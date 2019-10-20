Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, October 20, 2019

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;29;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;WSW;14;84%;56%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;36;26;Sunny and less humid;35;25;NE;11;50%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;A t-storm around;26;16;A p.m. t-storm;26;16;NE;9;56%;61%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;29;15;Not as warm;22;20;ENE;15;72%;49%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A little p.m. rain;14;10;Rain and drizzle;14;8;SW;16;90%;73%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mainly cloudy;8;1;Showers around;7;1;NE;7;79%;83%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Increasing clouds;27;14;Decreasing clouds;25;12;S;10;36%;17%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, colder;1;-8;Sunshine, but cold;0;-10;S;7;66%;0%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Couple of t-storms;29;15;Cloudy and cooler;23;13;S;21;62%;2%;3

Athens, Greece;Sunshine and nice;25;17;Sunny;27;18;N;13;57%;0%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;17;11;Showers around;18;12;W;21;68%;83%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;35;20;Partly sunny;33;20;NNW;10;45%;5%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers and t-storms;29;23;Showers and t-storms;30;23;SSW;7;83%;83%;3

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;28;20;A p.m. t-storm;27;20;NNE;7;74%;78%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Decreasing clouds;34;25;Clouds and sun;35;26;E;9;58%;12%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Showers and t-storms;24;13;A morning t-shower;18;14;NE;17;74%;83%;1

Beijing, China;Sunny and pleasant;22;7;Mostly sunny;19;6;E;7;33%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, warm;26;10;Sunshine and warm;27;10;SE;5;58%;0%;3

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy, mild;21;11;A passing shower;20;11;WSW;8;79%;59%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;18;8;A downpour;18;9;WNW;8;69%;79%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Inc. clouds;34;20;A p.m. t-storm;29;19;WSW;11;64%;74%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog, then some sun;24;11;Fog, then some sun;22;11;ENE;12;74%;4%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Occasional rain;11;10;Cloudy with a shower;14;9;WSW;19;84%;66%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Low clouds and fog;22;10;Mostly sunny, warm;25;10;ENE;8;73%;2%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Sunshine and warm;25;11;Sunny and very warm;25;10;S;8;66%;5%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cooler;18;12;Decreasing clouds;19;11;NNW;7;65%;26%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;A little a.m. rain;25;19;A stray a.m. t-storm;27;20;NE;8;52%;65%;3

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;23;13;Mostly cloudy;22;16;NNE;18;66%;1%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, warm;34;22;Lots of sun, warm;34;22;N;7;26%;30%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;21;13;Partly sunny;18;11;SE;21;55%;26%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;27;19;A shower or t-storm;26;17;E;5;75%;60%;8

Chennai, India;A t-storm in spots;30;26;A t-storm in spots;31;25;NE;9;77%;75%;4

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;15;11;Windy with rain;18;9;SW;26;83%;77%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Morning showers;29;24;A t-storm in spots;29;25;NW;8;84%;82%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Becoming cloudy;13;10;Rain and drizzle;13;9;SSW;9;81%;58%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and humid;32;25;Nice with some sun;30;26;N;16;79%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;32;15;Mostly sunny, cooler;24;10;N;15;38%;8%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Variable cloudiness;32;22;Showers around;31;23;SSE;13;76%;86%;12

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, nice;31;19;Hazy sun;32;19;NW;13;41%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Cooler;12;1;Clouds and sun;12;1;WNW;14;34%;23%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;34;25;A t-storm in spots;32;24;NNW;10;72%;76%;6

Dili, East Timor;Sunny and very warm;38;23;Mostly cloudy;33;23;S;12;54%;0%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly sunny, cool;10;3;Clouds and sun, cool;10;3;SW;8;77%;10%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun;25;10;Lots of sun, nice;23;8;NE;9;33%;30%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;21;14;Plenty of sun;20;13;SSW;8;64%;27%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;30;23;A passing shower;30;24;SSE;11;72%;65%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;33;16;Sunshine and warm;34;18;ENE;10;24%;0%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;32;23;Partly sunny;32;23;ESE;9;60%;20%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Periods of rain;10;6;Cloudy;8;3;WNW;15;88%;13%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;34;25;A t-storm around;33;25;S;8;71%;65%;6

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;29;22;Sunny and beautiful;29;22;E;11;60%;3%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;32;25;A passing shower;31;24;ENE;19;62%;66%;7

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;27;21;A t-storm in spots;26;20;E;8;81%;64%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Episodes of sunshine;30;16;Hazy sun;29;15;N;10;48%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and pleasant;20;15;Partly sunny;22;16;NE;14;73%;9%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;35;24;Turning sunny, hot;36;24;E;17;48%;5%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;36;27;Sunny and beautiful;34;27;SW;12;62%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, warm;33;18;Mostly sunny and hot;33;16;SSW;14;9%;0%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouds and sunshine;23;8;Sunshine and nice;24;8;N;8;26%;3%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;37;24;Warm with hazy sun;37;24;N;11;24%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower in the p.m.;22;15;Clearing;27;14;WSW;9;64%;5%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;39;27;Partly sunny;39;26;NNE;12;27%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Fog, then some sun;20;9;Partly sunny, warm;22;9;SSW;10;73%;4%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;NNE;13;69%;84%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mainly cloudy;30;22;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;22;WSW;10;72%;74%;5

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;33;25;A t-storm in spots;33;24;W;7;73%;51%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;SSE;6;79%;79%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with some sun;16;0;Mostly sunny;17;1;NNE;11;24%;12%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;26;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;SW;8;79%;55%;9

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;19;16;Decreasing clouds;19;16;S;9;77%;4%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;19;10;Variable cloudiness;19;10;N;10;68%;8%;3

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sunshine;13;8;A shower in spots;13;6;NNW;18;82%;48%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunshine;30;18;Sunny and very warm;33;19;NE;8;28%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;29;24;Rather cloudy, humid;29;24;SW;11;75%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm, cooler;14;5;Mostly sunny;16;8;NE;6;67%;10%;4

Male, Maldives;Downpours;30;27;A shower or two;30;26;ENE;9;72%;80%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;ESE;6;80%;82%;6

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;A t-storm around;33;25;E;8;64%;55%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly cloudy;18;9;Turning sunny;19;10;S;13;62%;2%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;24;13;Partly sunny;24;15;NW;5;47%;67%;7

Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;32;26;Partly sunny, warm;32;27;ESE;12;71%;38%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Warm with some sun;18;8;Partly sunny, warm;18;8;NE;6;86%;19%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;30;25;A t-storm around;30;25;S;13;75%;74%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Inc. clouds;17;12;Rain and drizzle;15;10;N;10;78%;55%;4

Montreal, Canada;Decreasing clouds;13;6;Partly sunny;14;6;E;0;74%;2%;3

Moscow, Russia;Rather cloudy, warm;17;11;Showers around;17;7;WNW;16;77%;86%;1

Mumbai, India;Thunderstorms;30;25;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;NNE;8;69%;78%;2

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;24;14;A stray t-shower;25;16;NE;11;64%;69%;11

New York, United States;Tropical rainstorm;15;11;Mostly sunny, nice;18;13;NE;12;66%;22%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;29;18;Mostly sunny;29;16;NW;10;52%;11%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Chilly with some sun;-3;-9;Plenty of sun;-1;-6;SW;8;62%;5%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;24;15;Cloudy, p.m. rain;23;17;ENE;15;73%;90%;2

Oslo, Norway;Rain;5;0;Mostly cloudy;6;4;S;6;89%;17%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Sun and some clouds;14;2;Clouds and sun;15;6;E;9;75%;74%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;An afternoon shower;30;26;A passing shower;30;26;E;13;75%;66%;11

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;28;25;A shower or t-storm;29;24;NNW;14;79%;73%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;32;23;A morning shower;32;23;ENE;11;73%;69%;11

Paris, France;Rain;12;9;Periods of sun;14;7;SW;13;65%;16%;2

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny, cooler;25;15;Partly sunny, nice;22;13;S;15;59%;3%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Inc. clouds;33;24;Clouds and sun, warm;34;24;WNW;10;62%;33%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Nice with some sun;30;24;A t-storm in spots;31;25;SSE;23;77%;75%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;SE;7;55%;73%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Decreasing clouds;14;9;Fog, then some sun;19;9;NW;4;80%;20%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Some sun;24;10;Mainly cloudy;22;9;N;6;75%;27%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;19;12;Downpours;20;12;ESE;17;71%;92%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Not as warm;19;10;Decreasing clouds;20;10;ENE;13;72%;68%;3

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;28;23;Nice with some sun;29;24;NE;13;66%;4%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Downpours;9;6;A little a.m. rain;8;0;NNE;21;72%;58%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun, mild;15;10;Cloudy;12;6;SE;5;93%;44%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Not as warm;24;19;Showers around;24;19;E;9;62%;74%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;34;21;Plenty of sun;35;21;SE;11;15%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun, nice;25;15;Partly sunny;27;13;N;9;64%;1%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;12;8;Rain and drizzle;11;5;WNW;15;90%;62%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;20;11;Sunny and pleasant;22;11;SW;9;67%;5%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;24;17;Showers and t-storms;23;16;ENE;8;81%;84%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A shower or two;31;26;E;17;75%;82%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;A p.m. t-storm;23;18;SW;7;100%;86%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;27;8;Sunshine and nice;24;7;NE;10;24%;0%;9

Santiago, Chile;Clouds, then sun;22;7;Mostly sunny;27;12;SSW;8;29%;0%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;N;9;75%;74%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;17;6;Partly sunny;18;7;N;7;66%;27%;4

Seattle, United States;A bit of rain;12;10;Occasional rain;14;12;SSW;15;84%;89%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;23;9;Mostly cloudy;23;11;ENE;6;64%;3%;4

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny, nice;24;16;Partly sunny, nice;24;17;NE;13;56%;1%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;34;27;A stray thunderstorm;32;27;N;6;74%;75%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Abundant sunshine;24;8;Plenty of sunshine;25;7;S;5;59%;1%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;32;25;Brief showers;31;24;ENE;13;71%;83%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Occasional rain;11;6;Cloudy;9;7;SSW;7;83%;13%;0

Sydney, Australia;Sunlit, not as warm;21;11;Sunny and pleasant;23;13;NNW;14;51%;4%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Low clouds;26;20;A stray shower;27;19;E;12;64%;44%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain this afternoon;12;7;Cloudy;9;5;WSW;14;89%;14%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and nice;25;8;Sunshine, pleasant;22;7;NNE;9;32%;2%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, mild;22;13;A shower or two;20;11;ENE;9;69%;66%;3

Tehran, Iran;Increasing clouds;25;14;Clouds and sun;23;14;SSE;8;33%;33%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;28;22;Nice with some sun;28;22;NW;11;54%;44%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunny;26;15;Sunny and very warm;29;14;E;6;55%;0%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;22;17;Cloudy;22;15;NE;14;57%;100%;2

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;15;10;Increasing clouds;15;12;ESE;25;83%;80%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;29;20;Sunny and beautiful;29;20;ESE;17;57%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;30;19;Clouds and sun;29;20;SE;16;62%;2%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as cold;5;-8;Decreasing clouds;9;-8;E;12;33%;10%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Chilly with rain;10;8;Rain;11;9;ESE;9;80%;97%;0

Vienna, Austria;Fog, then some sun;17;9;Some sun, fog early;20;11;WNW;5;83%;3%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and less humid;33;22;Partly sunny and hot;34;22;WSW;6;52%;7%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mild with some sun;18;9;Cloudy and mild;17;10;ENE;6;85%;42%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, warm;23;10;Clouds and sun, warm;21;10;S;6;77%;8%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Sun and clouds;15;12;Clouds and sun;16;8;WNW;36;73%;64%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny and hot;35;24;Mostly sunny;34;24;SW;7;67%;14%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;21;10;A stray t-shower;20;8;NNE;4;59%;55%;2

