Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, July 17, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Decreasing clouds;28;24;Some sun, pleasant;27;23;WSW;14;86%;55%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;40;32;Mostly sunny;39;31;NW;15;52%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;37;20;Not as warm;31;20;W;28;46%;27%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and nice;28;22;Sunshine, pleasant;27;21;E;13;59%;1%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;More sun than clouds;23;15;Variable cloudiness;22;15;SW;16;71%;55%;4

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;22;14;Clouds and sun, nice;23;16;SSW;7;67%;44%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;46;29;Sunny and very hot;44;29;SE;11;12%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Not as hot;30;13;Clouds and sun;29;13;NE;14;34%;0%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, nice;23;15;Clouds and sun;23;17;ENE;16;53%;33%;3

Athens, Greece;Partial sunshine;28;20;Nice with sunshine;30;20;NNE;11;41%;2%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;15;9;A morning shower;15;11;NNE;9;72%;75%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;41;26;Sunny and very warm;44;27;NNW;25;16%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sunshine;34;23;Thundershower;34;24;S;10;59%;67%;5

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;29;21;A p.m. t-storm;26;21;WNW;15;73%;82%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;35;27;A p.m. t-storm;34;27;WSW;13;68%;73%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sunshine;28;21;Sunshine, pleasant;28;21;ESE;15;65%;15%;10

Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;29;23;Cloudy and very warm;32;24;S;8;66%;44%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;Nice with sunshine;28;16;Showers and t-storms;30;16;E;5;50%;66%;7

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;23;13;Variable clouds;25;16;ESE;8;50%;58%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;19;9;A little a.m. rain;19;10;SE;15;68%;68%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;27;13;Mostly sunny;26;13;ESE;18;60%;2%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, nice;26;15;Showers and t-storms;27;16;NE;8;51%;76%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;24;15;Partly sunny;22;15;WSW;11;61%;55%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, nice;28;15;Mostly sunny;28;14;SE;9;54%;10%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;27;15;Showers and t-storms;28;15;ENE;7;52%;76%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sun, some clouds;16;11;Sunny;17;10;SE;8;73%;30%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Not as hot;29;18;Partly sunny, nice;27;19;NNE;10;37%;15%;9

Busan, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;28;22;Rain and a t-storm;24;23;ESE;10;91%;97%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine, very hot;42;27;Sunny and hot;38;25;NNE;12;28%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;16;13;Rain and drizzle;17;13;W;28;77%;89%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;26;19;A p.m. t-storm;27;19;SSE;7;63%;71%;12

Chennai, India;A shower or two;35;26;A t-storm around;37;26;SW;11;58%;76%;6

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;29;24;A t-storm in spots;35;27;SW;21;66%;42%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;31;27;A t-storm or two;30;26;W;30;80%;85%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;21;12;Periods of sun;21;16;SSE;10;65%;58%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Some sun, pleasant;30;25;Nice with some sun;29;25;NW;18;81%;33%;11

Dallas, United States;Warm with sunshine;36;26;Partly sunny, warm;36;26;S;17;55%;4%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun, nice;29;21;A t-storm in spots;28;20;SSE;20;80%;47%;8

Delhi, India;A shower or t-storm;31;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;S;5;74%;65%;9

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;36;18;Partly sunny, warm;37;19;NW;10;17%;5%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;39;28;A t-storm in spots;35;28;S;9;69%;55%;11

Dili, East Timor;High clouds;33;21;Partly sunny;30;21;SSE;10;63%;28%;8

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;19;10;Partly sunny;20;10;WSW;24;67%;44%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Very hot;41;24;Sunshine, very hot;41;24;NNE;11;14%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Nice with sunshine;26;19;Sunlit and nice;27;20;NNE;16;68%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;36;27;Some brightening;36;28;SSE;5;68%;33%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;22;6;Sunny and pleasant;23;7;NE;8;38%;0%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;E;11;58%;64%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;23;12;Partly sunny;22;12;N;15;59%;27%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Afternoon t-storms;30;24;A t-storm or two;31;26;SW;17;84%;87%;3

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sun;34;28;Afternoon showers;35;28;SE;8;79%;100%;11

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;32;26;Breezy with some sun;32;26;ENE;30;58%;55%;11

Hyderabad, India;Increasing clouds;33;24;Sun and clouds, nice;31;24;W;14;58%;48%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;33;26;A strong t-storm;32;25;ENE;10;72%;72%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Decreasing clouds;25;19;Mostly sunny, nice;27;20;ENE;14;60%;1%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;34;21;Partly sunny;33;22;E;11;53%;15%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;39;29;Sunny and very warm;37;29;SW;10;42%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;19;5;Sunny and pleasant;21;6;SSW;9;27%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;39;18;Sunny and very hot;38;19;ENE;8;17%;1%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;33;28;Clouds and sunshine;34;29;SW;23;58%;41%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;28;20;Afternoon t-storms;29;20;S;9;82%;99%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Some sun;35;27;Clouds and sun, nice;37;27;SSE;24;38%;20%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-shower;23;12;Sun and some clouds;21;13;WSW;15;64%;36%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;33;25;A t-storm in spots;32;26;ENE;23;61%;45%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;31;22;Partial sunshine;31;22;WSW;10;62%;43%;5

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;27;A thunderstorm;36;27;S;12;70%;65%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Couple of t-storms;32;24;A shower or two;30;24;SE;10;80%;87%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;11;-1;Rain and snow shower;10;-2;ENE;10;49%;63%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;A morning t-storm;29;24;SW;14;79%;69%;5

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;18;16;Clouds and sunshine;17;15;SSE;16;81%;2%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Turning sunny;22;17;Sunny and beautiful;27;18;NNW;18;52%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;25;16;Thundershowers;24;13;W;16;66%;63%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;28;18;Partly sunny;26;16;SW;10;65%;1%;10

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;26;19;Partly sunny;25;20;NW;10;78%;11%;8

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, warm;35;21;Sunny and very warm;36;22;NNE;9;35%;4%;11

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;27;Showers around;30;28;WNW;24;78%;91%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;32;25;A thunderstorm;31;25;ENE;7;78%;66%;6

Manila, Philippines;Tropical rainstorm;28;26;Showers and t-storms;30;25;SW;21;82%;88%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Mainly cloudy;15;7;Partly sunny;14;8;NW;17;67%;71%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;22;13;A p.m. t-storm;24;13;SW;8;48%;73%;14

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;32;27;Mostly cloudy;31;27;E;12;67%;55%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Thundershowers;18;11;Thundershowers;20;12;NW;15;84%;84%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Spotty showers;28;24;A t-storm in spots;28;24;SSW;21;69%;74%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Increasing clouds;16;9;Partly sunny;15;9;SE;9;82%;27%;2

Montreal, Canada;Showers and t-storms;28;17;Partly sunny;28;21;ENE;5;50%;25%;6

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;20;15;A morning shower;22;13;SSW;13;69%;68%;6

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;31;27;A shower or two;31;27;SSW;10;82%;75%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;22;11;Partly sunny, nice;23;13;ESE;11;54%;28%;6

New York, United States;A t-storm around;33;25;A heavy a.m. t-storm;29;24;ENE;9;82%;72%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sun;35;20;A stray shower;32;21;WNW;17;53%;49%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Spotty showers;21;14;Spotty showers;21;15;NNW;8;89%;82%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;A t-storm in spots;31;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;SSW;11;77%;83%;5

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;23;12;Periods of sun;20;13;SSE;14;67%;73%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Showers and t-storms;27;15;High clouds;28;19;SSE;14;55%;63%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;26;A little a.m. rain;28;26;E;15;79%;87%;3

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;33;24;Showers and t-storms;32;24;N;9;81%;84%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;A few showers;32;23;Afternoon showers;31;23;E;9;79%;94%;9

Paris, France;Partly sunny;29;16;Partly sunny;26;16;W;11;44%;55%;6

Perth, Australia;Sunny and nice;21;11;A stray shower;19;12;N;12;77%;84%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Afternoon t-storms;35;26;A morning t-storm;32;25;SW;18;73%;72%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;28;23;Clouds and sun, nice;29;23;SE;27;80%;44%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;24;A t-storm in spots;34;24;ESE;9;51%;45%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Sun and clouds;23;13;Nice with some sun;26;16;S;6;46%;18%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;A t-storm in spots;30;20;Mostly sunny;30;19;NW;9;61%;37%;10

Quito, Ecuador;Nice with some sun;23;10;Partly sunny;24;9;S;15;42%;30%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;24;16;Mostly sunny, nice;24;17;NW;13;65%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;29;22;Nice with some sun;29;23;S;18;63%;60%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;15;10;Partly sunny, nice;17;11;NNE;12;71%;44%;5

Riga, Latvia;Thundershowers;19;13;A thundershower;21;14;NNW;16;69%;52%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower or two;22;16;Clouds and sun, nice;23;16;ENE;12;62%;7%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;41;26;Plenty of sun;42;28;NW;17;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;31;17;Mostly sunny;30;18;W;12;47%;2%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Showers around;20;14;A little a.m. rain;18;15;NNE;13;89%;94%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;20;14;Partly sunny;19;14;SW;21;75%;3%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;27;18;Showers and t-storms;26;19;ENE;12;73%;82%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sun and some clouds;30;26;A shower or two;30;26;E;19;75%;71%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;Partly sunny;25;18;N;10;88%;44%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;A shower in the p.m.;28;15;Some sun, pleasant;27;16;SW;12;33%;6%;14

Santiago, Chile;Decreasing clouds;16;6;Mostly sunny;17;5;S;5;45%;4%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;24;N;11;70%;64%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;25;13;Sunny and beautiful;28;16;NNW;12;58%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;19;14;A shower in the a.m.;20;13;NE;9;62%;84%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;29;21;A shower in the a.m.;29;21;W;7;66%;62%;11

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy, warm;32;26;Clouds breaking;33;26;ENE;20;72%;66%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;32;28;Mostly cloudy;32;27;SE;17;68%;34%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine and nice;25;12;Mostly sunny;27;12;SSE;8;52%;5%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;26;A stray shower;30;26;E;17;76%;79%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A shower or two;20;10;A t-storm in spots;23;11;SSW;9;57%;45%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sunny;19;10;Sunny;18;7;W;16;48%;0%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower in the p.m.;35;28;A shower or t-storm;34;28;W;11;71%;74%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;21;14;Partly sunny, nice;22;14;N;14;66%;8%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very hot;41;26;Sunshine, very hot;42;27;ENE;9;16%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;32;21;Mostly sunny, warm;33;20;NNW;14;46%;31%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very hot;43;30;Sunny and hot;42;30;ESE;12;9%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;35;26;Sunny and pleasant;31;25;NW;17;48%;2%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and warmer;31;18;Mostly sunny;32;19;ESE;7;43%;3%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Warmer;27;22;A t-storm in spots;28;24;S;15;77%;77%;8

Toronto, Canada;Showers and t-storms;26;19;Clouds and sun;25;20;SSW;12;80%;45%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Turning sunny, nice;28;20;Partly sunny;30;23;ESE;11;55%;1%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;31;21;Mostly sunny;33;22;SSE;12;38%;6%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun, warm;30;14;A p.m. t-storm;25;15;NNE;10;58%;73%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;20;13;Spotty showers;21;12;W;10;50%;76%;8

Vienna, Austria;Some sun, pleasant;26;15;Showers and t-storms;28;16;NW;8;50%;82%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;36;26;A t-storm around;34;26;SW;6;64%;73%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Thundershowers;18;11;Thundershowers;22;10;NW;16;79%;64%;4

Warsaw, Poland;A t-shower in spots;21;10;Some sun, pleasant;24;12;ESE;8;48%;4%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;A shower in the p.m.;12;8;Partly sunny, breezy;14;10;N;30;63%;67%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;29;25;A t-storm or two;32;25;SW;10;81%;84%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;35;19;Sunny and hot;36;19;NNE;7;30%;6%;11

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather