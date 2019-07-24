Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, July 24, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;29;23;Sunshine and nice;28;23;SW;12;83%;44%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, warm;42;34;Partly sunny, warm;42;33;N;17;40%;3%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, nice;36;20;Sunny and beautiful;36;21;W;25;35%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and nice;28;20;Sunny and pleasant;29;22;E;13;58%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;34;19;Very hot;36;24;ENE;12;52%;4%;7

Anchorage, United States;A shower or two;19;13;An afternoon shower;19;12;SW;10;76%;72%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;44;30;Sunny and hot;43;30;SE;17;13%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;A t-storm in spots;22;13;Warmer with some sun;26;13;N;11;50%;44%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cloudy and cool;16;11;A little a.m. rain;13;8;W;11;80%;94%;2

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;32;23;Sunny and pleasant;32;22;N;17;39%;0%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;14;7;Brief p.m. showers;15;12;ENE;10;80%;87%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;47;29;Sunny and hot;47;28;NNW;17;12%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;34;22;A t-storm around;33;23;SE;7;68%;55%;11

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;30;21;A p.m. t-storm;28;21;W;15;74%;75%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;33;26;Cloudy;32;25;WSW;12;65%;74%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine and nice;29;23;Sunny and delightful;30;23;SW;12;69%;1%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny and hot;36;27;Partly sunny;35;26;S;12;59%;12%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Partial sunshine;29;18;Plenty of sunshine;32;20;S;6;44%;4%;9

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, warm;31;18;Partly sunny and hot;33;19;NE;9;42%;2%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;18;9;Cloudy;17;10;SE;11;70%;67%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;26;14;Nice with sunshine;27;14;E;15;50%;1%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;33;19;Partly sunny and hot;34;19;NE;7;38%;2%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny and hot;37;21;Very hot;39;23;SE;9;43%;3%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;28;15;Sunny and pleasant;28;17;SW;8;54%;28%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, nice;30;18;Partly sunny, nice;30;17;SSW;8;50%;3%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Becoming cloudy;13;6;A little p.m. rain;12;11;SE;19;83%;94%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Not as warm;28;18;Partly sunny, nice;29;17;NE;10;35%;6%;10

Busan, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;28;25;Mostly cloudy, humid;28;25;SW;13;83%;44%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and warm;37;23;Mostly sunny, warm;38;24;N;9;29%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Some sun, a shower;17;11;A shower in the p.m.;16;9;N;26;76%;85%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A p.m. t-storm;26;19;A p.m. t-storm;26;19;SSE;6;65%;67%;11

Chennai, India;Warm with some sun;36;28;High clouds, warm;37;28;SW;14;61%;70%;7

Chicago, United States;Sun, some clouds;25;18;Mostly sunny, nice;28;20;S;12;48%;10%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Some sun, a shower;31;26;Showers around;30;26;SSW;17;76%;94%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunshine and humid;24;16;Partly sunny;23;16;S;11;73%;7%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;32;26;Showers around;30;25;NW;13;85%;73%;5

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;31;20;Mostly sunny;32;20;ESE;10;47%;0%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;31;19;Mostly sunny;30;20;SSE;23;67%;2%;8

Delhi, India;Warm with some sun;39;26;A couple of t-storms;29;25;SSE;11;85%;89%;5

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;34;18;Periods of sun;31;17;SW;10;40%;44%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;33;27;A t-storm in spots;33;27;WSW;9;76%;66%;7

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;34;20;Partly sunny;30;21;SSE;7;60%;6%;8

Dublin, Ireland;A morning t-storm;22;15;Thundershowers;21;15;SSE;25;79%;64%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, very hot;43;24;Sunny and very hot;41;23;NNE;11;16%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;28;20;Partly sunny;28;20;WSW;6;72%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Heavy p.m. t-storms;35;26;A t-storm around;33;26;SE;7;72%;71%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sunshine;27;7;Sunny and pleasant;26;7;SE;11;23%;0%;6

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;ENE;6;73%;72%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;28;15;Partly sunny, nice;23;15;WNW;12;63%;12%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;25;A couple of t-storms;32;25;SW;12;77%;72%;6

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;27;A t-storm around;33;27;SSW;12;71%;55%;13

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;33;26;Mostly sunny, breezy;32;25;ENE;26;56%;44%;13

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;29;22;W;15;76%;78%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny and hot;38;29;A strong t-storm;34;25;E;14;72%;66%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Cooler but humid;24;20;Mostly sunny, warmer;28;20;ENE;14;60%;25%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;22;Partial sunshine;33;23;E;13;60%;23%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;40;30;Mostly sunny, warm;38;31;N;22;45%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;17;3;Plenty of sun;20;4;NW;9;24%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;40;20;Sunshine, very hot;39;21;NNE;8;21%;13%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Becoming cloudy;35;30;A t-storm in spots;34;29;WSW;37;59%;54%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;25;20;Showers and t-storms;26;20;SE;9;84%;84%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunlit and very warm;38;27;Sunny and very warm;40;28;NNW;14;28%;1%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;24;14;Showers and t-storms;24;14;NW;14;61%;70%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, warm;33;26;Mostly sunny;32;25;NE;16;63%;72%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;31;21;Nice with some sun;31;21;WSW;11;56%;13%;7

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;36;27;A t-storm or two;33;27;WSW;8;85%;83%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;31;24;Partly sunny;32;24;NE;8;73%;44%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;12;-4;Partly sunny;11;-6;NNW;22;35%;0%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;29;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;24;SW;13;82%;75%;5

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;18;15;Clouds and sunshine;17;15;SSE;13;79%;2%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;More sun than clouds;30;20;Partly sunny, humid;27;18;NNW;11;65%;11%;10

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;30;19;Partly sunny and hot;36;20;SSW;17;44%;15%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;33;21;Partly sunny, warm;32;20;S;9;48%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;24;20;Partly sunny, nice;25;20;S;10;74%;1%;5

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very hot;38;23;Very hot;36;23;W;10;23%;4%;10

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sunshine;30;28;A shower in the a.m.;32;27;WNW;9;67%;66%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;33;24;Mostly sunny;33;24;NE;5;62%;29%;9

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;A t-storm or two;32;26;WSW;13;76%;84%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Turning cloudy;16;10;Partly sunny;16;11;N;18;69%;32%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;21;13;Showers and t-storms;21;13;NE;9;69%;87%;11

Miami, United States;A heavy thunderstorm;32;26;Showers and t-storms;32;25;W;11;68%;70%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;24;14;Some sun, a t-storm;23;14;NNE;11;76%;81%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;27;24;Rain and drizzle;27;24;SSW;25;75%;66%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy;12;8;A little p.m. rain;13;11;E;21;74%;96%;1

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;25;15;Partly sunny;27;18;S;4;52%;7%;9

Moscow, Russia;Brief p.m. showers;22;16;A.M. showers, cloudy;22;17;E;12;80%;100%;1

Mumbai, India;Rain, becoming heavy;30;27;Periods of rain;31;28;WSW;19;86%;91%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Turning cloudy;25;11;Mostly sunny, nice;26;12;ENE;10;50%;33%;11

New York, United States;Warmer with some sun;27;20;Nice with sunshine;28;21;SSW;9;50%;3%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;36;20;Sunny and very warm;36;21;WNW;13;42%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy;22;13;Afternoon showers;23;12;WNW;7;75%;77%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;33;24;Showers around;33;25;W;10;65%;82%;11

Oslo, Norway;Partial sunshine;27;13;Periods of sun;26;15;S;10;67%;14%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;25;14;Partly sunny;29;15;SSW;13;56%;26%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;28;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;26;ESE;27;81%;83%;7

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;23;Showers and t-storms;31;23;NW;10;83%;83%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Some sun, a shower;32;23;Showers around;31;23;E;9;76%;87%;11

Paris, France;Very hot;38;24;Very hot;40;21;S;11;28%;15%;8

Perth, Australia;Clouding up;21;12;Cloudy;19;10;E;10;68%;25%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;NNW;8;53%;63%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, nice;30;21;Clouds and sun, nice;30;21;SE;25;65%;10%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;35;23;Mostly sunny, nice;34;24;ESE;8;45%;27%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Warm with sunshine;32;17;Partly sunny, warm;34;18;NE;7;34%;1%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;A strong t-storm;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;S;8;74%;73%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;21;11;A little p.m. rain;21;11;SW;13;51%;68%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;27;20;Mostly sunny, nice;27;19;NNW;14;70%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;26;22;Spotty showers;27;23;SE;16;80%;92%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sun and clouds, nice;17;10;Clouds and sun;15;11;W;12;62%;15%;3

Riga, Latvia;A t-storm in spots;22;14;Mostly sunny;23;16;NE;17;71%;26%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;28;18;Mostly sunny;27;19;NE;9;62%;2%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;42;26;Mostly sunny and hot;46;27;ENE;17;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and hot;35;21;Sunny and hot;36;21;W;12;39%;5%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clearing;23;13;A shower or two;24;17;NE;14;72%;64%;3

San Francisco, United States;Fog, then sun;21;14;Low clouds and fog;19;14;WSW;16;65%;3%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;26;17;Showers and t-storms;26;18;ENE;11;71%;83%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Nice with sunshine;32;27;A shower in spots;30;27;ESE;21;74%;71%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;E;9;96%;80%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;29;17;Increasing clouds;29;17;NNE;16;26%;44%;14

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun;16;1;Mostly sunny, cool;12;2;SW;5;48%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunshine, pleasant;32;24;A t-storm around;32;24;NNE;11;66%;64%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;17;Humid with some sun;28;14;NNW;10;59%;17%;10

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun, nice;24;14;Sunny and beautiful;26;15;NE;10;52%;4%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;29;25;Showers and t-storms;28;24;SSW;8;87%;91%;2

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy, hot;37;29;Some sun, hot, humid;36;29;S;15;70%;44%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;SSE;12;67%;50%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;25;14;Sunny and pleasant;28;15;S;8;55%;8%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;31;25;Partial sunshine;31;26;E;23;72%;44%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Lots of sun, humid;27;16;Periods of sun, warm;30;15;SSE;8;54%;7%;5

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;19;7;Sunny and pleasant;20;9;NNW;14;52%;0%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A p.m. t-storm;34;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;26;SE;10;64%;59%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;25;17;Clouds and sun, nice;24;16;N;14;62%;14%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;38;23;Sunny and very warm;38;22;NNW;14;22%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, warm;33;21;Sunshine and breezy;30;20;NW;30;53%;15%;10

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;41;29;Mostly sunny and hot;40;29;SE;11;9%;1%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;32;24;Sunny and nice;32;23;NNE;13;43%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and hot;36;22;Sunny and very warm;36;23;E;7;38%;1%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, humid;30;24;Partly sunny, humid;30;24;SSW;19;78%;34%;11

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;24;15;Nice with sunshine;26;18;WSW;10;66%;7%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;31;21;Sunny and nice;31;23;ESE;8;54%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Plenty of sunshine;35;22;Sunny and less humid;35;24;SE;13;42%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A t-storm in spots;22;13;A t-storm around;23;13;E;18;70%;64%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;22;13;Mostly sunny;24;14;NNW;7;51%;10%;8

Vienna, Austria;Sunshine;33;19;Partly sunny and hot;34;19;ESE;8;38%;2%;8

Vientiane, Laos;Showers around;30;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;SW;10;73%;57%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;A t-storm in spots;26;13;A shower or t-storm;25;14;NNE;13;67%;67%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;25;15;A shower or t-storm;28;16;N;5;51%;62%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;13;7;Mostly sunny;14;8;ENE;4;78%;12%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;30;25;Showers, some heavy;31;26;SW;12;81%;96%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Very hot;37;20;Sunny and very warm;35;17;NE;6;27%;15%;11

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather