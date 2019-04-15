Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, April 15, 2019

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;30;26;A t-storm around;32;25;SW;12;71%;65%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sun;32;21;Plenty of sunshine;33;21;SE;13;35%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy, not as warm;20;10;A heavy p.m. t-storm;15;9;WSW;13;82%;74%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;21;14;Sunny and pleasant;20;12;E;14;66%;0%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;16;6;Rather cloudy;17;8;E;24;56%;28%;4

Anchorage, United States;Brilliant sunshine;11;0;Mostly sunny;10;2;S;8;57%;53%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Rain and drizzle;16;14;Mostly sunny, warmer;23;13;SE;14;40%;0%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cooler with showers;6;-3;Lots of sun, chilly;8;0;WSW;13;53%;1%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, humid;32;20;A shower in the p.m.;31;18;SE;9;68%;56%;6

Athens, Greece;Showers and t-storms;17;12;Showers and t-storms;17;9;S;17;59%;65%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Plenty of sunshine;18;10;Sunny;20;10;ESE;8;59%;2%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny;33;18;Decreasing clouds;31;18;N;13;34%;63%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;34;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;WNW;8;72%;53%;11

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny, warm;35;21;Hazy sun;36;22;SSW;8;44%;22%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, warm;36;28;Mostly cloudy, warm;36;29;S;14;60%;33%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and clouds;15;10;Partly sunny;17;10;NNE;15;70%;29%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;26;12;Partly sunny;26;12;SSE;15;34%;5%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;14;2;Mostly sunny;16;1;NNW;10;40%;2%;6

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;13;2;Mostly sunny;14;3;E;15;47%;2%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;19;11;A little p.m. rain;19;11;SSE;8;74%;70%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;27;20;A t-storm in spots;27;19;SSE;11;75%;55%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;16;3;Mostly sunny;16;3;N;12;42%;3%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Milder with some sun;15;5;Showers around;15;8;SE;10;65%;84%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;13;3;Mostly sunny;15;3;E;12;43%;44%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Becoming cloudy;16;2;Mostly sunny;17;3;WNW;9;31%;6%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cooler with a shower;21;13;Sunny and delightful;23;17;NNE;13;70%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Overcast and warm;30;18;Partly sunny, warm;31;18;W;8;38%;42%;12

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;21;7;Periods of sun;20;10;SW;12;49%;25%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Spotty showers;22;14;Sunny and pleasant;27;14;N;16;36%;3%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouding up;20;12;Partly sunny;18;12;SE;18;71%;26%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;27;20;A p.m. t-storm;26;20;ENE;6;74%;70%;7

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny, warm;37;27;Mostly sunny, warm;38;29;SSE;16;58%;1%;12

Chicago, United States;Sun, then clouds;10;7;Rather cloudy;17;8;NE;14;72%;66%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. shower or two;33;26;Afternoon showers;32;26;S;10;69%;100%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sunshine;9;0;Mostly sunny;9;1;E;20;57%;25%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine, pleasant;24;18;Mostly sunny, nice;24;19;N;17;76%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;26;15;Mostly cloudy;25;19;S;20;67%;30%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Brief a.m. showers;33;24;A t-storm in spots;32;25;SSE;10;79%;47%;9

Delhi, India;Becoming cloudy, hot;40;25;A strong t-storm;33;19;SE;13;56%;77%;5

Denver, United States;Nice with some sun;22;6;Mostly cloudy;20;6;NW;10;39%;67%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Nice with some sun;33;26;Hotter;40;27;S;14;57%;62%;11

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;35;23;Showers around;31;22;ESE;9;64%;65%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Rain;9;5;Rain tapering off;10;5;ENE;15;92%;70%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;23;13;Cooler with rain;17;11;NNE;10;74%;91%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, warm;24;14;Mostly sunny, nice;22;16;ENE;10;69%;0%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, not as warm;25;23;A t-storm around;28;24;ENE;11;82%;83%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;16;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;16;ESE;8;80%;75%;9

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;30;22;Partly sunny, nice;30;23;ENE;17;60%;2%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Sunshine;10;0;Partly sunny;10;-1;NE;12;63%;0%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun and clouds, warm;36;27;A t-storm around;35;28;SSE;12;64%;66%;13

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;27;21;A t-storm or two;26;21;ENE;14;89%;89%;3

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;29;21;Mostly sunny;30;21;ENE;13;58%;44%;11

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;40;24;Hazy sun;38;23;SE;10;21%;7%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Rather cloudy;33;19;Rain and a t-storm;23;18;NE;15;80%;89%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;11;7;Decreasing clouds;13;4;ENE;14;64%;4%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A t-storm or two;34;25;WSW;9;76%;82%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;36;26;Plenty of sun;35;26;SSW;14;48%;9%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;23;12;Some sun, pleasant;23;9;S;13;59%;25%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Rain and drizzle;16;10;Rain and a t-storm;12;9;N;9;72%;90%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy, not as warm;29;21;Mostly sunny;30;21;W;21;49%;27%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm around;26;16;A t-storm in spots;28;16;SSE;9;62%;66%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;42;24;Mainly cloudy, warm;42;27;NNW;10;8%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Afternoon rain;7;6;Spotty showers;12;8;ENE;14;77%;87%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;30;25;Brief showers;30;24;ENE;13;66%;73%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;32;24;A t-storm around;31;23;SW;9;72%;55%;4

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, warm;37;26;Hazy sun and hot;39;27;SSW;16;49%;5%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;35;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;NNE;6;72%;76%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;15;3;A t-storm in spots;14;3;SE;13;66%;57%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A thunderstorm;32;25;Spotty showers;32;26;S;11;72%;75%;11

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny, nice;24;19;Sunshine, pleasant;23;19;SSE;12;72%;17%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Showers and t-storms;18;9;Partly sunny;20;13;SSW;12;62%;26%;8

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;14;8;Mainly cloudy;13;7;NNE;12;71%;70%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;21;13;Clearing;19;11;SE;12;59%;29%;5

Luanda, Angola;Inc. clouds;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;S;9;79%;57%;6

Madrid, Spain;Showers and t-storms;24;6;Partly sunny;22;9;E;7;47%;3%;8

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;31;28;A shower in the p.m.;33;28;NNW;7;65%;89%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A.M. showers, cloudy;30;24;A morning t-storm;30;24;N;10;80%;77%;6

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;33;27;A morning shower;36;27;ESE;12;48%;49%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;27;18;Decreasing clouds;26;20;NNE;19;47%;1%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;29;12;Nice with sunshine;29;13;SSW;10;24%;1%;13

Miami, United States;A shower in the a.m.;30;22;Partly sunny;27;22;ENE;17;50%;4%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;6;2;Partly sunny, milder;13;2;ENE;21;46%;0%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler with some sun;32;26;Partly sunny, nice;32;27;SE;14;58%;3%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy;19;12;Sunny and pleasant;23;14;NNE;11;70%;0%;4

Montreal, Canada;Bit of rain, snow;6;0;Breezy with some sun;9;1;WNW;30;48%;26%;3

Moscow, Russia;Milder;10;-1;Mostly sunny;10;0;ENE;12;53%;2%;4

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;34;28;Hazy sunshine;33;26;WNW;16;63%;26%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Some sunshine;28;14;Partly sunny;29;15;NE;19;43%;5%;13

New York, United States;Windy;18;6;Inc. clouds;18;9;NW;33;31%;56%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Cloudy, not as warm;19;10;Couple of t-storms;16;10;W;10;72%;66%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and colder;2;-7;Sunny and milder;6;-3;SSW;9;43%;2%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;18;4;Clouds and sun;20;8;SSW;5;47%;1%;8

Oslo, Norway;Abundant sunshine;12;-1;Partly sunny;10;2;NE;9;53%;20%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Bit of rain, snow;6;-1;Partly sunny, breezy;9;-1;NW;32;51%;2%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy;31;25;Clouds and sun, nice;30;26;ESE;9;81%;63%;9

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;34;25;A shower or t-storm;35;25;NNW;21;61%;57%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;29;24;A shower in the p.m.;29;24;ENE;13;78%;75%;5

Paris, France;Turning out cloudy;16;7;Rain tapering off;13;6;W;10;76%;69%;1

Perth, Australia;A shower or two;21;18;A shower in places;21;12;S;22;64%;42%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;37;27;A t-storm in spots;36;27;SSW;10;59%;66%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;31;23;A shower in the p.m.;32;24;SE;18;71%;67%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;22;An afternoon shower;32;22;NW;10;54%;77%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny;14;0;Mostly sunny;15;1;E;11;40%;1%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and warmer;23;6;Periods of sun;20;4;SSE;13;43%;2%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, p.m. rain;20;13;A little p.m. rain;22;12;SSE;10;62%;87%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;21;11;Clouds and sun, nice;25;13;S;12;61%;0%;8

Recife, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;SSE;11;76%;73%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Plenty of clouds;10;6;A little rain;10;6;S;48;75%;84%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sunshine;10;2;Partly sunny;13;2;NE;10;48%;1%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Some sun, a t-storm;29;23;Partly sunny;29;23;ENE;10;68%;72%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;30;20;Partly sunny;35;22;SSE;13;15%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Sunshine;20;7;Partly sunny;18;6;N;11;68%;31%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;10;0;Plenty of sun;10;-2;ENE;14;62%;0%;4

San Francisco, United States;Afternoon rain;14;10;Partly sunny;17;9;NW;17;68%;13%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partial sunshine;30;18;A t-storm in spots;28;18;ENE;17;62%;43%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;28;23;A stray shower;29;23;E;17;65%;41%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;27;20;Partly sunny;27;19;N;9;66%;44%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Sun and some clouds;26;13;A shower in the p.m.;25;13;E;7;49%;62%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and warmer;28;12;Sunny and beautiful;29;12;SW;5;27%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;29;21;An afternoon shower;29;21;NNE;10;70%;75%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Shower/thunderstorm;16;6;Partly sunny;22;8;SE;11;54%;15%;8

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;14;7;Showers around;14;8;SSW;11;70%;70%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;20;4;Partly sunny;20;6;NW;7;38%;4%;8

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;20;13;Rain and drizzle;19;13;S;17;68%;64%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Heavy p.m. t-storms;35;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;28;SE;9;70%;66%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;13;3;A t-storm in spots;15;1;WSW;12;55%;41%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine, a shower;28;24;A shower in places;28;24;ENE;20;66%;73%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Plenty of sun;10;-2;Partly sunny;11;0;ENE;12;51%;3%;4

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;23;17;A shower in spots;24;16;NNE;13;65%;73%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;24;20;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;20;NNW;11;79%;84%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunshine;8;0;Partly sunny;9;0;ENE;13;65%;0%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy, not as warm;21;12;Rain tapering off;17;11;SW;14;83%;84%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;A p.m. shower or two;24;12;Plenty of clouds;21;10;NNW;11;62%;79%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;25;13;Becoming cloudy;24;14;NNW;12;23%;3%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;A p.m. shower or two;19;15;Partly sunny;20;14;W;14;55%;28%;9

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;22;7;Showers and t-storms;21;6;E;8;53%;64%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;20;9;Mostly sunny;20;12;SSW;15;38%;0%;8

Toronto, Canada;Showers of rain/snow;8;0;A little rain;7;1;NNW;16;64%;57%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;22;11;Sunny and pleasant;21;15;ESE;7;52%;0%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning sunny;20;10;Sunny and nice;25;12;S;16;50%;8%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;16;-2;Turning cloudy, warm;19;-3;NW;15;18%;13%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;12;5;Cloudy with a shower;12;7;SSE;8;60%;82%;1

Vienna, Austria;Inc. clouds;15;0;Mostly sunny;16;2;NE;14;43%;3%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;36;26;Unseasonably hot;37;25;ESE;8;47%;29%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;9;0;Partly sunny, milder;15;3;ENE;17;48%;1%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Increasing clouds;13;-1;Afternoon rain;12;4;N;14;49%;88%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing and breezy;13;11;A morning shower;14;10;S;35;73%;56%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Warm with sunshine;39;25;Mostly sunny and hot;39;25;WSW;10;50%;2%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Warm with some sun;23;8;A few showers;17;8;NE;4;55%;84%;2

