;1;S;5;94%;99%;0

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;3;-1;Low clouds;0;-1;SSE;15;65%;64%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;29;22;Hazy sun;31;22;N;14;53%;0%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;24;14;A stray t-shower;24;15;NE;16;71%;76%;10

New York, United States;A little p.m. rain;9;8;Rain, heavy at times;14;7;WSW;30;76%;85%;0

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;18;10;Increasing clouds;18;9;S;11;74%;44%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Flurries and squalls;-5;-10;A thick cloud cover;-9;-16;W;10;84%;44%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;11;2;Some sun;15;5;NNW;13;70%;26%;3

Oslo, Norway;Showers of rain/snow;2;1;Showers of rain/snow;2;0;ESE;9;78%;85%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Some brightening;3;-1;Rain;3;-2;WNW;16;98%;95%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;29;26;Cloudy with showers;29;25;ESE;11;79%;96%;6

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;31;24;An afternoon shower;30;23;NNW;13;80%;64%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A downpour;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;E;12;82%;67%;5

Paris, France;Windy;9;5;Spotty showers;10;6;SSW;23;58%;86%;1

Perth, Australia;Increasingly windy;40;23;Very hot;37;24;SSE;17;17%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Some sun;33;23;Mostly sunny;33;23;NNE;14;54%;27%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Inc. clouds;34;23;Rainy times;32;23;NNE;19;77%;84%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;32;21;An afternoon shower;31;22;ESE;8;60%;64%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy with a shower;3;2;A shower;7;4;SW;23;63%;67%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and drizzle;6;-3;Plenty of sun;3;-9;E;11;52%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;19;10;Periods of rain;19;11;SSE;12;76%;86%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny intervals;19;10;Mostly cloudy;19;9;ENE;9;81%;10%;3

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy;31;26;Clouds and sunshine;32;26;ESE;16;55%;72%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunlit and very cold;-5;-11;Sunny and cold;-4;-6;N;9;48%;11%;0

Riga, Latvia;Low clouds;2;1;Occasional rain;3;1;SSE;24;86%;83%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;30;24;Spotty showers;28;23;ESE;9;80%;85%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sunshine;27;14;Turning cloudy;22;16;ESE;13;43%;56%;4

Rome, Italy;Thunderstorms;14;4;Partly sunny;14;5;NNE;8;67%;6%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;3;0;Cloudy;1;0;SSE;14;69%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds and fog;14;11;A morning shower;13;9;WNW;17;77%;55%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partial sunshine;26;15;An afternoon shower;26;16;ENE;12;68%;64%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;29;23;A shower in spots;30;24;SE;17;73%;65%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;25;17;An afternoon shower;24;16;NNE;8;85%;69%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;25;9;Mostly sunny;24;8;ESE;8;31%;3%;6

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun, nice;32;13;Mainly cloudy;28;13;SSW;12;31%;33%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;29;21;An afternoon shower;28;22;ENE;7;82%;64%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower;15;12;Spotty showers;16;11;S;9;81%;82%;2

Seattle, United States;A little a.m. rain;9;5;A morning shower;8;3;S;8;75%;55%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Showers of rain/snow;6;-1;Hazy sunshine;5;-4;ENE;7;54%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Sunny and mild;16;9;Cloudy and mild;15;10;E;15;67%;17%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Rain and a t-storm;28;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;24;N;14;85%;74%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;9;1;Occasional rain;7;-1;W;10;92%;63%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;24;A shower in places;29;24;E;18;77%;64%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A little rain;4;3;Occasional rain;5;3;SSE;25;92%;86%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower in the a.m.;21;18;Partly sunny, warmer;27;19;ENE;20;60%;47%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;22;18;Clouds and sun, nice;24;18;E;18;62%;4%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Low clouds;2;0;A little rain;2;1;SSE;24;83%;83%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun;8;0;A morning shower;3;-4;NNE;8;82%;42%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;5;0;Mostly sunny;10;1;N;6;64%;23%;2

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy;8;3;Mostly sunny;11;3;WSW;9;45%;11%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;19;13;Sunshine;20;12;SSE;14;46%;8%;3

Tirana, Albania;Spotty showers;15;9;Occasional rain;17;6;ENE;6;59%;55%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, cooler;9;4;Pleasant and milder;15;6;NNW;9;65%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;5;2;Rain;4;1;WNW;21;91%;91%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Turning sunny;18;13;Winds subsiding;20;13;WSW;28;62%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Afternoon showers;17;15;Breezy with sunshine;21;11;WSW;31;66%;1%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning cloudy;-6;-20;Mostly sunny;-7;-22;WSW;9;75%;1%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;8;3;Sun and clouds;7;1;ENE;3;71%;65%;1

Vienna, Austria;A little p.m. rain;4;1;Mostly cloudy;8;2;SSW;10;67%;26%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;29;14;Sunny and very warm;30;15;NNW;6;55%;1%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Low clouds;2;1;Cloudy and breezy;3;1;S;25;70%;70%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Showers of rain/snow;4;2;A bit of rain;5;1;WSW;24;89%;82%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;20;15;Increasingly windy;20;15;NNW;30;59%;4%;11

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;31;18;Sunny and pleasant;32;18;NNW;9;54%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Rain and drizzle;4;0;Clouds and sun;6;0;NE;3;72%;44%;2

