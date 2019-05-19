Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, May 19, 2019

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;SW;14;77%;72%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Decreasing clouds;38;30;Mostly sunny;38;29;ENE;14;33%;9%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;29;16;Mostly sunny;32;18;WNW;21;33%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;21;11;Mostly sunny, nice;21;13;ESE;11;50%;25%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A p.m. t-storm;19;12;A shower in spots;18;11;NNW;18;84%;73%;2

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;16;8;Some sun, a shower;15;6;SSE;17;56%;60%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and warmer;35;20;Unseasonably hot;36;22;WNW;11;26%;13%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;19;4;A shower in the p.m.;14;1;WNW;15;52%;61%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm or two;25;19;Mostly sunny, humid;27;20;NE;14;75%;44%;4

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sunshine;24;15;Partly sunny;27;17;SE;10;48%;6%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty showers;16;14;Low clouds;17;13;SW;22;61%;6%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny and hot;42;24;Sunny and very warm;39;23;NW;19;14%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;33;24;High clouds;32;24;SW;9;67%;44%;6

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;34;22;Mostly sunny;33;22;S;10;47%;8%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny and hot;38;27;Sun and clouds, hot;37;28;S;10;53%;33%;12

Barcelona, Spain;A p.m. t-storm;17;11;Periods of sun;19;12;SE;14;64%;9%;10

Beijing, China;Windy this afternoon;27;12;Sunny and breezy;26;13;NW;26;15%;0%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;A heavy p.m. t-storm;24;13;A t-storm in spots;23;11;WSW;10;54%;55%;8

Berlin, Germany;A p.m. t-storm;26;14;Showers and t-storms;25;13;SE;11;70%;70%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;17;10;Cloudy with a shower;17;10;SE;10;77%;55%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine;26;15;Thickening clouds;27;16;E;8;64%;10%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. t-storm;22;12;A t-storm in spots;20;10;SSE;19;77%;55%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Showers and t-storms;18;10;A shower in spots;16;11;NW;13;87%;73%;2

Bucharest, Romania;A p.m. t-storm;27;15;A shower or t-storm;27;14;WSW;9;56%;80%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Thundershower;23;13;A t-storm in spots;21;10;SSW;14;77%;45%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Not as warm;19;12;Showers around;17;13;SE;17;74%;93%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Considerable clouds;27;18;Brief a.m. showers;28;18;NNW;6;51%;84%;8

Busan, South Korea;Showers and t-storms;22;18;Partly sunny, nice;24;11;WNW;20;68%;7%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;33;19;Sunshine and warm;35;21;NE;18;26%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Low clouds;17;14;A.M. rain, clearing;16;11;W;23;62%;76%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Clouds and sun;28;20;A shower or t-storm;28;19;ESE;5;63%;60%;11

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny, warm;39;28;Sunny and very warm;39;28;SSE;19;54%;0%;12

Chicago, United States;A severe t-storm;22;7;Clouds breaking;13;8;ESE;16;61%;10%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;34;26;A shower in the p.m.;32;26;S;12;72%;75%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little p.m. rain;19;10;Mostly cloudy;19;12;NE;8;77%;69%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;29;20;Partly sunny, nice;24;21;NNW;20;80%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;Sunshine and warmer;30;22;Mostly cloudy;31;21;SSE;24;72%;66%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Brief p.m. showers;31;23;A morning shower;30;24;SSW;16;79%;82%;8

Delhi, India;Sunny and less humid;38;24;Hazy and very warm;41;27;NW;13;27%;1%;12

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun, cool;15;5;Cooler with rain;11;3;N;14;83%;90%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;34;27;Hazy sun and hot;38;27;S;11;63%;9%;11

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;33;23;An afternoon shower;32;24;SSE;9;69%;67%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Showers around;15;6;Clouds and sun;15;5;NNW;10;70%;33%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;22;13;Sunny and warmer;29;15;N;10;29%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;22;16;Partly sunny, nice;23;16;W;17;72%;7%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunshine, summerlike;40;27;Showers and t-storms;33;23;NE;17;68%;84%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine and nice;24;9;Sunny and pleasant;25;9;E;7;43%;1%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;21;A t-storm in spots;31;21;E;13;66%;64%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;23;11;Sun and clouds, nice;21;12;ESE;15;58%;27%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;27;SSW;11;72%;64%;8

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;ENE;10;82%;69%;3

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with some sun;30;24;A shower or two;30;23;N;12;63%;69%;13

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;42;26;Hazy sunshine;38;26;SE;9;28%;1%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Turning cloudy;35;21;Hazy sunshine;35;21;N;13;32%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine and nice;25;17;Turning cloudy, warm;28;18;SW;10;50%;4%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;33;25;An afternoon shower;34;25;E;11;65%;58%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;37;27;Plenty of sun;35;27;N;13;45%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;23;8;Sunny and pleasant;23;8;WNW;9;40%;1%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sun and clouds;24;10;Mostly sunny;27;11;N;10;32%;3%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Clearing;34;28;Hazy sun;35;28;W;21;54%;3%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny, nice;29;17;Mostly sunny;30;18;S;11;52%;11%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;43;28;Sunny and very warm;43;26;N;15;9%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;26;15;Partly sunny, nice;26;16;ESE;18;47%;32%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;26;E;18;61%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;33;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;22;WNW;9;76%;78%;7

Kolkata, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;37;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;38;28;SSW;14;63%;45%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;ENE;8;77%;78%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun, mild;16;-2;Partly sunny, mild;16;-2;N;14;39%;3%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;30;25;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;SW;11;77%;59%;5

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny, nice;21;18;Partly sunny, nice;21;17;S;16;71%;11%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;21;12;Mostly sunny;21;13;NW;13;51%;3%;10

London, United Kingdom;A shower in the p.m.;17;11;Spotty showers;18;10;WNW;11;68%;67%;5

Los Angeles, United States;A couple of showers;18;11;Mostly sunny, cool;21;13;SSE;12;48%;15%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;30;25;Sunny and pleasant;31;23;S;10;70%;8%;8

Madrid, Spain;A passing shower;20;8;Periods of sun;22;12;NE;6;39%;6%;8

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;32;29;Sunny intervals;33;29;WSW;12;68%;56%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;22;A stray thunderstorm;29;22;ENE;6;85%;79%;4

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;34;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;28;WSW;15;61%;60%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;22;14;A morning shower;20;12;NW;26;60%;52%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;28;14;Partly sunny, nice;28;14;S;8;24%;6%;15

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A morning shower;30;24;E;13;66%;49%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, nice;24;13;Clouds and sun, nice;23;13;SE;18;54%;23%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;31;27;Clouds and sunshine;31;26;S;15;72%;44%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler;17;13;Showers around;17;15;SE;19;65%;100%;1

Montreal, Canada;Rain this morning;16;13;A shower or two;22;8;W;13;67%;68%;9

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, nice;20;8;Rather cloudy;22;10;NE;11;28%;5%;5

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;36;28;Hazy sunshine;35;29;NW;19;62%;0%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;23;14;A t-storm in spots;25;16;NE;14;61%;65%;9

New York, United States;A t-storm in spots;24;19;A t-storm, warmer;28;13;W;13;58%;62%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and nice;29;16;Clouds and sun;32;17;W;13;41%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;21;5;Partly sunny;17;6;WSW;22;45%;8%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;24;18;Cloudy with showers;22;17;N;11;71%;96%;3

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;18;10;A bit of rain;15;12;N;12;86%;85%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Low clouds;16;12;Brief showers;21;6;WNW;29;73%;78%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;29;26;Partly sunny;29;26;E;13;79%;69%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;25;Showers and t-storms;29;25;SE;10;80%;85%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy showers;30;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;ENE;11;81%;66%;4

Paris, France;Couple of t-storms;18;10;Clouds and sun;20;10;NNW;12;65%;44%;4

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;21;11;A shower in the a.m.;20;10;SSE;15;62%;59%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;Warm with some sun;36;27;SW;11;60%;31%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sunny intervals;32;24;Clouds and sun;31;24;SE;26;73%;23%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A t-storm in spots;33;24;ESE;8;56%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;A p.m. t-storm;23;11;Showers and t-storms;17;10;SE;9;78%;69%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Showers and t-storms;25;12;Mostly sunny, cooler;18;11;WSW;23;54%;6%;10

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;20;13;Afternoon rain;20;13;SSW;10;62%;97%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;21;13;Turning sunny, nice;22;13;NNW;13;64%;22%;11

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;A shower or two;29;24;SE;11;77%;86%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;9;7;Cloudy with a shower;11;7;SW;9;78%;73%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, warm;26;15;Clouds and sun, warm;25;16;SSE;19;45%;48%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers around;26;21;Sunshine, pleasant;27;21;NNW;9;72%;30%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;35;25;Partly sunny;37;23;NNE;10;14%;1%;13

Rome, Italy;A shower or t-storm;18;11;Showers and t-storms;19;12;SSE;12;77%;84%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Increasing clouds;24;11;Mostly cloudy, warm;24;14;S;13;49%;23%;2

San Francisco, United States;Showers and t-storms;15;11;Partial sunshine;16;12;SW;23;69%;67%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;27;18;Showers and t-storms;24;18;S;8;83%;86%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Periods of sun;30;25;A stray shower;30;25;ESE;14;71%;72%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;24;18;Showers and t-storms;23;18;SSE;8;100%;86%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;24;11;A shower in the p.m.;24;11;ESE;8;50%;66%;9

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;18;3;Partly sunny, cool;13;1;SW;5;59%;44%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;E;8;70%;65%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Turning cloudy;21;7;Mostly sunny;21;9;NNW;12;57%;4%;10

Seattle, United States;A passing shower;21;11;Cooler;15;10;NE;13;75%;67%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;25;16;Mostly sunny;19;12;WSW;17;59%;2%;11

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;25;18;Nice with some sun;24;16;S;20;41%;1%;11

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A shower or t-storm;32;27;S;11;79%;82%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;25;11;A t-storm in spots;23;10;W;12;55%;73%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;25;Partly sunny;29;25;E;18;69%;66%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;15;9;Partly sunny;18;11;SE;11;68%;33%;4

Sydney, Australia;Some sun, pleasant;23;15;Clouds and sun, nice;23;15;NNW;14;64%;4%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Humid with some sun;33;26;Rain and a t-storm;27;21;ENE;13;81%;92%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;24;13;Clouds and sun, warm;25;14;SSE;14;44%;23%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;27;17;Plenty of sunshine;31;19;E;12;33%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, warm;33;14;A t-storm around;25;15;NNW;18;56%;76%;9

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, warm;32;20;Clouds and sun, nice;31;19;W;15;21%;25%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;26;16;Sunny and nice;27;18;N;14;58%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;A heavy p.m. t-storm;24;15;A t-storm in spots;21;14;SSE;7;70%;79%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Variable clouds;23;17;Spotty showers;23;19;S;18;60%;92%;5

Toronto, Canada;A t-storm in spots;17;13;Partly sunny;15;7;NW;32;71%;27%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Some sun;23;19;Some brightening;25;18;NNW;12;57%;8%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;23;13;Partly sunny;23;12;SSE;13;52%;25%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Some sun, breezy;11;-6;Plenty of sun;18;-1;NNE;17;20%;0%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;22;12;Spotty showers;15;10;SW;10;68%;74%;2

Vienna, Austria;Thundershower;21;13;Showers and t-storms;21;10;SSE;14;75%;72%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Warm with sunshine;38;26;Unseasonably hot;39;25;ESE;7;50%;53%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;Warm with sunshine;25;14;Partly sunny;24;15;SE;19;55%;44%;5

Warsaw, Poland;A severe t-storm;20;15;A severe t-storm;24;14;SE;18;79%;82%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;12;8;Mostly sunny;16;10;NE;7;67%;3%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Warm with some sun;38;27;Turning cloudy, hot;37;28;WSW;9;52%;44%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;31;12;A t-storm in spots;26;12;NNE;6;37%;60%;10

