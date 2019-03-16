Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, March 16, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;A t-storm around;32;26;WSW;13;74%;52%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine;32;21;Partly sunny;33;19;NNW;25;50%;82%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy;11;5;Sunshine and breezy;16;6;WNW;26;67%;6%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and delightful;20;13;Sunny and pleasant;21;10;SSW;13;53%;0%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Windy;11;6;Spotty showers;9;5;WSW;35;72%;86%;3

Anchorage, United States;Mainly cloudy;6;2;Rain and drizzle;6;1;ENE;14;74%;74%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Not as warm;19;9;Increasing clouds;26;12;NW;11;35%;66%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and colder;-1;-18;Sunny, but cold;-4;-15;ENE;5;82%;0%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;A shower or t-storm;26;23;Showers and t-storms;26;22;NW;14;91%;90%;3

Athens, Greece;Sunny;19;9;Sunny and pleasant;21;10;W;10;57%;0%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;24;18;An afternoon shower;25;18;ENE;12;65%;55%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Nice with sunshine;25;10;Cooler;18;10;W;26;61%;58%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny, warm;35;23;Sunshine, pleasant;35;23;E;15;58%;5%;12

Bangalore, India;Plenty of sunshine;33;17;Hazy sun;34;17;ESE;11;24%;0%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;Mostly sunny;34;26;SSW;9;63%;14%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;17;10;Plenty of sunshine;19;8;SSW;19;68%;7%;5

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, mild;19;2;Mostly sunny, mild;20;4;SSW;15;24%;0%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Clearing;17;5;Sunny and warmer;24;7;SW;8;46%;2%;4

Berlin, Germany;Rain at times;9;6;A little p.m. rain;13;3;WSW;27;67%;66%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A p.m. shower or two;21;10;Mostly cloudy;21;11;ESE;10;69%;69%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;29;19;A t-storm in spots;27;19;NE;9;76%;68%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Considerable clouds;10;4;Periods of sun;19;6;WSW;16;67%;25%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Increasingly windy;12;7;Spotty showers;8;4;WSW;22;73%;86%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;17;4;Partly sunny, warm;21;6;SW;12;57%;6%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;10;4;Partly sunny, milder;20;7;WSW;12;62%;7%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy, humid;26;21;Showers around;26;20;E;11;79%;83%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Turning cloudy, hot;32;18;Very hot;34;18;WNW;7;32%;23%;11

Busan, South Korea;Sunny;12;5;Hazy sunshine;15;4;WSW;14;46%;0%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy with some sun;20;11;Nice with sunshine;23;11;NNE;12;38%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, cooler;24;15;Decreasing clouds;22;17;SSE;15;67%;25%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;Sun and some clouds;25;20;Partial sunshine;27;20;E;7;60%;28%;12

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;33;24;Mostly sunny;34;24;SE;11;55%;0%;11

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, chilly;5;-1;Clouds and sun;6;-1;ENE;11;56%;30%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;33;24;Downpours;32;25;ESE;9;74%;86%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of rain;7;3;Periods of rain;7;3;SW;27;76%;88%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;25;19;Sunny and nice;25;19;NNW;12;71%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;16;5;Mostly sunny;18;6;ESE;8;39%;3%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Turning sunny;34;25;Mostly sunny;34;25;NE;14;69%;7%;12

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun, fog;26;14;Hazy sun;28;14;N;10;44%;0%;7

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, chilly;7;-5;Sunshine;9;-5;ESE;11;53%;3%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;33;23;Hazy sun and warm;35;23;E;8;41%;3%;8

Dili, East Timor;Thunderstorms;30;24;Afternoon t-storms;29;25;W;9;83%;88%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;12;1;Some sun, a shower;9;3;W;29;71%;66%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sun and clouds, warm;22;10;A shower in the a.m.;20;8;NNE;12;36%;55%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;20;13;Partly sunny, warm;22;13;W;20;57%;0%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;21;19;A t-storm in spots;25;21;SE;11;81%;55%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Periods of rain;20;16;Showers and t-storms;21;17;SSE;9;91%;91%;3

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine, pleasant;30;19;A shower in the p.m.;29;20;NE;12;58%;80%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Showers of rain/snow;2;0;Snow, then rain;3;2;SSE;17;93%;84%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;35;26;Mostly sunny, nice;35;26;SE;10;57%;12%;11

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;23;18;Lots of sun, nice;24;19;E;15;73%;43%;9

Honolulu, United States;Sunny and pleasant;29;19;Mostly sunny;27;19;NNE;19;53%;21%;9

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and very warm;37;21;Hazy and very warm;37;21;SE;9;24%;0%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Nice with some sun;25;12;Mostly sunny, nice;25;13;NNE;11;47%;1%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;11;7;Partly sunny, mild;16;9;SSE;12;67%;27%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;31;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;S;10;77%;62%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;29;20;Sunny and beautiful;28;20;N;24;32%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;29;14;A t-storm in spots;29;16;SW;11;47%;48%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;14;3;Sunshine;14;3;W;7;28%;0%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;31;19;Hazy sun;32;20;NNW;7;25%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;25;10;Clouds and sun;25;9;S;9;35%;27%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sun, some clouds;33;18;Sunny, breezy, nice;34;18;N;28;10%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain and drizzle;6;3;Some sun returning;10;3;S;13;56%;13%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Brief p.m. showers;30;23;A p.m. shower or two;29;23;E;13;61%;85%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Some brightening;30;23;Some brightening;33;23;SSE;8;69%;69%;5

Kolkata, India;Foggy with hazy sun;33;23;A t-storm in spots;35;22;W;9;57%;42%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds and sun;37;23;Partly sunny and hot;38;24;SE;5;55%;60%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A thunderstorm;14;3;A shower or t-storm;13;3;NNE;10;67%;80%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A thunderstorm;31;27;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SSW;11;72%;53%;6

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny, nice;26;21;Turning sunny, nice;25;21;S;15;72%;44%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and nice;22;10;Variable cloudiness;17;9;NNW;13;57%;26%;4

London, United Kingdom;Windy;12;5;Some sun, a shower;9;3;W;24;57%;69%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;27;13;Mostly sunny, warm;27;14;NE;9;32%;1%;6

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;31;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;S;9;77%;57%;10

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, warm;26;7;Partly sunny, mild;21;5;NNE;9;37%;1%;5

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;31;28;A morning shower;33;29;ENE;13;64%;73%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;30;25;A t-storm around;31;25;ENE;8;77%;55%;13

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun, nice;32;24;Mostly sunny;33;25;E;14;57%;32%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Plenty of sun;28;16;Mostly sunny;28;16;SE;11;55%;2%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Partial sunshine;26;11;Partly sunny;24;11;NNE;7;40%;44%;9

Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;28;21;A passing shower;28;21;NW;11;69%;80%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Rain and drizzle;6;-1;Mostly cloudy;8;4;S;12;69%;22%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;32;26;Sunshine, pleasant;32;27;E;21;66%;43%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy;26;20;Heavy showers;25;19;NE;16;82%;90%;2

Montreal, Canada;Windy and colder;2;-7;Low clouds;-2;-9;W;11;48%;36%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;2;-1;A little a.m. rain;2;0;SSE;12;84%;62%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun with fog;32;24;Hazy sun;32;24;NNW;11;46%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;29;14;Mostly sunny;30;15;NE;20;42%;6%;14

New York, United States;Windy and cooler;10;0;Mostly sunny, chilly;7;0;N;15;29%;25%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Rainy times;15;8;Sunny and warmer;21;9;W;19;48%;0%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and colder;-1;-10;A little p.m. snow;-5;-12;NW;14;88%;67%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun, cool;10;2;Showery;12;1;N;18;60%;65%;4

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;2;0;Snow, then rain;3;1;E;15;86%;91%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy and colder;-1;-11;Clouds and sun;-2;-12;W;23;54%;12%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;30;25;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;ENE;7;70%;63%;11

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;34;25;Partly sunny;33;25;NNW;25;59%;12%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain and drizzle;31;23;Partly sunny, nice;31;22;ENE;16;65%;33%;12

Paris, France;Partly sunny;15;8;Spotty showers;11;4;W;25;64%;85%;3

Perth, Australia;Sunny;29;19;Plenty of sun;31;21;ESE;16;49%;5%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Lots of sun, warm;35;25;Sunshine and warm;36;26;SSE;10;54%;67%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Heavy thunderstorms;29;24;A heavy p.m. t-storm;29;24;NNW;29;84%;96%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny, nice;32;21;Some sun, pleasant;31;21;WNW;9;45%;29%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;9;5;Partly sunny;17;3;WSW;18;47%;57%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;9;-3;Plenty of sun;11;-3;SSW;10;54%;0%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;22;13;A little rain;22;13;WSW;11;61%;83%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;20;11;Partly sunny, nice;21;9;NE;10;69%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;25;Showers;31;26;E;11;74%;88%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;5;1;Rain and snow shower;4;2;SE;11;68%;78%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy;5;0;A bit of rain;7;4;S;16;86%;81%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;30;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;E;9;75%;64%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;25;17;Sunny, breezy, nice;24;11;NNW;27;18%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;16;6;Clouds breaking;19;8;SSE;13;65%;3%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;4;0;Low clouds;4;2;SSE;13;79%;55%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;18;9;Mostly sunny;20;11;NNE;10;73%;1%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partial sunshine;28;18;Partial sunshine;28;19;ENE;19;61%;24%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;28;22;Mostly sunny, nice;29;22;SE;14;64%;27%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;27;18;Partly sunny;27;18;N;11;50%;3%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;27;11;Mostly sunny;26;13;NE;7;36%;30%;12

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;28;10;Sunny and delightful;29;12;WSW;7;32%;2%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun;29;19;Mostly sunny, nice;29;20;NE;7;67%;2%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny;22;6;Showers around;16;4;NNW;10;72%;60%;3

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;15;6;Partly sunny;17;6;NNE;11;64%;7%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;9;-1;Hazy sunshine;12;-2;WNW;9;51%;0%;5

Shanghai, China;Inc. clouds;19;9;Mostly cloudy, mild;20;11;ESE;15;57%;55%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;34;27;Partly sunny, warm;34;26;NNE;19;62%;14%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Turning cloudy;20;3;Brilliant sunshine;21;3;S;9;44%;3%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;29;23;Mostly sunny;29;23;E;18;63%;41%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;4;0;Snow, then rain;6;3;SSW;19;89%;76%;1

Sydney, Australia;Rain and a t-storm;24;20;Cloudy with t-storms;23;19;SW;28;84%;90%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower in the p.m.;22;17;Partly sunny;24;19;ESE;14;64%;44%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Spotty showers;4;1;A little p.m. rain;5;3;S;18;81%;84%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun, warm;25;12;Turning sunny, warm;24;12;ENE;10;32%;25%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;20;4;Cloudy;15;4;NW;24;53%;48%;2

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and pleasant;19;9;Brief p.m. showers;16;7;WSW;13;33%;88%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Showers, some heavy;14;13;Showers around;19;11;S;18;59%;64%;6

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, pleasant;20;5;Sunny and warm;24;7;NNE;8;47%;7%;5

Tokyo, Japan;A t-storm in spots;10;5;Showers around;13;4;NNE;14;47%;63%;6

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy and breezy;2;-5;Inc. clouds;2;-5;NNW;19;53%;60%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;18;11;Mostly sunny;22;14;SE;3;44%;0%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, warmer;23;9;Sunny and pleasant;26;11;SSW;8;45%;0%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, mild;11;-9;Sunny and mild;10;-7;S;11;21%;0%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;14;6;Sunny;16;6;NNE;6;50%;1%;4

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;13;4;Variable clouds;20;5;WNW;10;60%;25%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;33;22;Hot with sunshine;35;23;ENE;9;48%;6%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain and drizzle;5;0;A little a.m. rain;7;4;S;16;73%;80%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy and breezy;8;3;Mostly cloudy;16;5;SSW;15;64%;56%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Cooler this morning;22;15;Clearing;19;13;ESE;22;74%;26%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;37;21;Sunny and hot;38;21;WSW;8;46%;0%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Inc. clouds;14;2;Rain and drizzle;10;-1;W;5;61%;81%;2

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather