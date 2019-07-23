Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Tuesday, July 23, 2019

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;28;23;Partly sunny;28;23;SW;11;81%;44%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warm;43;35;Partly sunny, warm;42;33;NNE;16;39%;4%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;36;21;Sunny, breezy, nice;36;21;W;26;34%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine, less humid;30;22;Sunny and nice;29;22;ENE;16;56%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny and humid;31;20;Mostly sunny;34;20;WNW;15;52%;7%;7

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;23;14;A couple of showers;18;13;W;13;80%;84%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;43;28;Sunny and hot;42;30;SE;14;13%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;A p.m. shower or two;24;13;A t-storm in spots;25;13;N;16;54%;55%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cooler;19;12;Cloudy and cool;16;12;WSW;12;76%;44%;1

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sun;34;24;Mostly cloudy;32;23;NNE;16;46%;4%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;14;7;Partly sunny;15;7;SSW;6;80%;14%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, hot;45;27;Sunny and hot;47;29;NNW;14;11%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;34;23;A t-storm in spots;33;24;SSE;7;71%;49%;10

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;25;21;A p.m. t-storm;27;21;W;17;79%;74%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;35;26;A t-storm around;34;26;WSW;14;64%;64%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine;30;23;Sunny and pleasant;30;23;ENE;13;67%;0%;10

Beijing, China;Sunny and very warm;35;25;Partly sunny and hot;36;27;NNW;11;61%;62%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;30;18;Partial sunshine;29;19;NNW;9;48%;12%;9

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, warmer;30;17;Partly sunny, warm;31;18;ESE;6;49%;1%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Rather cloudy;17;10;Cloudy;18;9;SE;12;70%;44%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;26;14;Partly sunny, nice;26;13;ESE;15;60%;3%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;32;18;Partial sunshine;33;18;NE;13;43%;2%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Sunshine;34;21;Partly sunny and hot;36;21;NNW;9;39%;5%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;26;17;Showers and t-storms;26;16;W;9;58%;82%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;30;16;Partly sunny;31;18;NE;7;49%;8%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Overcast and cooler;13;5;Partly sunny;13;6;ESE;11;62%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Decreasing clouds;33;18;Not as warm;28;18;NE;10;36%;8%;10

Busan, South Korea;Nice with some sun;31;24;Cloudy;29;25;SW;13;78%;44%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny and hot;38;24;Mostly sunny, warm;37;24;N;11;34%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Breezy with rain;14;10;Some sun, a shower;16;11;NNW;25;63%;74%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A p.m. t-storm;26;20;A p.m. t-storm;27;19;SE;6;67%;82%;11

Chennai, India;Cloudy with a shower;34;26;Partly sunny, warm;36;27;SSW;15;59%;60%;11

Chicago, United States;A t-storm in spots;26;18;Sun, some clouds;26;19;SSE;11;58%;15%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or two;31;27;Cloudy with a shower;30;26;SSW;14;73%;84%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Lots of sun, warmer;24;14;Partly sunny, humid;24;16;S;7;70%;2%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds breaking;30;26;Nice with sunshine;31;26;WSW;10;79%;44%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;32;21;Sunshine;32;19;ESE;11;45%;0%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny;29;19;Partly sunny, nice;30;19;SSE;21;58%;2%;8

Delhi, India;Mostly cloudy;38;28;Hazy sun, a t-storm;35;28;SSE;11;69%;86%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;32;17;Clouds and sun;34;18;WNW;10;37%;54%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;27;A t-storm in spots;33;27;SSE;11;76%;65%;5

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;35;21;Mostly sunny;30;20;SSE;9;58%;2%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly sunny;23;16;A morning t-storm;23;15;SSE;15;67%;63%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, very hot;42;23;Sunshine, very hot;41;24;NNE;10;15%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun, nice;26;21;Mostly sunny;27;20;ENE;14;73%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;27;Heavy p.m. t-storms;34;27;SSE;7;65%;88%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;24;5;Plenty of sunshine;27;7;ENE;10;29%;0%;6

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;33;22;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;S;7;71%;82%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Showers and t-storms;26;15;Clouds and sun, nice;26;15;NW;12;54%;13%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;34;25;A t-storm or two;33;25;SW;13;81%;86%;8

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;32;27;A t-storm around;32;27;SSE;12;75%;64%;11

Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;32;26;Mostly sunny;32;26;ENE;25;54%;34%;13

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;23;WSW;13;75%;74%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy, warm;36;29;Partly sunny, warm;37;27;E;10;60%;58%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and pleasant;32;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;19;NE;16;75%;59%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;23;Partly sunny;33;22;E;13;57%;23%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;39;28;Sunny and very warm;38;29;N;17;39%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;20;5;Plenty of sunshine;16;1;SE;17;29%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Very hot;39;20;Sunny and very hot;39;20;NNE;8;19%;2%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny and hot;36;29;Hot with some sun;36;29;WSW;26;57%;44%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A heavy a.m. t-storm;27;21;Cloudy with t-storms;27;21;S;9;84%;86%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Turning sunny, warm;39;27;Sunlit and very warm;39;27;NW;19;31%;3%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;24;16;Showers and t-storms;23;15;NNW;16;73%;82%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;32;27;Partly sunny;33;26;ENE;24;61%;31%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;30;21;Partly sunny, nice;31;21;WSW;9;54%;7%;9

Kolkata, India;Decreasing clouds;37;28;A t-storm around;34;27;SSW;13;64%;55%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;A t-storm or two;31;24;SE;9;81%;71%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun;12;-1;Partly sunny;11;-3;NW;24;47%;78%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Couple of t-storms;27;24;A shower in the a.m.;29;24;SW;12;78%;74%;11

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;18;16;Clouds and sun;18;15;SSE;19;71%;4%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Nice with sunshine;30;18;Partly sunny;30;19;NW;11;52%;1%;10

London, United Kingdom;Sunshine and warmer;32;21;A morning t-storm;30;21;SSW;12;54%;55%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Decreasing clouds;33;20;Mostly sunny, warm;33;21;S;9;45%;5%;11

Luanda, Angola;Some sun, less humid;24;20;Partial sunshine;25;20;SSE;10;74%;2%;8

Madrid, Spain;Some sun, very hot;39;23;Sunshine, very hot;38;23;SE;10;21%;1%;10

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;31;28;Clouds and sun;31;27;W;9;69%;44%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;33;25;Partly sunny;34;25;NE;6;64%;28%;9

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;31;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;27;W;11;73%;81%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A few p.m. showers;15;5;Partly sunny;15;10;NNW;14;69%;41%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers and t-storms;23;13;A p.m. t-storm;21;13;NE;8;60%;80%;13

Miami, United States;A heavy thunderstorm;32;25;A heavy thunderstorm;32;25;SW;12;70%;67%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Showers and t-storms;21;14;A t-storm in spots;24;14;N;14;66%;65%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;A little p.m. rain;33;24;A little a.m. rain;27;24;S;26;75%;85%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds;12;8;Mostly cloudy;12;8;ESE;13;61%;0%;3

Montreal, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;26;14;Partly sunny;24;15;WNW;4;49%;31%;8

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy, not as warm;21;16;Brief showers;21;16;SE;10;75%;90%;1

Mumbai, India;Heavy morning rain;31;27;Periods of rain;31;27;WSW;13;85%;93%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;25;11;Periods of sun;26;11;NE;9;55%;32%;9

New York, United States;Spotty showers;23;19;Clouds and sun, nice;27;19;WNW;11;61%;31%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine and hot;37;23;Sunny and hot;37;21;WNW;13;33%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;22;11;Inc. clouds;23;13;WSW;5;68%;44%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Thundershower;31;24;Partly sunny;32;24;WSW;11;69%;36%;11

Oslo, Norway;Warmer;25;15;Some sun and humid;27;14;S;9;62%;14%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, nice;25;11;Mostly sunny;25;14;S;12;55%;16%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;28;25;A t-storm in spots;28;26;ESE;21;83%;83%;7

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;29;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;NNW;11;84%;85%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;32;23;A few showers;32;23;E;10;72%;72%;11

Paris, France;Very hot;37;23;Very hot;37;24;NE;9;38%;25%;8

Perth, Australia;Increasing clouds;18;8;Mostly sunny;20;12;SW;12;69%;73%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;35;25;A p.m. t-storm;35;26;SW;10;62%;83%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Episodes of sunshine;29;23;Partial sunshine;29;22;SE;30;71%;39%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;A t-storm around;34;23;ESE;9;54%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny;31;17;Partly sunny, warm;33;17;ENE;7;37%;2%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;A p.m. shower or two;32;25;A strong t-storm;32;24;S;11;76%;68%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;18;12;An afternoon shower;21;12;ESE;13;53%;69%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;26;20;Mostly sunny;27;20;WNW;13;73%;1%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;27;23;Showers around;27;22;SE;16;80%;91%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunny intervals;16;11;Rather cloudy;17;10;NNE;12;61%;40%;3

Riga, Latvia;Showers and t-storms;21;16;A t-storm in spots;23;16;NW;13;71%;44%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine;27;18;Plenty of sunshine;28;18;N;8;62%;1%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Turning sunny;43;28;Sunny and seasonable;46;26;NE;19;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and hot;34;20;Sunny and hot;35;21;WNW;11;38%;4%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;25;15;Mostly cloudy;22;13;NE;7;69%;43%;2

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;21;13;Patchy fog, then sun;21;14;SW;15;60%;0%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;24;17;Showers and t-storms;27;17;E;10;69%;84%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;31;27;Nice with sunshine;32;27;E;20;69%;41%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Some sun;25;18;Partly sunny;25;18;NNW;7;94%;44%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;28;15;Mostly sunny, nice;30;16;N;15;27%;7%;14

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;13;-1;Plenty of sun;17;1;SSW;5;34%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Thundershower;29;24;Mostly sunny, nice;32;24;NE;8;71%;7%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;25;14;Partly sunny;31;15;NNW;10;49%;2%;10

Seattle, United States;Cloudy, comfortable;23;14;Partly sunny, nice;24;13;NE;9;55%;15%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Morning mist;32;25;Rain and a t-storm;28;25;SW;8;86%;91%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny and hot;36;29;Cloudy, hot, humid;37;29;S;11;64%;41%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Couple of t-storms;30;28;A t-storm or two;32;28;SSE;14;74%;81%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Variable cloudiness;29;16;A shower or t-storm;25;14;S;11;66%;80%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;Partly sunny;31;26;ENE;23;71%;68%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;24;15;Humid with some sun;27;16;W;8;56%;13%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;23;11;Sunny;19;7;SW;16;44%;5%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Variable cloudiness;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;34;27;E;8;73%;69%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;25;18;Periods of sun, nice;25;18;W;14;70%;9%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;41;23;Sunny and hot;38;23;N;14;22%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;31;20;Warm with some sun;34;21;NNW;10;50%;42%;10

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny and hot;41;28;Mostly sunny, warm;40;29;SE;11;10%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;32;24;Sunny and pleasant;32;24;NNE;13;51%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine and hot;37;22;Sunny and hot;37;22;ENE;6;36%;0%;10

Tokyo, Japan;A shower or t-storm;28;23;Partly sunny, humid;30;24;S;15;75%;44%;11

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;24;15;Partly sunny;24;16;NW;7;63%;13%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;31;21;Sunny and pleasant;30;22;ESE;8;55%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Plenty of sunshine;35;22;Plenty of sunshine;34;23;SE;13;42%;1%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Couple of t-storms;17;12;Clouds, a t-storm;19;11;ESE;10;77%;69%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;24;14;Partly sunny;22;12;N;8;62%;29%;8

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;33;19;Partly sunny;33;19;ENE;8;43%;2%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A t-storm or two;30;24;W;9;76%;77%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers and t-storms;23;15;A t-storm in spots;26;14;NNW;11;66%;64%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;22;16;Partly sunny;25;15;NNW;6;65%;22%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;12;8;Partly sunny;14;8;ENE;6;83%;43%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;31;25;A t-storm or two;28;25;S;12;85%;87%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, very hot;37;21;Mostly sunny and hot;36;20;NE;6;34%;9%;11

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather