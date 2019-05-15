Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Wednesday, May 15, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;SW;9;80%;65%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;38;27;Plenty of sunshine;37;27;NE;11;28%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine, summerlike;35;21;Unseasonably hot;37;19;NW;15;20%;3%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;24;13;Sunny and pleasant;22;16;SE;15;59%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;17;7;Partly sunny;17;10;NE;20;54%;44%;5

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;16;7;A shower or two;14;6;E;9;65%;67%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;17;Partly sunny, nice;26;16;WNW;10;50%;40%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, cooler;11;-2;Sunny, but cool;13;0;ESE;14;33%;0%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;24;14;Sunshine and nice;26;16;E;9;71%;4%;4

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;22;12;Partly sunny, nice;24;13;SW;11;53%;62%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty showers;19;15;A shower or two;19;14;SW;25;64%;82%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, hot;41;23;Sunny and hot;42;23;NW;17;14%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;34;24;Clouds and sun, nice;33;23;SW;9;64%;29%;11

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;35;22;More sun than clouds;34;22;SSW;10;43%;10%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;34;27;A t-storm in spots;35;27;SW;10;64%;55%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, breezy;17;11;Partly sunny;19;13;SE;15;64%;56%;9

Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;28;16;Partly sunny, warmer;32;17;SSW;15;18%;0%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Thunderstorms;13;5;Periods of sun, cool;16;9;WNW;8;71%;72%;4

Berlin, Germany;More clouds than sun;13;7;Cool with rain;14;9;SSE;13;91%;89%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;18;10;A shower;18;10;SE;8;79%;84%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;28;16;Not as warm;24;17;SE;11;80%;57%;2

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy with rain;11;7;Mostly cloudy, cool;15;7;NW;13;80%;35%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;17;5;Clouds and sun;16;8;NE;12;53%;44%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;21;12;Showers and t-storms;20;11;E;16;83%;84%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Rain and drizzle;12;8;Mostly cloudy, cool;16;9;NW;7;72%;42%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Abundant sunshine;21;14;Nice with some sun;22;15;NNE;13;71%;2%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;18;A t-storm in spots;32;18;SE;8;47%;69%;3

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;25;15;Partly sunny;26;16;SSE;11;56%;0%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;38;23;Sunshine, very hot;40;21;NW;12;11%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;21;13;Partly sunny;21;12;SE;15;60%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;26;18;Mostly sunny, nice;28;18;ESE;6;62%;33%;12

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny, warm;39;29;Mostly sunny, warm;39;29;SSE;16;59%;2%;12

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun;21;13;A p.m. t-storm;25;8;SW;18;58%;86%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or two;32;26;Sun and clouds;31;26;SSW;12;77%;76%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Abundant sunshine;13;5;Mostly sunny;17;9;ENE;17;48%;60%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;24;20;Mostly sunny, nice;24;20;N;16;83%;26%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;30;19;Clearing;30;20;S;14;54%;2%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;29;24;Clouds and sun;30;24;S;18;78%;81%;9

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;35;23;Hazy sun;38;25;NW;12;36%;3%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;29;13;Sunshine and warm;28;11;N;13;28%;34%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;34;25;A thunderstorm;36;27;S;14;65%;58%;8

Dili, East Timor;Abundant sunshine;34;22;Mostly cloudy;33;22;SSE;7;52%;5%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;17;7;Partly sunny;16;8;E;13;65%;33%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;28;15;A stray a.m. t-storm;27;15;NNE;9;39%;57%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Warmer with sunshine;29;18;Partly sunny, warm;26;16;WSW;13;69%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Hot with some sun;36;26;Warm with some sun;35;27;SSE;9;67%;39%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;24;10;Mostly sunny;26;10;ENE;6;50%;5%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;30;22;Showers and t-storms;29;21;ESE;9;80%;86%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;14;4;Partly sunny;14;5;WSW;12;55%;3%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;36;27;A stray thunderstorm;33;27;SSW;11;72%;74%;10

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;A morning shower;31;26;SSW;15;81%;68%;10

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;30;23;Mostly sunny, breezy;30;23;NE;24;64%;44%;9

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;41;28;Hazy sunshine;41;29;NE;11;20%;4%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Increasing clouds;35;21;A t-storm in spots;29;20;NNE;12;56%;81%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;24;16;Partly sunny;24;14;ENE;12;68%;19%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;NW;9;73%;73%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;38;29;Mostly cloudy, warm;37;30;NNE;13;42%;4%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;23;8;Sunny and pleasant;24;8;S;7;36%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;A p.m. t-storm;26;11;A t-storm in spots;22;12;NNE;11;46%;55%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;33;27;Mostly sunny;34;27;WSW;17;60%;28%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;27;15;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;15;S;10;69%;48%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine and warm;43;28;Sunshine and warm;43;27;NNW;13;6%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Turning cloudy;22;14;Showers and t-storms;26;16;E;14;68%;87%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, breezy;31;26;A t-storm in spots;32;25;ENE;21;58%;64%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;34;22;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;23;W;9;76%;78%;2

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;38;26;Partly sunny, warm;38;28;SSW;14;61%;27%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;NNW;8;74%;78%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;14;-2;Partly sunny;14;0;N;10;30%;0%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm or two;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;SW;9;78%;66%;4

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;22;17;Turning sunny;21;17;S;13;79%;10%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, warm;29;14;Cooler with some sun;21;13;NNW;20;60%;2%;10

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;19;8;Partly sunny;16;9;NE;18;53%;28%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;22;15;Rain tapering off;20;12;WSW;25;61%;67%;8

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;31;25;Rather cloudy;31;25;WNW;9;74%;41%;3

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny and hot;34;13;Clouds and sun, warm;31;11;W;11;34%;74%;10

Male, Maldives;A t-storm around;32;29;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;29;W;13;70%;77%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Showers this morning;26;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;23;NW;5;89%;86%;2

Manila, Philippines;Turning cloudy;33;28;Mostly cloudy, warm;36;28;W;13;53%;44%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;19;7;Partly sunny;18;9;NNE;7;68%;3%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;29;15;Partly sunny;29;16;ESE;9;33%;32%;15

Miami, United States;Showers and t-storms;28;23;A t-storm in spots;28;24;E;13;72%;75%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Some sun, a shower;19;11;Partly sunny;15;10;ENE;19;65%;80%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partial sunshine;36;28;Partly sunny;33;27;SSE;13;64%;59%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;20;11;Turning sunny;21;13;NE;12;71%;2%;3

Montreal, Canada;Considerable clouds;15;7;Mostly cloudy;17;8;SW;2;59%;55%;6

Moscow, Russia;A bit of rain;21;8;Clouds and sun;18;7;NNE;16;43%;6%;6

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;33;25;Hazy sunshine;33;25;NW;15;68%;0%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A little a.m. rain;26;15;Clouds and sun, nice;25;15;E;14;66%;44%;7

New York, United States;Clouds and sun;20;12;Partly sunny;21;13;NNE;15;47%;46%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, summerlike;36;17;Mostly sunny and hot;35;18;W;16;21%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A p.m. shower or two;8;-2;Mostly sunny;11;0;NW;12;49%;30%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sunshine;26;16;Sunny intervals;26;15;SSE;9;49%;5%;7

Oslo, Norway;Turning out cloudy;18;5;Partial sunshine;21;7;E;8;45%;3%;5

Ottawa, Canada;A shower or two;14;5;Low clouds;16;6;SSW;13;62%;67%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Nice with some sun;28;26;Rather cloudy;28;25;ESE;20;74%;67%;3

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;S;11;77%;82%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain;29;24;Downpours;28;24;ENE;11;83%;89%;4

Paris, France;Sunny;18;7;Partly sunny;17;9;NE;14;52%;11%;7

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny, warm;28;14;Showers around;18;7;SSE;20;66%;83%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;A stray thunderstorm;34;26;SW;14;68%;53%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sunshine;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;ESE;15;80%;69%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny and hot;35;23;A t-storm in spots;35;23;ESE;8;47%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;7;6;Mostly cloudy;12;6;S;10;73%;48%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clearing and warm;28;13;Partly sunny;27;13;NNE;11;55%;11%;7

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;20;12;Heavy p.m. showers;20;12;SSW;11;61%;86%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and very warm;29;15;Partly sunny, nice;27;14;NW;12;52%;1%;7

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;23;A shower in the a.m.;31;23;E;11;68%;74%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;13;8;Areas of low clouds;12;7;SE;20;80%;44%;2

Riga, Latvia;More sun than clouds;15;7;Mostly sunny;18;9;ENE;17;38%;2%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A downpour;26;22;A shower or two;25;22;ENE;10;76%;90%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and nice;39;26;Mostly sunny;39;27;S;10;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Cooler with rain;13;7;Showers and t-storms;20;8;WNW;11;68%;66%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Increasing clouds;15;4;Mostly sunny;16;5;S;8;46%;3%;5

San Francisco, United States;Afternoon rain;17;12;Rain, a thunderstorm;15;12;W;25;72%;83%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;28;19;Showers and t-storms;25;19;ENE;8;81%;86%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sunshine, pleasant;30;25;Nice with some sun;31;25;ESE;10;68%;39%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;24;20;A p.m. t-storm;23;19;WSW;7;99%;85%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;29;13;Partly sunny;27;15;NNW;8;28%;13%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and beautiful;26;6;Partial sunshine;21;7;SW;5;33%;5%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;32;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;N;9;68%;64%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun, warm;26;12;Not as warm;19;11;NNW;16;67%;44%;6

Seattle, United States;Showers around;18;11;Spotty showers;18;11;S;9;78%;93%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sun and some clouds;28;14;Mostly sunny, warm;29;14;W;8;42%;1%;10

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;22;19;Rain and drizzle;23;20;SSE;15;88%;80%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;34;27;A shower or t-storm;33;26;SW;7;75%;81%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly cloudy;15;9;Showers and t-storms;16;9;WSW;11;83%;85%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;29;25;Partly sunny;29;25;E;13;65%;44%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;16;1;Mostly sunny;17;3;E;11;45%;2%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and nice;23;14;Partly sunny, nice;22;14;NNW;11;65%;12%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Inc. clouds;30;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;SSE;9;70%;80%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;14;2;Sunshine;15;4;ENE;10;49%;1%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;32;17;Partly sunny;32;17;ENE;13;30%;10%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunlit and pleasant;27;12;Sunny and very warm;29;14;ENE;13;52%;9%;10

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;30;17;Sunny and pleasant;29;18;ESE;14;20%;1%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;29;19;Mostly sunny;30;21;ENE;13;43%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Thunderstorms;20;12;Showers and t-storms;20;12;NE;8;66%;82%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;22;14;Partly sunny;24;15;SSE;12;53%;4%;11

Toronto, Canada;A t-storm in spots;15;7;Mostly cloudy;12;10;S;14;73%;67%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;23;17;Sunny and pleasant;24;13;SW;18;52%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, warmer;23;12;Clouds and sun;21;12;NW;27;48%;1%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Heavy rain and snow;6;-2;Partly sunny;11;-7;N;25;31%;9%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;19;12;Spotty showers;18;12;S;7;66%;74%;4

Vienna, Austria;Rain and drizzle;11;7;Mostly cloudy;14;5;SSW;13;73%;50%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;SSW;8;64%;82%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower in the p.m.;19;10;Cooler;15;10;E;19;59%;71%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Afternoon t-storms;12;12;Showers and t-storms;20;13;E;17;75%;83%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy with sunshine;16;14;Breezy with sunshine;17;9;S;32;58%;69%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, less humid;35;26;Variably cloudy, hot;37;27;W;11;48%;37%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very warm;28;11;Sunny and very warm;29;13;NE;6;29%;1%;10

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather