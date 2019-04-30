Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, April 30, 2019

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;A thunderstorm;32;26;WSW;15;76%;71%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;33;24;Sunny and nice;32;21;WNW;22;38%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;A t-storm around;27;15;Increasing clouds;28;15;NNW;13;42%;4%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine;18;10;Plenty of sunshine;20;14;E;14;65%;0%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Low clouds and fog;14;7;Fog, then some sun;14;7;WNW;9;73%;20%;2

Anchorage, United States;Milder with some sun;13;5;Some sun;14;6;WSW;8;61%;30%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Increasing clouds;27;14;Mostly sunny;26;16;SSE;9;46%;6%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain and snow shower;12;-5;Partly sunny;6;-3;NNE;10;42%;3%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cloudy, p.m. showers;25;18;Low clouds;25;17;SSE;14;75%;27%;1

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, nice;22;12;Sun and some clouds;22;12;WNW;11;47%;29%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Plenty of sunshine;17;10;Mostly sunny;17;11;S;16;62%;2%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Turning cloudy;33;18;Turning sunny;35;20;NNE;10;26%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;24;SSE;8;70%;49%;11

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;34;23;Mostly cloudy;34;22;WSW;16;49%;19%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower or t-storm;38;26;Mostly sunny, warm;37;27;W;11;57%;38%;13

Barcelona, Spain;Decreasing clouds;18;12;Fog, then some sun;19;12;WSW;17;72%;11%;8

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, breezy;24;12;Sunny and warm;27;10;SW;15;15%;0%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain and a t-storm;14;8;Spotty showers;16;9;W;18;80%;87%;5

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;19;7;Showers around;18;7;WNW;16;65%;68%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Some brightening;20;9;Partly sunny, nice;21;9;ESE;10;63%;36%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray t-shower;28;19;A stray t-shower;28;19;SE;8;64%;73%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain and a t-storm;14;9;A passing shower;19;10;NW;24;50%;64%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Low clouds and fog;15;5;Fog, then some sun;19;8;NNW;6;67%;32%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Severe thunderstorms;22;8;Morning rain, cooler;17;9;W;29;67%;78%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Spotty showers;18;10;Clouds and sun;20;9;NW;18;44%;33%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cloudy and cooler;18;9;Mostly sunny;20;14;NNW;10;68%;3%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;A shower or t-storm;29;18;A t-storm in spots;30;19;NW;7;48%;66%;4

Busan, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;21;12;Clearing;22;11;NW;14;56%;6%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, warm;35;23;Unseasonably hot;38;24;NE;12;13%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds breaking;18;14;Partly sunny;20;13;NW;12;68%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;28;19;Mostly sunny;28;20;ESE;7;47%;6%;13

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy, warm;40;29;Mostly cloudy, warm;38;30;E;11;55%;29%;7

Chicago, United States;Rain and a t-storm;9;8;Rain, a thunderstorm;17;7;NNE;14;86%;69%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;32;26;A t-storm in spots;30;26;SW;15;82%;73%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;More sun than clouds;16;9;Partly sunny;17;7;W;19;67%;51%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;25;20;Sunny and pleasant;24;19;NNW;17;81%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Cloudy, a t-storm;27;22;A severe t-storm;26;21;SE;17;78%;86%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;Rain and a t-storm;30;24;SSW;15;85%;79%;6

Delhi, India;Hazy and hot;44;26;Hot with hazy sun;43;26;NE;10;23%;1%;11

Denver, United States;Rain and snow shower;10;4;Spotty showers;12;0;E;11;64%;70%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny, nice;35;28;Turning sunny, nice;34;27;S;15;53%;35%;12

Dili, East Timor;Heavy p.m. showers;32;24;A t-storm or two;30;24;E;7;78%;78%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;12;6;An afternoon shower;14;6;W;12;65%;57%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Decreasing clouds;16;7;Pleasant and warmer;22;9;N;8;32%;1%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Abundant sunshine;20;15;Sun and some clouds;20;16;ENE;23;73%;0%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A p.m. t-storm;29;22;Partly sunny;27;22;SSE;10;68%;55%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;25;10;Partly sunny, nice;25;12;ENE;8;48%;8%;7

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;30;22;Partly sunny;30;21;E;18;65%;30%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Cool with some sun;11;1;Clouds and sunshine;13;3;SW;18;47%;75%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;36;27;A thunderstorm;34;26;SE;8;65%;72%;10

Hong Kong, China;Brief p.m. showers;30;23;A morning t-storm;28;22;E;10;74%;83%;3

Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;28;21;Mostly sunny, breezy;29;22;ENE;25;61%;35%;12

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;40;25;Partly sunny;40;24;E;9;33%;5%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun, nice;32;18;Mostly sunny;33;19;N;11;36%;0%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine, pleasant;23;14;Clouds and sunshine;21;13;W;14;59%;34%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;A downpour;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;WSW;12;74%;77%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;37;27;Sunny and very warm;36;27;NE;13;42%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;23;8;Sunny and pleasant;24;9;WNW;7;44%;1%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, pleasant;22;7;Nice with some sun;22;8;N;8;26%;1%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny and hot;40;25;Hazy and hot;39;23;NW;17;16%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;30;16;Mostly sunny;31;18;W;10;47%;2%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Turning cloudy;43;27;Sunny and very warm;44;28;NW;12;8%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun, cool;11;7;Periods of rain;16;8;WSW;13;71%;75%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;ENE;23;57%;46%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;33;23;A t-storm around;32;23;W;9;69%;70%;8

Kolkata, India;Sunny and less humid;37;28;Hazy sunshine;35;27;S;17;53%;9%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;32;25;Cloudy;35;23;NNE;7;69%;63%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;15;3;A t-storm in spots;15;2;NE;12;61%;64%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;33;26;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;SSW;12;71%;51%;8

Lima, Peru;Sunny and nice;23;19;Partly sunny;22;18;S;15;79%;16%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;23;13;Partly sunny, nice;23;13;N;18;60%;1%;9

London, United Kingdom;Fog, then some sun;17;7;Fog, then some sun;16;9;W;8;64%;80%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly cloudy;18;11;Mostly cloudy;20;12;SSW;9;64%;5%;9

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;29;24;Some sun, pleasant;31;25;NW;9;73%;37%;9

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, warm;27;12;Partly sunny, warm;27;13;NE;7;46%;44%;9

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;31;29;Brief a.m. showers;32;29;W;17;69%;83%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;31;24;A thunderstorm;30;23;E;8;84%;80%;6

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;34;27;Mostly sunny;35;27;WSW;11;45%;36%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, breezy;25;16;Couple of t-storms;21;18;NNE;26;76%;83%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;27;13;Partly sunny;28;15;E;9;35%;44%;14

Miami, United States;Breezy with sunshine;29;24;A morning shower;28;24;E;25;63%;58%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Sunny;17;2;Sun and some clouds;16;3;NE;15;34%;2%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;33;28;Mostly sunny;33;28;S;14;66%;6%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy;17;9;Mostly sunny;18;12;NNW;10;61%;3%;4

Montreal, Canada;Mainly cloudy;11;0;A little p.m. rain;5;2;NE;3;50%;89%;2

Moscow, Russia;Becoming cloudy;12;2;Increasing clouds;15;5;SE;12;37%;25%;5

Mumbai, India;More sun than clouds;33;28;Hazy sunshine;31;26;SW;13;72%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Variable cloudiness;25;15;Partly sunny, nice;27;16;NNE;14;59%;30%;12

New York, United States;Low clouds breaking;18;10;Mainly cloudy, mist;12;11;SE;12;63%;73%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;More sun than clouds;28;14;Clouds and sun;27;17;ESE;11;40%;7%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;An afternoon shower;22;-3;Much colder;3;-3;WSW;27;56%;17%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;A little a.m. rain;22;15;A few showers;20;12;ESE;8;84%;81%;2

Oslo, Norway;A shower in the p.m.;19;10;Periods of sun;16;4;N;8;59%;44%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Inc. clouds;12;-1;Snow and rain;4;0;ENE;22;62%;96%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;30;26;A t-storm or two;29;25;SE;11;82%;90%;2

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;Showers and t-storms;33;26;NW;14;74%;72%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A little p.m. rain;31;24;Afternoon showers;28;24;ENE;13;86%;99%;4

Paris, France;Some sun, fog early;16;6;Fog, then some sun;20;9;N;6;58%;66%;5

Perth, Australia;Increasing clouds;20;10;Partly sunny;19;9;E;13;50%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;38;26;Increasing clouds;37;26;SW;11;50%;44%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;32;24;Cloudy;32;23;NE;14;75%;44%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers and t-storms;33;23;A t-storm in spots;34;23;ESE;9;50%;44%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;15;5;A brief shower;16;8;W;11;58%;62%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;22;8;Sunny and pleasant;21;5;NNW;16;49%;0%;9

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;23;11;A stray shower;23;13;W;11;49%;57%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;23;13;Clouds and sun, nice;24;15;SW;9;66%;2%;10

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;31;25;A shower or two;31;25;ESE;13;66%;81%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mainly cloudy;13;8;Mostly cloudy;11;7;SSW;10;83%;72%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;16;6;Sun and some clouds;18;7;WSW;7;36%;74%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;28;22;Clouds and sun;30;23;NE;9;64%;10%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;33;21;Mostly sunny, nice;35;24;ESE;16;14%;2%;12

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;19;7;Mostly sunny;20;7;WNW;9;63%;36%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning sunny;13;2;Sun, some clouds;16;8;SSW;11;49%;25%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;17;10;Sunshine;19;10;WSW;12;68%;1%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;28;20;A p.m. t-storm;28;20;ENE;13;68%;83%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, nice;29;25;Partly sunny;28;25;E;19;74%;44%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;26;19;Partial sunshine;26;19;NW;9;75%;66%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;28;11;Partly sunny, nice;28;11;ESE;8;24%;30%;15

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;24;10;Partly sunny;26;10;E;6;32%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;29;22;A t-storm in spots;30;22;NNE;10;71%;59%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;23;10;Partly sunny;24;10;NNW;11;65%;2%;9

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;18;7;Mostly sunny;17;7;SSW;12;45%;12%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny, warmer;22;9;Hazy sunshine;22;8;NNW;11;59%;2%;9

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;17;14;Partly sunny;23;13;NNE;16;58%;25%;11

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;32;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;NE;7;74%;57%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;16;7;Showers and t-storms;17;8;W;18;50%;86%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;30;24;A shower or two;29;24;E;24;73%;70%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, cooler;16;2;A few showers;14;4;ESE;9;57%;91%;3

Sydney, Australia;Increasing clouds;25;18;Decreasing clouds;24;18;NNE;16;69%;28%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Becoming cloudy;29;21;Rain, not as warm;23;20;E;12;79%;87%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;13;3;Partly sunny;15;5;SW;13;45%;66%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;23;13;Nice with some sun;24;12;NE;12;43%;14%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;25;10;Partly sunny;25;11;NNE;8;53%;53%;9

Tehran, Iran;Decreasing clouds;22;13;Becoming cloudy;24;16;NE;12;17%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;Mostly sunny;32;21;ESE;11;35%;1%;11

Tirana, Albania;Thunderstorm;17;10;Showers and t-storms;17;9;ENE;8;74%;72%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Periods of rain;18;15;A little a.m. rain;23;15;NNE;16;73%;96%;2

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;9;4;Chilly with rain;8;4;ENE;32;93%;93%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;24;16;Sunny and pleasant;22;14;ENE;19;63%;11%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;21;11;Nice with sunshine;22;11;WSW;13;50%;2%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, mild;18;-2;Sunny and mild;20;1;SSE;13;14%;0%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;17;7;Partial sunshine;16;6;ESE;9;46%;34%;5

Vienna, Austria;Rain and a t-storm;14;8;Spotty showers;19;10;WNW;20;50%;66%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Warm with sunshine;38;25;Sunshine, summerlike;39;25;SW;9;40%;31%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;18;5;Partly sunny;17;5;SSE;9;35%;12%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;19;7;Spotty showers;18;10;W;10;43%;67%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;13;11;Mostly sunny;16;10;N;17;68%;2%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm around;38;27;A t-storm around;35;26;SW;11;49%;55%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;23;8;Sunshine and nice;23;10;ENE;6;38%;7%;9

