Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, September 6, 2019

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;28;24;Mostly cloudy;28;24;SW;18;88%;55%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny and hot;43;30;Decreasing clouds;43;31;NNW;10;44%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, nice;34;21;Mostly sunny, breezy;33;21;W;31;50%;7%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Windy this afternoon;26;19;Partly sunny;26;20;ENE;30;55%;71%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and drizzle;18;10;A thundershower;17;9;N;17;80%;78%;3

Anchorage, United States;Inc. clouds;18;9;Showers around;17;10;NNE;10;69%;94%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;31;13;Sunny and nice;31;14;ESE;14;19%;4%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little p.m. rain;14;7;Showers around;16;8;NW;14;71%;85%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, warmer;31;24;Partly sunny and hot;36;25;NNE;20;39%;9%;7

Athens, Greece;Sunny and beautiful;31;21;Partly sunny, nice;30;19;NNW;11;41%;5%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy this morning;14;9;A morning shower;15;10;NW;20;67%;98%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;43;26;Plenty of sunshine;40;25;NW;19;25%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;34;22;A p.m. t-storm;32;22;SSE;8;71%;85%;11

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;27;21;An afternoon shower;27;21;WSW;25;69%;68%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A few showers;33;25;A t-storm around;32;25;WSW;11;69%;68%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;24;17;Partly sunny;25;17;WSW;15;61%;56%;6

Beijing, China;Partly sunny and hot;33;20;Sunny and hot;34;21;W;15;44%;0%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Increasing clouds;29;15;Strong p.m. t-storms;29;15;NNE;14;55%;88%;5

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;21;11;Mostly cloudy;21;11;WNW;10;41%;74%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Some sun;21;9;Variable clouds;21;8;ESE;14;55%;28%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;30;16;Partly sunny, nice;30;15;E;19;53%;3%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;22;14;Occasional rain;18;13;NW;8;91%;88%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;20;11;Spotty showers;17;10;N;12;73%;83%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;28;14;Clouds and sun;29;16;E;11;35%;4%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;26;16;Showers and t-storms;22;15;ESE;8;68%;86%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partial sunshine;15;11;Partly sunny;19;11;SSE;9;79%;28%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;32;20;Partly sunny, nice;30;20;ESE;13;30%;32%;12

Busan, South Korea;Very humid;30;26;A t-storm in spots;29;24;SW;29;80%;77%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;38;24;Sunny and very warm;36;24;N;12;37%;3%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, warmer;24;12;Sunny and very warm;31;19;NNE;12;36%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;27;20;A shower or t-storm;29;20;S;8;57%;80%;11

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;35;28;Cloudy and hot;37;28;SSW;19;60%;44%;6

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun, nice;24;16;Nice with some sun;23;17;NE;11;64%;55%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower;33;26;A t-storm in spots;30;26;SSW;14;82%;72%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain this afternoon;17;11;Thundershowers;19;10;SW;14;65%;82%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;30;27;Partly sunny;31;27;WNW;11;85%;44%;10

Dallas, United States;Sunshine and hot;38;25;Partly sunny and hot;38;25;S;11;41%;4%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;32;22;Sun and some clouds;31;22;SSE;25;59%;44%;11

Delhi, India;A t-storm around;35;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;27;ESE;8;75%;64%;4

Denver, United States;Not as hot;29;16;A t-storm around;31;14;SSW;9;36%;75%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A couple of showers;33;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SE;20;77%;68%;6

Dili, East Timor;Partial sunshine;35;19;Sunny, not as warm;29;19;SSE;10;64%;1%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds breaking;16;10;Partly sunny;16;9;ESE;13;74%;13%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Nice with sunshine;30;13;Sunny and pleasant;30;13;NNE;10;18%;0%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, humid;26;22;Partly sunny;26;21;ENE;30;82%;27%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny and hot;35;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;SE;8;72%;57%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;26;10;Periods of sun;20;6;SE;17;52%;30%;9

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;32;23;Partly sunny;31;23;E;9;66%;8%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;17;8;Partly sunny;17;11;SSW;17;78%;44%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;33;23;Afternoon showers;32;25;SW;17;75%;87%;10

Hong Kong, China;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;S;9;75%;74%;11

Honolulu, United States;Periods of sun;34;26;Clouds and sun;33;27;ENE;31;53%;60%;10

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;22;Cloudy;27;22;W;19;80%;44%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, humid;35;25;A strong t-storm;34;25;NNE;9;69%;66%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and pleasant;24;18;Mostly sunny, nice;26;20;NE;15;62%;4%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;34;23;Sunlit and pleasant;32;22;ENE;13;56%;27%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, breezy;38;31;Mainly cloudy;35;30;N;25;48%;1%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-shower in spots;15;5;Plenty of sunshine;19;4;NNE;9;45%;2%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;38;12;Sunny and not as hot;32;14;N;6;17%;2%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Clearing;35;29;Partly sunny;35;29;W;15;66%;19%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;A heavy p.m. t-storm;28;20;A p.m. t-storm;29;19;S;8;81%;84%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;38;28;Partly sunny, warm;40;28;SSW;15;31%;9%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;More sun than clouds;24;13;Clouds and sun;26;15;ENE;9;47%;14%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;26;NNW;9;63%;72%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;32;22;Mostly cloudy;32;22;WSW;12;58%;39%;4

Kolkata, India;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;27;S;14;80%;66%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;34;25;Mostly sunny;34;24;ESE;9;65%;44%;13

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;11;0;An afternoon shower;10;0;NE;12;75%;70%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;29;24;A shower or t-storm;27;24;WSW;11;83%;77%;7

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;18;15;Turning sunny;18;15;SSE;17;79%;15%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny;31;17;Mostly sunny;29;16;NNW;11;33%;0%;7

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;17;10;Clouds and sun;18;8;NNE;16;64%;27%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and warm;32;20;Plenty of sunshine;29;17;SSE;9;52%;6%;8

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;27;21;Partly sunny, nice;26;22;WSW;11;73%;33%;11

Madrid, Spain;Nice with sunshine;27;14;Mostly sunny;28;15;NE;8;34%;2%;6

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;32;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;27;SSW;10;68%;69%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Increasing clouds;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;ESE;8;75%;61%;5

Manila, Philippines;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;26;SW;22;77%;86%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler, p.m. showers;15;8;Cooler with a shower;11;7;WSW;25;66%;58%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;24;13;An afternoon shower;25;12;W;7;46%;81%;11

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;34;26;Partly sunny;32;26;SSW;12;68%;37%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;21;8;Partly sunny;21;13;ESE;9;67%;33%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;29;25;An afternoon shower;29;25;SSW;22;70%;67%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;15;12;Partly sunny;17;11;SSE;10;85%;31%;3

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun;21;11;A shower in the p.m.;17;10;WNW;1;79%;89%;5

Moscow, Russia;Some sun, pleasant;23;12;Partial sunshine;23;12;NE;8;60%;21%;4

Mumbai, India;Cloudy with t-storms;29;27;Heavy showers;30;27;SW;22;83%;98%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Rather cloudy;26;13;Low clouds may break;23;14;E;11;65%;44%;9

New York, United States;A little rain;21;15;Warmer with some sun;26;16;WNW;14;55%;2%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;33;21;Mostly sunny;34;22;W;16;50%;5%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;21;8;Cloudy;19;8;SSE;13;64%;35%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Humid with some sun;34;25;A t-storm around;34;26;ESE;11;56%;55%;6

Oslo, Norway;Showers around;13;9;Cool with rain;12;6;NNW;9;87%;71%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Showers around;19;11;Showers around;17;10;WNW;11;83%;88%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;28;25;Showers around;28;25;ESE;23;84%;90%;10

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;31;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;NW;10;83%;82%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;34;24;Brief p.m. showers;33;24;ESE;10;74%;83%;11

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;22;13;Clouds and sunshine;20;9;N;11;54%;30%;2

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;20;6;Plenty of sunshine;20;8;SSE;12;57%;0%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clearing;32;25;A shower in the p.m.;34;26;SW;15;59%;68%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, nice;29;20;Sun and clouds;29;21;SE;22;66%;21%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;ESE;7;62%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;19;11;Periods of rain;16;10;WNW;6;77%;88%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy, downpours;28;21;Very windy;27;22;SSW;30;85%;98%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Partial sunshine;25;11;An afternoon shower;25;12;E;15;37%;58%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun, nice;27;19;Mostly sunny;26;19;WSW;11;75%;17%;8

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;27;22;An afternoon shower;27;22;SSE;20;75%;69%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy with a shower;13;10;Cloudy, p.m. rain;14;10;SW;24;88%;100%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;20;9;Partly sunny;19;13;SE;12;57%;36%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy with a shower;21;17;Sunshine and warmer;26;18;ENE;9;66%;12%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;42;29;Partly sunny, warm;43;28;ENE;12;10%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Strong thunderstorms;26;15;Partly sunny;26;16;WNW;10;63%;35%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;17;10;Partly sunny;19;10;SE;9;60%;12%;3

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;21;15;Clouds breaking;20;15;W;25;71%;10%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;25;18;Showers and t-storms;27;17;ENE;8;72%;82%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;30;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;S;3;77%;64%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;24;19;A p.m. t-storm;26;19;N;7;86%;66%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;29;18;Mostly cloudy;30;18;NNE;19;18%;8%;10

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;17;6;Periods of sun, cool;14;5;SW;7;72%;44%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;N;8;74%;64%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and hot;33;11;Mostly sunny and hot;33;12;N;9;26%;0%;6

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;27;15;Partly sunny, nice;23;15;SSW;8;72%;44%;5

Seoul, South Korea;A shower or two;29;24;Very windy;30;23;SW;43;79%;77%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;28;24;Rain and drizzle;29;24;WSW;20;74%;61%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny, warm;34;27;A t-storm in spots;33;26;ESE;16;66%;47%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;27;13;Periods of sun;27;14;S;13;49%;68%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;31;26;A shower or two;31;25;NNW;1;71%;73%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Becoming cloudy;17;11;Periods of rain;17;9;SSW;15;69%;84%;2

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;26;12;Mostly sunny, cooler;18;10;WSW;31;41%;27%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Variable clouds;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;S;8;73%;83%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;17;8;Partly sunny;18;10;SSE;15;74%;42%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and delightful;26;14;Mostly sunny, nice;28;14;N;12;27%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;25;16;A morning shower;25;16;E;7;68%;74%;6

Tehran, Iran;Brilliant sunshine;35;21;Plenty of sunshine;34;22;SSE;10;17%;2%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;31;23;Sunshine and nice;30;26;WNW;15;49%;4%;8

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;34;21;Strong thunderstorms;33;19;ESE;8;63%;87%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, humid;32;25;Partly sunny;31;26;SSE;12;71%;55%;6

Toronto, Canada;Spotty showers;20;15;Partly sunny;22;13;WNW;14;71%;27%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;29;23;Mostly sunny, nice;28;23;E;10;58%;6%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine, pleasant;30;19;Sunny and delightful;30;19;WSW;18;46%;4%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;23;6;Mostly sunny, cooler;16;3;NE;12;54%;43%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny;26;15;Mostly cloudy;23;15;SE;7;60%;86%;2

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and cooler;20;14;Cool with rain;17;12;NW;10;91%;88%;1

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;24;A thunderstorm;33;24;WSW;10;70%;74%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;20;7;Partly sunny;20;12;E;7;61%;37%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Partial sunshine;21;11;Mostly cloudy;23;14;ESE;14;54%;75%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;10;6;Decreasing clouds;10;6;E;27;65%;14%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;25;Showers and t-storms;29;24;WSW;12;84%;79%;2

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and nice;30;16;A t-storm around;28;15;NNE;6;48%;65%;7

