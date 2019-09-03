Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, September 3, 2019

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;27;24;Mostly cloudy;28;24;WSW;13;82%;44%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny and hot;44;32;Sunlit and hot;43;31;NNW;14;42%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, warm;36;21;Sunny and breezy;34;20;W;24;45%;2%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Brilliant sunshine;27;20;Sunlit and beautiful;26;19;ENE;15;56%;4%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;20;14;A little a.m. rain;19;12;SSW;24;88%;89%;1

Anchorage, United States;Spotty showers;18;11;Cloudy;18;9;SSE;9;71%;43%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine and nice;33;18;Sunny and pleasant;30;18;NNW;11;32%;8%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and cool;14;5;Clouds and sun;18;10;E;11;52%;64%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and nice;24;11;Partly sunny;23;11;SSE;19;45%;6%;7

Athens, Greece;Sunny;33;22;Sunny and nice;31;23;N;18;33%;1%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Periods of rain;18;14;A morning shower;18;13;NE;19;88%;87%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;43;25;Plenty of sunshine;43;25;NW;15;18%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;An a.m. thunderstorm;35;23;A t-storm around;34;23;SE;7;54%;55%;9

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;25;20;A t-shower in spots;27;20;W;22;75%;57%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;Brief p.m. showers;29;26;SW;12;83%;88%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Sunlit and pleasant;27;19;Sunny and nice;28;19;WSW;13;65%;2%;6

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;33;20;Partly sunny;32;20;SSE;9;43%;5%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Cooler;24;14;Periods of sun;25;12;WNW;9;51%;2%;5

Berlin, Germany;Decreasing clouds;21;13;Nice with some sun;24;15;WNW;13;52%;62%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;20;8;High clouds;18;9;SE;13;65%;41%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;33;17;Sunny and very warm;34;17;E;16;32%;0%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Variable cloudiness;23;12;Partly sunny;24;12;S;7;47%;2%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Partial sunshine;19;12;Periods of rain;18;11;WSW;17;78%;85%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, warm;33;18;A shower or t-storm;26;14;ENE;13;52%;66%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Cooler;20;11;Warmer with some sun;25;11;SE;5;47%;2%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine and cooler;11;2;Cool with some sun;12;3;SE;11;57%;2%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A p.m. t-storm;31;20;Mostly sunny, nice;29;19;NE;11;33%;27%;12

Busan, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;26;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;23;NE;10;85%;67%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;34;23;Sunny and very warm;36;23;NNE;11;35%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;20;12;Partly sunny;18;12;SE;23;66%;2%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A t-storm in spots;28;20;SSE;6;63%;73%;13

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;34;28;An afternoon shower;35;28;SSW;16;66%;67%;6

Chicago, United States;A strong t-storm;29;16;Mostly sunny, cooler;20;14;NNE;24;66%;7%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;32;25;A shower;30;26;SSW;16;79%;91%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little a.m. rain;20;11;Showers around;20;11;WSW;16;64%;87%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Humid with some sun;31;28;Mostly cloudy, humid;31;27;SE;16;85%;71%;5

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;35;24;Mostly sunny and hot;36;23;E;9;50%;3%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and some clouds;33;21;An afternoon shower;31;21;SE;19;65%;41%;10

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, humid;35;27;Hazy sun and humid;34;27;ESE;9;74%;56%;4

Denver, United States;Not as hot;30;18;A p.m. t-storm;33;19;SW;10;34%;60%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A few showers;35;27;A t-storm in spots;33;27;SSE;17;76%;66%;5

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;35;20;Sunshine and nice;29;20;SSE;9;57%;9%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;20;10;Cooler with a shower;16;8;NW;33;75%;59%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;33;16;Sunny and delightful;32;18;NNE;10;19%;27%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing and humid;27;22;Partly sunny, humid;27;21;E;17;83%;26%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Brief p.m. showers;32;26;A t-storm in spots;35;26;NNW;16;63%;55%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and delightful;27;10;Sunny and pleasant;27;11;ENE;8;37%;0%;10

Havana, Cuba;A shower or t-storm;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;SW;10;76%;64%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;18;11;Sun and some clouds;18;11;WSW;22;81%;44%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;WSW;24;81%;83%;6

Hong Kong, China;Occasional rain;31;25;Rain and a t-storm;28;26;ENE;13;90%;85%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;32;26;Spotty showers;33;26;ENE;23;55%;82%;11

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;28;21;Cloudy with a shower;26;21;W;17;86%;80%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine and warm;36;26;Lots of sun, humid;35;26;ENE;11;62%;45%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and breezy;27;22;Plenty of sun;29;22;NE;20;53%;1%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;24;Partly sunny;34;24;ENE;13;60%;41%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly cloudy;38;30;Clouds and sunshine;36;30;NNE;16;57%;1%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;24;10;Sun and some clouds;26;11;N;9;21%;0%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;35;18;Warm with sunshine;34;16;N;9;28%;2%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;33;27;Inc. clouds;34;27;W;15;71%;44%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;A heavy thunderstorm;29;21;A p.m. t-storm;27;21;SSW;8;80%;75%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Turning cloudy, warm;40;27;Mostly sunny, warm;40;27;S;13;28%;19%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A t-storm in spots;32;12;Cooler;19;10;WNW;13;56%;38%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;27;A t-storm in spots;33;27;NE;22;58%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;32;22;Mostly cloudy;30;21;W;12;61%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;Afternoon showers;31;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;26;SE;11;77%;73%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;32;25;A t-storm or two;29;23;ENE;8;83%;72%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;14;1;A t-storm in spots;12;-1;ENE;14;52%;56%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly cloudy;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;WSW;11;79%;69%;6

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;18;15;Mostly sunny;18;15;S;12;79%;11%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sunshine;32;20;Mostly sunny and hot;34;17;NNW;11;40%;0%;7

London, United Kingdom;Some sun, pleasant;21;15;Breezy with some sun;20;10;WNW;23;60%;10%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;34;22;Mostly sunny, warm;33;22;S;9;46%;14%;8

Luanda, Angola;Some sun, pleasant;26;21;Partly sunny, nice;26;21;WSW;10;73%;34%;11

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine and warm;33;18;Sunny and very warm;34;16;NE;5;36%;0%;7

Male, Maldives;Clearing;32;28;Partly sunny, nice;32;28;SSE;10;68%;32%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;32;26;Clouds and sun;33;25;SSW;7;69%;63%;11

Manila, Philippines;Showers and t-storms;30;26;Clouds and sun;32;27;WSW;21;72%;44%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and nice;23;10;Showers around;19;9;SSW;15;62%;91%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;25;13;A p.m. t-storm;26;15;WSW;8;51%;80%;11

Miami, United States;Showers and t-storms;30;26;A shower or t-storm;32;26;WSW;14;74%;63%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Showers and t-storms;18;9;Partial sunshine;20;9;WSW;9;68%;10%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;28;24;A morning shower;28;25;SSW;19;76%;75%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, chilly;10;6;Clouds and sun, cold;9;5;SSE;19;56%;2%;5

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sunshine;21;16;Showers and t-storms;22;10;W;15;78%;66%;5

Moscow, Russia;Thickening clouds;23;13;Clouds and sun;22;14;SSE;14;54%;43%;4

Mumbai, India;Heavy showers;29;27;Cloudy, downpours;30;27;WSW;17;83%;93%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;24;12;Decreasing clouds;25;13;ENE;9;59%;18%;7

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;27;21;A strong t-storm;29;18;NNW;11;70%;55%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, less humid;34;21;Partly sunny;33;21;WNW;11;47%;6%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;18;6;Decreasing clouds;16;5;WSW;14;72%;43%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;32;24;A t-storm in spots;34;24;ENE;9;65%;74%;8

Oslo, Norway;Spotty showers;16;6;Rain tapering off;13;7;WSW;8;92%;76%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Rather cloudy;22;17;Spotty showers;22;7;WNW;27;74%;64%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;29;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;25;NNE;15;83%;97%;4

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;29;24;Showers and t-storms;30;25;NW;10;81%;83%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;33;24;Clouds and sunshine;33;24;E;10;67%;15%;13

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;24;12;Partly sunny;22;12;WNW;11;56%;66%;4

Perth, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;17;11;Partly sunny;15;4;SSE;18;59%;5%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;25;Showers around;30;25;SW;19;82%;94%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, nice;29;21;Mostly cloudy;30;21;SE;28;69%;23%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;23;Some sun, pleasant;34;24;SE;8;54%;20%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Pleasant and warmer;23;11;Partly sunny, nice;24;13;SSW;8;43%;7%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sunshine;32;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;24;20;E;11;90%;92%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;26;11;A shower in the p.m.;25;12;SE;15;36%;66%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and pleasant;27;19;Partly sunny, nice;27;19;WSW;11;75%;5%;8

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;28;23;A passing shower;28;22;SE;15;73%;66%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunny;12;8;Rain and drizzle;12;10;SSW;17;74%;91%;1

Riga, Latvia;Not as warm;19;11;Partly sunny;21;12;SW;15;62%;17%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, humid;28;21;A t-storm in spots;24;20;SW;12;78%;80%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;43;29;Hot with sunshine;45;30;ESE;10;9%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;30;17;Partly sunny, nice;29;17;W;9;61%;2%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;20;12;Some sun, pleasant;21;11;S;11;66%;7%;3

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;22;15;Partly sunny;21;15;WSW;14;68%;17%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;27;18;Showers and t-storms;25;18;ENE;8;75%;82%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;32;26;A shower in places;31;26;E;15;71%;65%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or t-storm;25;18;Periods of sun;25;18;NW;8;94%;44%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Cloudy;27;14;Partly sunny;29;15;NNW;14;21%;8%;12

Santiago, Chile;Turning out cloudy;23;9;Cloudy;22;7;SW;7;25%;16%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;32;24;Partly sunny;32;24;NE;10;69%;30%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and hot;35;15;Plenty of sunshine;33;12;N;10;38%;0%;7

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;26;16;Mostly sunny;25;14;NNE;9;62%;5%;5

Seoul, South Korea;A little p.m. rain;29;21;Rain and a t-storm;24;21;E;9;92%;89%;1

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;26;23;Rain and drizzle;28;23;ESE;15;84%;92%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;33;27;A t-storm in spots;33;26;SE;16;66%;48%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, warm;30;13;Partly sunny;27;13;E;12;53%;25%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;31;26;A stray shower;31;26;ENE;18;73%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;19;12;Periods of sun;18;13;S;10;67%;73%;2

Sydney, Australia;Nice with sunshine;22;10;Lots of sun, nice;25;12;W;12;45%;6%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sunshine;35;26;Heavy thunderstorms;31;27;E;12;81%;88%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Cooler with some sun;18;11;Partly sunny;19;11;SSW;17;75%;40%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;30;18;Partly sunny;28;17;E;11;32%;25%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;31;16;Morning showers;25;15;ENE;11;72%;97%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;35;20;Sunny and beautiful;32;21;SSE;10;28%;5%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;31;24;Partly sunny;31;25;WSW;15;46%;27%;9

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;Clouds and sun, warm;35;21;ESE;6;42%;14%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and a t-storm;28;22;Variable cloudiness;27;23;NE;14;75%;44%;2

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;22;18;Partly sunny;20;11;NNW;25;68%;5%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;28;24;Mostly sunny;28;23;NW;16;62%;11%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, breezy;31;21;A t-storm in spots;30;21;WNW;20;59%;43%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warm with sunshine;30;11;Cooler;23;9;N;9;40%;30%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Some sun, a shower;24;15;Partly sunny, nice;23;15;NNE;7;64%;11%;4

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;22;10;Partly sunny, nice;24;12;SE;8;46%;3%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;SSW;9;69%;81%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers and t-storms;16;8;Sun and some clouds;20;10;S;9;69%;36%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;21;11;Sun and some clouds;24;13;SSE;11;48%;6%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds rolling in;13;11;A bit of rain;16;11;ENE;23;85%;93%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;28;25;A couple of t-storms;29;25;WSW;13;84%;90%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and nice;29;15;Nice with sunshine;28;15;NNE;6;40%;32%;7

