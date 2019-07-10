Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, July 10, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;28;24;Clouds and sun, nice;27;23;WSW;14;81%;44%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Decreasing clouds;42;32;Mostly cloudy, warm;42;31;WNW;11;33%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;39;22;Sunny and very warm;38;22;W;26;33%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunlit and nice;27;21;Sunny and pleasant;27;21;E;20;65%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A little p.m. rain;18;15;Thundershowers;21;14;WSW;14;80%;84%;3

Anchorage, United States;Periods of sun;22;13;Periods of sun;21;14;WSW;13;75%;44%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;39;27;Mostly sunny, nice;37;26;SSW;13;26%;1%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and pleasant;25;14;Partly sunny;32;16;ESE;16;31%;0%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun;28;16;Sunny and very warm;29;18;NE;15;52%;1%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny and hot;36;24;A t-storm, cooler;28;19;NNE;17;59%;76%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;16;10;Mostly sunny;16;10;NW;8;79%;28%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;46;28;Sunny and hot;46;28;WNW;22;13%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;A t-storm around;32;24;SSE;7;74%;77%;7

Bangalore, India;A stray t-shower;28;21;A p.m. t-storm;29;21;W;18;61%;66%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;34;25;High clouds;35;26;SSW;12;60%;21%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and nice;28;21;Mostly sunny, humid;29;21;SW;22;67%;2%;10

Beijing, China;A morning t-storm;28;19;Partly sunny;29;21;SSW;10;62%;24%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Cooler with rain;20;12;Partly sunny, warmer;25;13;W;11;47%;3%;9

Berlin, Germany;A thundershower;22;11;Partly sunny, nice;24;15;W;8;49%;72%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;18;9;Clouds and sun;18;9;SE;11;73%;44%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and beautiful;25;10;Plenty of sun;28;12;E;9;42%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A stray t-shower;23;12;Partly sunny;25;15;NW;18;40%;25%;9

Brussels, Belgium;A little p.m. rain;23;16;A thundershower;24;15;NW;11;59%;80%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;25;12;A shower in the a.m.;24;13;WSW;9;50%;66%;9

Budapest, Hungary;A stray t-shower;23;14;Spotty showers;25;12;NNW;13;40%;61%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;15;10;Low clouds;16;13;SE;9;84%;76%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rather cloudy;26;19;A morning shower;28;19;NE;7;38%;45%;9

Busan, South Korea;Rainy times;24;22;Partly sunny, warmer;28;21;E;13;76%;66%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;39;25;Sunny and hot;40;25;N;12;31%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;21;9;Sunshine;18;11;W;10;76%;10%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;25;18;Partly sunny;26;18;SE;6;64%;40%;11

Chennai, India;Clearing;39;29;Mostly cloudy, warm;38;29;S;14;46%;44%;7

Chicago, United States;A p.m. t-storm;32;21;Partly sunny, cooler;25;18;N;16;64%;16%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;Cloudy with a shower;31;27;SSW;12;72%;86%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Thundershowers;20;12;Nice with some sun;22;13;NNE;8;59%;14%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun, nice;29;25;Partly sunny;29;24;WNW;17;79%;9%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;37;26;Partly sunny, warm;36;24;NNE;12;58%;27%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;30;23;A morning shower;29;21;SSE;23;73%;48%;5

Delhi, India;Blowing dust;38;29;Warm with hazy sun;38;29;SW;15;54%;16%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;31;17;Partial sunshine;35;18;SW;10;29%;18%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A couple of t-storms;33;27;Showers and t-storms;31;27;SSW;16;86%;83%;5

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;34;21;Sunny and pleasant;30;20;SSE;8;59%;2%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;21;14;Thundershowers;21;11;W;20;73%;65%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny and hot;38;22;Sunny and hot;39;23;NE;10;19%;1%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;24;21;Mostly sunny, nice;26;20;E;21;72%;4%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A heavy thunderstorm;33;27;Some brightening;33;28;SSE;8;78%;44%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;24;7;Sunny and pleasant;24;5;E;10;35%;0%;5

Havana, Cuba;A shower or t-storm;30;22;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;SSE;11;77%;72%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Some sunshine;20;11;Partly sunny;14;8;WSW;12;66%;41%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Warm with some sun;34;25;Partly sunny, warm;34;26;SSW;13;65%;43%;11

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;27;A t-storm in spots;31;28;SSW;13;78%;66%;4

Honolulu, United States;Humid with sunshine;32;25;A morning shower;31;25;ENE;23;61%;46%;13

Hyderabad, India;Decreasing clouds;34;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;W;22;69%;60%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy, humid;36;28;Increasing clouds;38;27;ENE;13;57%;57%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Showers, mainly late;26;20;Not as warm;23;18;NNE;18;83%;59%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;22;Sunny;33;23;E;15;60%;7%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;41;28;Sunny and very warm;38;29;N;12;34%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;22;5;Sunny and warm;24;6;NW;7;18%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;40;18;Sunshine, very hot;39;18;NNE;10;11%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;34;30;Turning cloudy;35;30;SW;27;58%;59%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;24;21;Thunderstorms;26;20;ESE;11;83%;100%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;42;27;Partly sunny;38;27;SSW;26;34%;28%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-shower;21;11;Thundershowers;20;12;WNW;12;74%;81%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;27;Partly sunny, warm;34;26;E;29;57%;11%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;27;21;Mostly cloudy;29;20;WSW;10;60%;31%;4

Kolkata, India;Downpours;35;27;A morning t-storm;33;27;SSW;14;76%;75%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Decreasing clouds;33;23;A p.m. t-storm;34;23;S;9;72%;66%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;15;-3;Mostly sunny, mild;16;-2;NW;12;19%;0%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;29;24;A shower or two;29;24;SW;13;79%;66%;7

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;18;16;Sunshine;19;16;SSE;11;75%;8%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;33;21;Sunny and hot;33;20;N;10;42%;1%;11

London, United Kingdom;Variable cloudiness;25;16;Thundershowers;24;16;WSW;13;69%;82%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;28;17;Partly sunny;30;18;S;9;51%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;27;19;Nice with some sun;26;19;S;11;69%;4%;7

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;33;20;Very hot;38;22;SSE;8;30%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;28;Mostly cloudy;32;27;ESE;5;65%;63%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A couple of showers;30;24;A morning shower;30;23;NNE;5;77%;60%;8

Manila, Philippines;A thunderstorm;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;SSW;11;70%;68%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Clouding up, breezy;15;9;A shower;14;10;NNW;26;70%;81%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;24;14;A p.m. t-storm;23;15;E;8;67%;82%;12

Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;31;26;Showers and t-storms;32;27;SSE;12;70%;70%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Thundershowers;17;10;A thundershower;20;10;N;12;77%;76%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;29;25;Partly sunny, nice;28;25;SSW;20;73%;55%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy;15;9;High clouds;16;12;NE;10;82%;84%;1

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;31;21;Showers and t-storms;30;21;SSE;9;64%;88%;3

Moscow, Russia;Showers around;20;13;Brief p.m. showers;18;10;NE;10;76%;88%;2

Mumbai, India;Showers;30;26;Cloudy with showers;29;27;SW;19;84%;88%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;25;14;Partly sunny;25;13;NE;10;58%;44%;9

New York, United States;Hazy sun and warm;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;23;SSE;14;64%;82%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine and hot;38;24;Sunlit and very hot;38;23;WNW;20;39%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A t-storm in spots;23;12;Sunny and nice;22;12;ENE;8;61%;1%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;28;22;Rain and a t-storm;25;22;ENE;14;83%;91%;2

Oslo, Norway;Sunshine and nice;23;12;Partly sunny;24;12;S;8;46%;12%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, warm;32;19;Heavy thunderstorms;28;17;WSW;16;75%;79%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Brief a.m. showers;29;26;A thunderstorm;29;26;ESE;21;81%;93%;5

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;24;Showers and t-storms;31;24;WNW;12;81%;80%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty showers;31;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;E;8;77%;57%;10

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;28;18;Sunny intervals;28;16;NW;9;41%;22%;8

Perth, Australia;Mainly cloudy;18;10;Partly sunny;18;9;E;9;75%;3%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;Partly sunny and hot;36;25;SSW;10;53%;29%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and some clouds;30;21;High clouds;29;20;SE;27;64%;3%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;34;23;A t-storm in spots;35;24;ESE;9;44%;66%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;22;11;Partly sunny;24;14;WSW;8;38%;71%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower in the p.m.;28;18;Heavy a.m. showers;26;19;NW;10;70%;74%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Pleasant and warmer;23;9;A little p.m. rain;23;10;WNW;14;46%;66%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;24;14;Sunshine and nice;26;17;SSW;16;68%;3%;11

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;29;23;Rain in the morning;28;23;SE;16;73%;90%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;14;10;Cloudy;14;12;SE;9;79%;68%;1

Riga, Latvia;Thundershowers;17;13;Spotty showers;19;10;NNE;8;71%;70%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;24;16;Mostly sunny, nice;26;17;N;8;59%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;40;27;Sunny and very warm;44;27;NNW;17;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;30;18;Mostly sunny;30;19;WNW;11;51%;5%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;19;9;Cloudy and cooler;13;6;NNE;14;57%;44%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;19;15;Mostly sunny;20;14;WSW;20;71%;0%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;19;Showers and t-storms;27;18;ENE;10;71%;83%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Nice with sunshine;31;26;A shower in spots;31;25;E;21;71%;75%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;A p.m. t-storm;26;19;E;9;89%;82%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;29;16;Periods of sun, nice;25;15;SSW;12;33%;7%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;14;5;Mostly cloudy;14;4;SW;6;50%;60%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;A t-storm in spots;32;23;N;10;70%;48%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;35;15;Sunshine, very hot;36;16;N;10;37%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;23;16;A stray shower;24;15;NNE;8;65%;48%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;27;20;A little a.m. rain;24;18;N;9;80%;69%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;26;22;Cloudy;29;24;SE;15;69%;34%;12

Singapore, Singapore;Turning cloudy;33;26;Mostly sunny, warm;33;26;SE;12;69%;21%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Severe thunderstorms;21;10;Partly sunny, nice;22;11;W;11;60%;8%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;31;25;A shower in places;30;24;E;16;72%;69%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Sun and clouds;22;10;Partly sunny, nice;22;10;ESE;14;49%;66%;6

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sun;18;11;Mostly sunny;20;10;NW;20;44%;11%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;34;27;A p.m. t-storm;34;27;WSW;9;66%;69%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;18;12;Clouds and sun, cool;16;7;SE;17;55%;39%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;39;26;Sunny and hot;40;26;NNE;10;20%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;33;19;Clouds and sun;32;20;NW;16;45%;64%;5

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, warm;35;26;Mostly cloudy;39;28;NNE;12;21%;2%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;33;24;Brilliant sunshine;32;25;SW;13;53%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Severe thunderstorms;27;19;Partly sunny, nice;30;19;SE;8;39%;3%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Low clouds;24;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;19;SSE;14;58%;84%;4

Toronto, Canada;Periods of sun;26;20;A heavy thunderstorm;28;18;NW;17;79%;60%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and very warm;37;25;Sunny and humid;31;24;E;9;65%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and cooler;35;22;Plenty of sunshine;33;21;NW;16;43%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A shower in the p.m.;27;16;Decreasing clouds;27;13;ESE;13;36%;30%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;21;15;Spotty showers;23;14;E;7;61%;67%;8

Vienna, Austria;A stray t-shower;23;13;Partly sunny;25;16;W;12;34%;27%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;33;26;A t-storm around;34;26;WSW;9;57%;71%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Thundershowers;18;10;Spotty showers;20;10;NNE;12;64%;70%;5

Warsaw, Poland;A stray t-shower;20;10;Some sun, a shower;22;11;WNW;12;56%;57%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;13;11;Sunny and breezy;15;11;NNW;30;74%;6%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Heavy showers;31;25;Downpours;31;25;SW;13;79%;85%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;33;18;Mostly sunny, warm;34;18;NE;7;34%;7%;11

_____

