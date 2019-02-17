Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Sunday, February 17, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;33;26;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;SW;15;75%;55%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;A shower in the p.m.;25;14;Sunny and breezy;23;18;NW;24;50%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Sun and some clouds;13;4;Partly sunny;14;6;W;13;75%;28%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy;18;9;Mostly sunny;17;7;SE;11;52%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouding up;14;5;Clouds and sun, mild;13;6;SW;18;79%;51%;2

Anchorage, United States;A little snow;1;-3;A little snow;2;-5;WNW;8;81%;89%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;9;2;Morning snow showers;11;1;S;9;61%;60%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Periods of snow;-1;-6;Morning flurries;-2;-8;SSW;25;61%;73%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Warmer;31;20;Partly sunny, nice;31;21;ENE;8;64%;35%;11

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;12;4;Partly sunny;16;6;N;8;66%;1%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;25;17;A shower in the a.m.;24;16;S;12;62%;56%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;A p.m. shower or two;17;5;A few showers;17;6;NNW;10;69%;68%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray thunderstorm;31;22;A few showers;32;22;E;8;71%;66%;9

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;32;20;Mostly sunny;33;20;ESE;5;40%;4%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;Mostly sunny, nice;32;25;S;10;62%;27%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;13;6;Partly sunny;15;6;N;15;70%;1%;3

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;6;-4;Cloudy and chilly;4;-3;S;8;22%;34%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny;12;1;Mostly sunny;13;1;ESE;5;65%;0%;3

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, mild;14;2;Partly sunny, mild;13;4;SSW;8;62%;0%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A passing shower;20;10;A p.m. shower or two;20;10;ESE;9;72%;82%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;24;20;A t-storm in spots;25;19;NNW;16;80%;65%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunshine;11;1;Mostly sunny;11;-1;E;9;72%;0%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, mild;16;6;Clouds and sun, mild;13;6;SW;14;65%;27%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and mild;13;0;Partly sunny, mild;13;2;ESE;6;68%;1%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Clearing and mild;14;-1;Mostly sunny, mild;12;-1;ESE;5;66%;0%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine and humid;31;22;Mostly sunny, humid;31;24;N;15;64%;10%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;31;19;Inc. clouds;33;18;S;7;36%;58%;10

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;8;0;Mostly cloudy;10;5;WSW;10;36%;78%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Sun and some clouds;18;9;Partly sunny;18;9;NNW;12;42%;27%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;29;18;Plenty of sunshine;28;18;SE;21;59%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;30;19;Partly sunny;26;19;E;6;58%;13%;10

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;34;24;Partly sunny, humid;33;26;SE;14;72%;49%;9

Chicago, United States;A little snow;-2;-4;A little snow;-2;-7;NNW;17;65%;62%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;A shower in the p.m.;31;24;SSE;10;76%;61%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;8;3;Periods of sun;9;4;SW;10;88%;56%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;24;19;Clouds and sun;24;19;N;19;71%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun;12;0;Mostly cloudy;10;3;ENE;14;44%;63%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;33;26;Partial sunshine;33;26;ENE;21;72%;10%;12

Delhi, India;Mostly cloudy;21;12;Hazy sun;23;14;ESE;10;60%;9%;5

Denver, United States;Afternoon flurries;2;-13;Snow;-6;-12;SE;11;83%;76%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;25;16;Hazy sun;27;15;E;6;54%;4%;5

Dili, East Timor;A thunderstorm;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;NW;8;77%;68%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;12;4;Spotty showers;10;3;WSW;26;75%;67%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain and drizzle;5;0;Occasional rain;5;-2;NNE;10;69%;85%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;16;12;A shower or two;16;13;ENE;21;78%;81%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and a t-storm;23;20;Warmer;28;21;SE;11;75%;8%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;A heavy thunderstorm;26;16;Mostly cloudy;24;14;SE;14;62%;25%;7

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;30;22;Mostly sunny, humid;31;22;SE;11;67%;8%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;3;-6;Mostly cloudy;2;1;SW;21;81%;55%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Increasing clouds;34;23;Sunshine and nice;33;25;SE;17;62%;9%;9

Hong Kong, China;Low clouds may break;23;17;A touch of rain;23;20;ESE;20;84%;85%;2

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;26;17;Partly sunny;27;18;N;8;62%;44%;5

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, nice;33;19;Abundant sunshine;33;20;ESE;8;44%;3%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;19;9;Cooler with rain;16;7;NE;11;69%;68%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning sunny;8;4;Plenty of sunshine;12;5;NE;9;62%;2%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;30;25;Mostly cloudy;32;25;NNE;8;71%;55%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Nice with sunshine;26;17;Clouds and sun;26;18;N;21;49%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and delightful;26;12;Sunny and nice;27;12;ENE;9;50%;5%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;A bit of a.m. snow;3;-4;Not as cold;6;-6;WSW;8;49%;6%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;27;21;Hazy and breezy;26;20;WSW;23;58%;7%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;17;7;Partial sunshine;19;6;WNW;8;63%;68%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and nice;30;14;Sunny, breezy, nice;30;13;N;27;12%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Turning cloudy;8;-1;Partly sunny;5;-5;ENE;11;61%;1%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, breezy;29;24;Partly sunny;30;24;ENE;17;62%;71%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;33;24;A t-storm around;33;24;WSW;10;65%;55%;10

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;29;17;Hazy sunshine;29;16;S;8;37%;2%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;A t-storm around;31;24;E;6;76%;68%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun;16;5;A t-storm in spots;14;5;ENE;9;76%;60%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;34;25;Mostly sunny;32;26;SSW;9;76%;44%;10

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;28;22;Clouds and sun, nice;27;23;S;11;72%;44%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Some sun, a shower;16;10;Spotty showers;13;8;NNE;23;76%;65%;1

London, United Kingdom;Clouds rolling in;15;8;Rather cloudy;10;4;SW;16;85%;44%;1

Los Angeles, United States;A shower;14;5;Partly sunny, cool;15;4;N;9;38%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;32;26;Clouds and sun;32;26;SSW;10;66%;34%;12

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;17;3;Mostly cloudy;15;3;ENE;8;56%;33%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;27;Mostly cloudy;32;27;N;8;68%;35%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;32;23;Clouds and sun, nice;32;24;ENE;9;71%;55%;12

Manila, Philippines;Sunny and pleasant;30;24;Mostly sunny;32;23;E;16;53%;1%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;30;20;A shower in the a.m.;25;12;SSW;19;59%;52%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Brilliant sunshine;28;11;Partly sunny;29;10;S;10;20%;0%;8

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;28;24;Partly sunny;29;23;SE;16;73%;73%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;5;-5;Clouds and sun;1;-5;S;6;72%;0%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partial sunshine;38;26;Cooler with some sun;30;25;E;19;65%;4%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine and nice;27;19;Sunshine;30;21;NNE;11;55%;7%;9

Montreal, Canada;Increasing clouds;-8;-14;Rather cloudy;-8;-19;NW;6;62%;30%;2

Moscow, Russia;A snow squall;5;-6;Colder;-3;-11;NNW;22;64%;2%;1

Mumbai, India;Sunny and pleasant;29;22;Hazy sunshine;31;21;NNW;10;39%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;28;13;Nice with some sun;30;14;NE;18;40%;9%;9

New York, United States;Clouds and sun;3;0;A little a.m. rain;7;-5;NW;13;60%;55%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sun;14;5;Mostly sunny;16;8;W;13;64%;9%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Morning flurries;-1;-13;A bit of p.m. snow;0;-6;SSW;19;86%;93%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sunshine;8;0;Mostly sunny, milder;12;4;S;6;58%;54%;4

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;2;1;Mostly cloudy;5;2;SSW;12;89%;65%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Increasing clouds;-9;-14;Decreasing clouds;-9;-20;NW;16;61%;28%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the p.m.;30;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;SSW;8;74%;65%;13

Panama City, Panama;Partial sunshine;34;24;Partial sunshine;33;24;NNW;21;64%;39%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Periods of sun, nice;31;23;Partly sunny;30;24;NE;16;70%;57%;9

Paris, France;Clouds and sun, mild;17;4;Periods of sun;14;5;SW;11;62%;42%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;31;16;Sunny and beautiful;31;19;SSE;20;45%;2%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun, warm;36;24;Mostly sunny;34;24;S;11;49%;15%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partial sunshine;32;23;Cloudy;32;23;NNE;21;70%;81%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;34;22;Partly sunny;33;20;E;10;46%;42%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny, mild;10;-1;Mostly sunny, mild;11;-1;S;5;53%;0%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine;7;-9;Cloudy;6;-3;ESE;7;51%;12%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;22;14;Afternoon showers;22;11;E;15;60%;98%;11

Rabat, Morocco;More sun than clouds;19;11;A little p.m. rain;16;7;S;14;76%;86%;1

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;31;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;ESE;13;75%;73%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain/snow showers;5;-3;Low clouds breaking;1;-1;ENE;17;60%;41%;1

Riga, Latvia;Colder;4;-3;Mostly cloudy;5;1;SSW;10;82%;13%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers around;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;NE;7;76%;76%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;19;8;Mostly sunny;21;10;SE;15;24%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Sunny;15;2;Partly sunny;15;3;NNE;8;75%;1%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cooler with sunshine;5;-11;Increasing clouds;-3;-3;SSW;9;77%;27%;1

San Francisco, United States;A shower in the p.m.;11;5;Mostly sunny, cool;13;4;NNE;13;49%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Mostly sunny;28;16;Partly sunny, nice;30;16;ENE;15;57%;9%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;28;23;Sunshine, a shower;28;23;E;18;68%;64%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;24;16;Partly sunny;26;17;WSW;8;70%;2%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine and nice;26;9;Mostly sunny;26;9;SW;13;32%;28%;9

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;30;15;Plenty of sunshine;31;15;WSW;9;49%;5%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;29;21;Partly sunny;29;21;NNE;10;73%;70%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;15;9;Rain and drizzle;12;6;N;11;84%;74%;1

Seattle, United States;Decreasing clouds;6;0;Chilly with some sun;6;1;SE;8;73%;42%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Abundant sunshine;4;-5;Rather cloudy;6;0;NNE;6;41%;50%;1

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sunshine;8;5;Rain and drizzle;8;7;E;14;89%;98%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;33;23;A shower or t-storm;32;26;ENE;13;77%;74%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine and mild;12;-1;Mostly sunny, mild;14;0;SW;8;58%;1%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;More sun than clouds;28;22;Partly sunny;28;22;ENE;21;67%;65%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;5;2;Mostly cloudy;6;4;SW;15;86%;64%;0

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sun;29;21;Mostly sunny, warm;32;22;NNE;22;52%;47%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy;19;16;Warmer;25;17;W;14;76%;19%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny, colder;3;-5;Mostly cloudy;3;1;SW;17;79%;31%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rain and drizzle;10;-1;Rain/snow showers;5;0;SSE;12;73%;72%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, windy;8;3;Windy in the p.m.;8;2;NW;31;55%;27%;2

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;10;0;Mostly sunny;10;1;NW;11;28%;2%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;18;9;Spotty showers;15;10;ENE;12;57%;70%;4

Tirana, Albania;Nice with sunshine;17;2;Mostly sunny, nice;18;3;E;6;53%;1%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Decreasing clouds;11;3;Brilliant sunshine;13;4;SE;11;48%;8%;4

Toronto, Canada;A little snow;-5;-9;Morning snow;-5;-13;NW;22;68%;66%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, cool;14;8;High clouds;16;8;SE;4;51%;3%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;16;7;Partly sunny;18;7;SSE;16;53%;0%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;-6;-28;Partly sunny;-4;-22;ESE;8;30%;0%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;7;-4;Chilly with some sun;4;-1;ENE;5;56%;39%;2

Vienna, Austria;Sunny and mild;12;-1;Mostly sunny;11;-1;SE;7;68%;0%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Showers and t-storms;26;19;Partly sunny, warmer;31;19;NNW;7;56%;2%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;5;-4;Mostly cloudy;4;0;S;9;73%;4%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Turning cloudy, mild;9;4;Partly sunny, mild;10;1;SSE;7;82%;11%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Warmer;22;14;Turning sunny;23;17;N;30;57%;2%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny;34;22;Sunny and nice;34;19;SW;9;48%;1%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;5;-4;Increasing clouds;6;-5;SE;4;50%;14%;4

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather