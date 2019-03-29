Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, March 29, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;33;26;A t-storm around;33;26;WSW;17;73%;55%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and less humid;28;20;Clouds and sun, nice;30;24;NE;10;48%;1%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy and cooler;13;9;Downpours;15;8;ESE;22;87%;93%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;16;11;Sunshine and nice;20;13;SE;11;59%;17%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Low clouds and fog;16;7;A shower in the p.m.;16;6;N;12;72%;63%;2

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;7;0;Mostly sunny;7;-1;N;5;74%;2%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cooler;16;8;Pleasant and warmer;22;11;S;10;57%;16%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain and drizzle;7;0;Mostly sunny;8;0;SSE;14;67%;12%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and humid;33;23;Mostly sunny, warm;34;23;E;13;58%;3%;8

Athens, Greece;Increasingly windy;13;8;Partly sunny, windy;13;9;NNE;36;47%;2%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Periods of sun;21;18;Cloudy with a shower;22;18;ENE;16;69%;79%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy;24;15;A t-storm in spots;27;17;SE;31;37%;55%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;36;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;SW;8;75%;66%;7

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun and warm;35;21;Hazy sunshine;35;20;SE;10;37%;4%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;35;28;Clouds and sun;35;28;S;13;63%;42%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine;16;8;Partly sunny;16;9;NE;17;62%;7%;5

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;13;4;Partly sunny, breezy;13;1;NNW;27;11%;0%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;16;3;Some sun and nice;18;3;WNW;9;41%;2%;5

Berlin, Germany;Not as cool;15;5;Cloudy and mild;17;7;W;13;58%;11%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;19;11;A t-storm in spots;18;10;SE;9;77%;74%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;28;18;A t-storm in spots;27;17;E;17;67%;55%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Increasing clouds;15;3;Some sun, fog early;17;4;W;8;47%;0%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Some sun, fog early;17;6;A shower in the p.m.;17;6;NE;10;62%;66%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;12;0;Clouds breaking;17;4;NNW;9;47%;15%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Increasing clouds;16;2;Partly sunny;18;4;WSW;5;41%;0%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sun and clouds;26;19;Partly sunny, humid;28;19;ENE;9;73%;25%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Turning cloudy;33;18;Cloudy and hot;33;19;NW;7;36%;44%;7

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;19;10;Cooler;15;5;W;17;61%;56%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Some sun;29;15;Cooler with a shower;20;12;W;25;48%;59%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;24;15;Partly sunny, nice;23;16;SSE;16;70%;27%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A p.m. t-storm;28;20;A p.m. t-storm;27;20;E;5;66%;68%;11

Chennai, India;Sunny and very warm;36;26;Sunny and very warm;37;27;SSE;18;55%;0%;12

Chicago, United States;Rain possible;9;3;Rain and snow shower;6;-3;N;24;65%;46%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Decreasing clouds;33;24;Sun and some clouds;32;24;SSW;13;63%;3%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;12;4;A thick cloud cover;12;3;WNW;15;72%;10%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, breezy;25;19;Mostly sunny, breezy;23;18;N;28;78%;3%;11

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;24;14;Cooler with a shower;16;5;N;22;67%;58%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Variable clouds;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;S;8;87%;76%;5

Delhi, India;Hot with hazy sun;37;21;Hot with hazy sun;38;20;SSW;9;38%;25%;9

Denver, United States;A few showers;11;-3;Mostly cloudy;5;-5;ESE;10;71%;36%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;33;25;Partly sunny, warm;36;24;SSW;12;49%;58%;10

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. thunderstorm;34;24;A p.m. t-storm;30;22;S;8;73%;65%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;14;6;Showers around;11;2;N;16;79%;63%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain and a t-storm;16;8;Showers around;15;7;NNE;13;57%;76%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A t-storm in spots;17;14;A shower or t-storm;17;14;ESE;32;77%;82%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;28;22;Low clouds and humid;27;23;SE;13;83%;44%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with sunshine;28;12;Mostly sunny, nice;28;12;E;10;49%;5%;11

Havana, Cuba;More sun than clouds;27;19;Nice with sunshine;28;17;ENE;14;53%;3%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;12;2;A passing shower;7;0;SW;17;72%;82%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;35;27;Clouds and sun, nice;35;27;SSE;10;62%;55%;12

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;27;21;A t-storm around;27;20;E;13;83%;55%;5

Honolulu, United States;Some sun, a shower;27;18;Some sun, pleasant;27;19;NE;9;55%;34%;10

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and very warm;38;22;Warm with hazy sun;39;23;SE;9;27%;0%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Periods of sun;29;15;Clouds breaking;25;13;N;14;59%;25%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;9;5;Areas of low clouds;10;6;NE;26;53%;4%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;N;11;66%;71%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;32;24;Sunny and nice;32;24;S;18;55%;27%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine and warm;31;14;Mostly sunny;29;15;N;11;47%;27%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Rather cloudy;17;5;Sunny;17;4;WSW;7;33%;0%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Clearing and hot;36;22;Hot with hazy sun;37;22;NNW;10;28%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;24;14;A t-storm in spots;23;11;SSE;8;71%;71%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;37;20;Plenty of sunshine;38;21;NNW;11;8%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Inc. clouds;10;4;Not as cool;15;3;WNW;14;57%;1%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Clouds and sun;29;23;Brief p.m. showers;29;23;ENE;13;63%;85%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;34;24;A stray thunderstorm;33;24;WSW;9;66%;55%;6

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;34;26;Partly sunny, warm;37;26;S;10;54%;8%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;35;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;WNW;7;72%;77%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;14;2;A p.m. t-storm;14;4;ESE;13;64%;81%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;33;27;A stray thunderstorm;33;27;SW;12;68%;54%;12

Lima, Peru;Mainly cloudy;24;20;Turning sunny;24;20;SSE;13;73%;44%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;21;10;Partly sunny, nice;21;11;N;9;57%;23%;6

London, United Kingdom;Fog, then sun;16;6;Low clouds and fog;16;7;NNE;8;62%;34%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;23;12;Sunny and pleasant;26;14;NNE;8;37%;2%;7

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy;30;26;A morning t-storm;31;26;S;9;79%;66%;11

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine, pleasant;19;5;Nice with some sun;20;7;ESE;6;35%;15%;6

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;31;27;Mostly sunny;33;26;NE;7;61%;3%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm or two;30;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;E;7;81%;81%;6

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;33;25;Clouds and sun, nice;34;25;ESE;12;52%;6%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, windy;28;9;Spotty showers;14;10;W;30;58%;78%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;29;11;Partly sunny, nice;29;13;SSW;8;24%;1%;12

Miami, United States;Sun and some clouds;25;21;Partial sunshine;26;21;ESE;16;61%;44%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy;9;2;Cloudy, not as cool;14;5;W;15;59%;2%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunshine, pleasant;32;27;Partly sunny;32;27;E;20;59%;1%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;25;18;Partly sunny, humid;27;17;E;9;70%;5%;6

Montreal, Canada;Partial sunshine;8;-2;Rain;6;2;S;7;73%;96%;1

Moscow, Russia;Morning snow showers;4;1;Low clouds;5;2;WSW;14;79%;27%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;33;27;Hazy sunshine;33;27;N;12;56%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Partial sunshine;29;16;A t-storm in spots;29;16;NE;19;51%;64%;14

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy;17;11;Mild with some sun;19;12;S;14;54%;27%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;A t-storm, cooler;16;10;Thunderstorms;16;10;N;14;85%;90%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy, mild;6;1;Rain and drizzle;4;0;WSW;15;89%;83%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;17;8;A p.m. shower or two;19;7;WSW;17;56%;93%;7

Oslo, Norway;Sun and clouds, mild;11;4;Periods of sun;9;0;W;8;63%;22%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;7;-4;Wintry mix to rain;3;-3;NW;19;82%;96%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Nice with some sun;30;26;Nice with some sun;30;25;ENE;8;75%;44%;8

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;33;23;Partly sunny;35;24;NNW;18;53%;3%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Some sun, a shower;32;24;Partly sunny;32;24;ENE;16;65%;34%;13

Paris, France;Sun, some clouds;19;6;Partly sunny, nice;19;6;ENE;10;55%;12%;4

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;27;15;Partly sunny;29;20;E;17;35%;0%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Turning cloudy;36;26;A t-storm around;36;26;SW;10;56%;71%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;31;24;Afternoon showers;32;24;NNE;15;78%;100%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Spotty showers;30;22;An afternoon shower;30;22;ENE;7;61%;69%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Milder;14;2;Fog, then some sun;17;5;WSW;7;51%;2%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Abundant sunshine;14;2;Spotty showers;9;1;WNW;16;76%;78%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;20;14;A downpour;22;14;SW;10;65%;81%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Nice with sunshine;22;12;Showers around;20;13;SE;8;72%;84%;4

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;29;24;Showery;30;24;SSE;12;79%;94%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;2;-6;Rain and snow shower;3;2;SW;16;51%;77%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds breaking;12;4;Cloudy with a shower;11;4;SW;16;69%;66%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A couple of showers;26;21;Sunshine, pleasant;28;21;NE;9;65%;15%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;25;16;Mostly sunny, breezy;31;19;SE;23;21%;28%;10

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;20;4;Plenty of sunshine;19;5;N;11;44%;0%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partial sunshine;8;2;Cloudy;7;2;WSW;16;76%;84%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;16;9;Partly sunny;18;10;WNW;12;70%;2%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;29;18;Partly sunny;30;18;ENE;12;60%;33%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Brief showers;30;23;A shower or two;29;23;S;6;70%;74%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partial sunshine;25;17;Partly sunny, nice;25;19;NW;8;77%;30%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;26;11;Mostly sunny;26;10;WSW;9;30%;4%;13

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;28;12;Partly sunny;29;14;WSW;7;43%;26%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Spotty showers;29;20;An afternoon shower;29;21;NNE;7;71%;72%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;22;4;Partly sunny, nice;22;5;NNE;8;43%;34%;6

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;17;7;Clouds and sun, nice;17;7;NNE;8;66%;40%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Abundant sunshine;15;4;Showers and t-storms;10;2;WNW;14;70%;85%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and mild;20;11;Partly sunny;20;10;NNW;21;46%;1%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;34;28;Showers and t-storms;32;27;N;8;79%;83%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;13;-2;Partly sunny;14;0;SSE;13;43%;9%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;24;A shower in spots;29;24;ESE;13;68%;70%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, mild;13;6;Cloudy with a shower;11;1;N;14;68%;84%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sun and some clouds;27;20;Morning rain;25;12;W;32;59%;71%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy, not as warm;25;19;Mostly cloudy;25;17;ENE;12;77%;44%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, breezy;10;4;Cloudy with a shower;8;2;SW;22;74%;81%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cooler with rain;15;8;Clearing;18;7;ENE;8;63%;5%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy;12;1;A little a.m. rain;9;1;NNE;12;68%;63%;1

Tehran, Iran;Sun, some clouds;16;9;Sun and clouds;18;12;NE;11;37%;33%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;22;14;Couple of t-storms;19;12;SW;25;64%;92%;8

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine and nice;22;5;Sunshine, pleasant;24;6;ENE;9;35%;0%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy;11;8;A shower;16;12;SW;18;74%;67%;5

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;7;2;Rain;5;-2;NW;19;89%;83%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Cool with some sun;15;11;Mostly sunny, cool;16;9;N;9;63%;25%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Partial sunshine;18;8;Sunshine;19;9;SSE;8;54%;0%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Morning flurries;-2;-14;Clouds and sun;2;-15;NNW;16;42%;14%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Nice with some sun;15;6;Sunny and pleasant;16;6;ENE;8;53%;7%;4

Vienna, Austria;Decreasing clouds;15;2;Fog, then some sun;18;4;S;8;53%;1%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Clearing and warm;36;23;Sunshine, summerlike;36;24;SSE;7;46%;2%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds breaking;11;3;Cloudy and mild;13;5;SW;17;53%;5%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Overcast;14;6;Low clouds and fog;16;6;SW;12;65%;6%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;More sun than clouds;20;14;Clouds and sun;21;15;NE;9;71%;31%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;37;22;Mostly sunny, warm;37;21;WSW;10;47%;0%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Periods of rain;12;2;Cooler with rain;8;1;NE;6;66%;85%;2

_____

