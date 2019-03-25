Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, March 25, 2019

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm or two;30;25;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;WSW;14;75%;55%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Not as hot;33;24;High clouds and hot;35;23;SE;25;41%;15%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy;15;9;Cloudy;15;7;WSW;14;62%;38%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;18;11;Partly sunny;15;8;ENE;24;65%;2%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sun and clouds;9;4;A morning shower;10;5;NW;21;74%;58%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;6;0;Partly sunny;6;-1;SSE;5;75%;18%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy;23;10;Rain and drizzle;13;9;ENE;9;82%;88%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;5;-2;Overcast;5;-4;SW;16;91%;72%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun;30;18;Cloudy;26;17;SSE;15;58%;11%;5

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;20;9;Partly sunny;20;10;N;8;61%;34%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Nice with sunshine;23;18;Some sun, pleasant;24;18;N;16;54%;1%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny, nice;22;10;An afternoon shower;20;9;SW;15;63%;61%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;An afternoon shower;36;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;ESE;10;69%;66%;9

Bangalore, India;Sunny and very warm;35;19;Abundant sunshine;35;19;ESE;12;25%;1%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;26;Inc. clouds;34;25;SSW;11;62%;44%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;20;10;Mostly sunny;17;8;WNW;20;46%;0%;5

Beijing, China;Sunny and pleasant;22;5;Mostly sunny;19;4;NE;9;20%;0%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, nice;20;5;Cooler;13;2;NNW;13;38%;24%;2

Berlin, Germany;Rain, snow, sleet;8;2;Cloudy with a shower;7;2;WNW;20;66%;76%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;20;10;Cloudy with a shower;19;10;ESE;9;71%;67%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;19;A p.m. t-storm;26;19;E;17;77%;80%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cooler;13;3;Cloudy and breezy;11;3;NW;25;46%;46%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;9;3;Periods of sun;10;3;NW;10;62%;43%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, warm;22;6;Rain ending, cooler;14;6;W;17;64%;75%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Cooler;15;4;Sun and some clouds;13;3;NW;17;39%;1%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Inc. clouds;20;13;A shower in the p.m.;21;15;E;13;65%;80%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy, warm;32;18;Increasing clouds;32;18;W;7;37%;44%;8

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;16;5;Hazy sunshine;20;8;SW;14;52%;0%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;22;12;Mostly sunny, nice;23;13;NW;14;35%;2%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing;21;15;Rather cloudy;23;14;SE;27;51%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny, nice;28;18;Partly sunny;28;19;E;6;59%;28%;11

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;34;26;Sunny and very warm;36;25;SSE;15;58%;0%;11

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, cooler;5;-1;Mostly sunny, chilly;6;0;SSE;12;38%;0%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny;34;24;Abundant sunshine;32;24;S;10;59%;1%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;7;2;Partly sunny;7;1;WSW;16;60%;55%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;23;18;Sunny and pleasant;23;18;N;16;76%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;23;10;Sunny and pleasant;22;11;ESE;10;53%;1%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Warm with some sun;34;24;Partly sunny, warm;34;25;ESE;12;65%;44%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;30;16;Hazy sunshine;31;16;WNW;15;49%;0%;8

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;15;0;Partly sunny, milder;21;5;SW;10;29%;0%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;34;21;Hazy sun and hot;36;22;W;10;35%;9%;9

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;Downpours;31;24;WSW;9;78%;78%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Becoming cloudy;10;4;Partly sunny;12;4;WSW;15;69%;3%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, mild;20;9;An afternoon shower;23;13;NNE;17;33%;85%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;18;15;Variable cloudiness;18;14;ESE;39;67%;45%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;22;19;Low clouds may break;25;21;SSE;8;78%;28%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;28;14;Mostly sunny;29;15;ESE;10;55%;16%;11

Havana, Cuba;A passing shower;28;19;Mostly sunny, nice;27;20;N;13;67%;26%;10

Helsinki, Finland;More clouds than sun;3;-5;A snow shower;2;-8;NNW;21;61%;55%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;35;27;Nice with some sun;35;27;ESE;16;50%;9%;12

Hong Kong, China;Low clouds;24;19;Decreasing clouds;26;20;E;13;75%;14%;10

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;29;20;Partly sunny;29;18;ENE;14;56%;18%;10

Hyderabad, India;Nice with sunshine;37;22;Lots of sun, warm;37;21;SE;8;28%;2%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;28;12;Hazy sunshine;27;14;N;14;41%;0%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sunshine;13;4;Rather cloudy;16;7;NE;11;63%;1%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;A thunderstorm;31;25;Showers around;33;24;W;12;74%;75%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Not as warm;28;21;Sunny and pleasant;29;19;NNE;17;32%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;29;15;Mostly sunny;29;14;NE;10;36%;43%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;18;5;Partly sunny, nice;19;8;SW;10;20%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;35;22;Hazy sun;35;23;WNW;10;30%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Increasing clouds;24;12;Showers and t-storms;19;9;SE;9;75%;72%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and cooler;35;20;Mostly sunny, nice;34;20;N;23;13%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;A little p.m. rain;11;2;A shower or two;10;1;SW;18;64%;82%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Spotty showers;30;23;A p.m. shower or two;30;23;N;9;62%;76%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;A t-storm in spots;33;24;SW;10;63%;55%;11

Kolkata, India;Sunshine and warm;36;24;Warm with hazy sun;36;20;NE;12;51%;30%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;35;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;E;6;73%;79%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Cooler with a shower;13;3;Spotty showers;13;4;E;12;67%;85%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A t-storm around;32;26;S;10;74%;56%;12

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;24;20;Decreasing clouds;24;20;SSE;12;72%;16%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;24;12;Partly sunny, breezy;24;13;ENE;25;33%;0%;6

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;12;2;More clouds than sun;12;4;NW;13;63%;7%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;23;11;Partly sunny;22;11;NW;9;47%;3%;7

Luanda, Angola;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;Some brightening;29;25;SSE;9;81%;44%;4

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and warm;23;7;Sunny and mild;22;4;E;13;32%;0%;5

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;32;28;Turning cloudy;33;28;E;10;58%;0%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Rainy times;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;SE;8;80%;69%;9

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;32;25;Some sun, pleasant;34;26;ENE;15;51%;34%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Windy and cooler;20;11;Mostly cloudy;19;9;SSW;19;48%;5%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;28;8;Mostly sunny, nice;27;7;NNE;11;13%;3%;12

Miami, United States;A shower in the p.m.;27;21;Mostly sunny;28;18;E;11;61%;38%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Plenty of clouds;8;-1;Cloudy and cooler;5;-4;NNW;17;60%;66%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;32;27;Nice with some sun;32;27;E;18;70%;57%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;A morning shower;19;16;A shower in the a.m.;21;15;E;17;59%;55%;4

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;0;-9;Plenty of sunshine;1;-5;WSW;6;42%;1%;5

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny;5;-1;An afternoon shower;5;-4;WNW;11;67%;57%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny and hot;40;23;Hot with hazy sun;37;22;N;18;38%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;31;14;Mostly sunny;31;16;NE;17;42%;5%;14

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy;12;0;Sunny, but chilly;8;-1;NNE;17;27%;0%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;18;7;Increasing clouds;20;8;SSW;10;47%;32%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Some sun, a flurry;3;-6;Sunshine;3;-4;ESE;9;79%;1%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mainly cloudy;14;6;Mostly sunny;17;4;NNW;12;54%;29%;7

Oslo, Norway;Decreasing clouds;5;-2;Mostly cloudy;5;-2;NNW;7;51%;20%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;0;-11;Plenty of sunshine;1;-8;SW;16;48%;0%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm or two;30;26;A shower or two;30;26;NNW;15;75%;92%;11

Panama City, Panama;Partial sunshine;33;24;Partly sunny;33;24;NNW;23;58%;5%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;31;23;A shower or two;32;23;ENE;15;64%;63%;11

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;12;3;Some sun;13;2;NNE;12;59%;12%;2

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;28;17;Mostly sunny;31;20;SE;16;30%;0%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly cloudy;33;25;Partly sunny, nice;34;25;SSE;8;59%;10%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;31;22;A shower in the p.m.;30;23;NE;13;74%;75%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A passing shower;31;21;Heavy p.m. showers;30;21;NNW;8;61%;79%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm in spots;6;2;Cloudy and chilly;9;3;WNW;17;50%;34%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;18;1;Mostly sunny;14;3;ESE;8;51%;6%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Becoming rainy;22;14;A drenching shower;22;15;SW;12;63%;83%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Turning cloudy, warm;28;16;Clouds and sun;25;13;SW;10;47%;44%;7

Recife, Brazil;Turning cloudy;32;24;Morning showers;31;25;ENE;10;80%;96%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Heavy afternoon rain;7;4;A morning shower;5;2;SSW;22;66%;74%;2

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;6;-1;A couple of squalls;4;-3;N;9;72%;61%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Turning cloudy;31;22;Partly sunny, nice;30;22;NE;10;65%;3%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cloudy and breezy;30;21;Clearing;28;14;NNE;22;20%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;20;7;Spotty showers;16;5;NNE;12;48%;64%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Increasing clouds;5;-2;Cloudy and colder;1;-4;NNW;17;62%;62%;1

San Francisco, United States;Periods of rain;15;10;Spotty showers;16;13;S;11;84%;84%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;28;18;Partly sunny;28;18;ENE;19;61%;26%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;29;23;A shower in spots;29;23;SE;11;65%;47%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;27;17;Partly sunny, nice;27;19;N;10;50%;2%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with sunshine;30;12;Clouds and sun, nice;27;10;SW;14;25%;4%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;29;12;Sunny and pleasant;30;12;SW;7;34%;0%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Spotty showers;28;21;Heavy p.m. showers;28;21;WNW;9;75%;74%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warm;25;6;Sunny and pleasant;23;12;E;12;37%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;16;7;A little a.m. rain;14;5;N;11;62%;60%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;14;5;Partly sunny;16;5;S;7;59%;3%;6

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;16;10;Partly sunny;22;13;SSE;15;56%;0%;7

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;34;26;Couple of t-storms;33;27;NNE;15;74%;78%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and warm;22;4;Spotty showers;14;2;WNW;15;51%;72%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;23;A shower in spots;29;22;ESE;24;67%;65%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;5;-1;Clouds and sun;5;-2;S;14;57%;39%;1

Sydney, Australia;Not as hot but humid;28;17;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;SE;21;42%;2%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain, not as warm;23;18;Clouds and sun, nice;25;17;ESE;17;64%;9%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;6;-2;Partly sunny;2;-3;N;18;54%;6%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;23;11;Mostly cloudy, warm;25;12;NNW;13;35%;66%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mainly cloudy;10;3;Rain and drizzle;8;0;NNE;13;77%;73%;1

Tehran, Iran;Rain;14;10;Rain and drizzle;15;7;N;11;55%;81%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;A p.m. shower or two;14;11;Clouds and sun;18;13;SSW;18;53%;43%;5

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and pleasant;22;7;Spotty showers;23;7;ENE;8;42%;70%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;15;8;A little a.m. rain;15;7;NNW;8;62%;55%;3

Toronto, Canada;Plenty of sun;2;-5;Brilliant sunshine;3;-2;NNW;12;46%;0%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;18;12;Sun, some clouds;20;14;ESE;10;52%;26%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Nice with sunshine;23;10;A shower in the p.m.;20;9;NW;26;55%;57%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, mild;8;-8;Partly sunny, colder;2;-17;N;18;47%;12%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;15;7;Spotty showers;11;3;NE;8;67%;62%;2

Vienna, Austria;A shower or two;13;3;Cloudy;11;3;NW;21;41%;45%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly cloudy;34;24;Partly sunny and hot;35;24;E;10;45%;37%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower in the p.m.;7;-3;A couple of squalls;4;-4;NNW;16;64%;71%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;9;0;A shower in places;7;-2;NW;22;71%;47%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy with some sun;21;18;Mostly cloudy, windy;21;18;NNW;45;83%;69%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Warm with clearing;39;22;Partial sunshine;37;24;SW;10;51%;3%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;11;1;Rain and snow shower;11;1;NE;3;56%;77%;2

