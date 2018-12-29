Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, December 29, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;33;25;Partly sunny;31;25;SW;12;77%;44%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;28;17;Nice with sunshine;26;17;NNE;6;68%;2%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Turning cloudy;8;4;A morning shower;7;3;NE;18;88%;64%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly cloudy;17;8;Partly sunny;14;7;S;7;68%;10%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mainly cloudy;10;6;Cloudy;9;7;W;13;93%;29%;0

Anchorage, United States;A bit of a.m. snow;-3;-10;A bit of snow;0;-1;NNE;9;79%;86%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy, much colder;4;-1;Partial sunshine;7;0;E;11;80%;2%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clearing;-5;-10;A little a.m. snow;-7;-15;SW;18;63%;72%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;26;A strong t-storm;34;25;ENE;12;68%;68%;6

Athens, Greece;Sunny;15;5;A shower or two;12;6;NNE;6;77%;84%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty showers;23;16;Mostly cloudy;24;17;W;13;62%;11%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Partial sunshine;16;7;Mostly sunny;16;6;SSE;7;64%;17%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower or t-storm;32;23;A t-storm around;32;22;E;9;65%;55%;4

Bangalore, India;Nice with some sun;26;15;Mostly sunny, nice;27;14;E;11;55%;3%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;31;23;Some sun, less humid;29;21;N;11;60%;40%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;14;6;Plenty of sunshine;15;6;NNW;15;58%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny, but cold;-3;-11;Sunny, but chilly;-2;-12;SSE;9;17%;1%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy;6;1;Showers around;5;2;W;6;69%;87%;0

Berlin, Germany;A shower or two;7;5;A little a.m. rain;7;1;NW;26;70%;67%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;20;6;Clouds and sun;21;6;ESE;11;56%;25%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Cloudy;26;18;A t-storm in spots;27;18;NNW;14;71%;77%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;6;2;Rain, snow;6;3;NW;23;83%;82%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Low clouds;6;2;Mostly cloudy;7;5;SW;9;91%;44%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Showers of rain/snow;8;-2;Partly sunny;4;-1;WSW;6;71%;44%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;8;1;Cloudy with a shower;5;2;NW;12;76%;67%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower or t-storm;30;25;Clearing, less humid;29;20;E;15;50%;25%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Becoming cloudy;31;18;A t-storm in spots;30;17;W;7;45%;55%;7

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and cold;2;-5;Chilly with sunshine;4;-3;NNW;12;39%;3%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly cloudy;17;10;Some sun;19;10;NNW;10;56%;6%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;25;17;Sunshine and nice;24;17;SSE;27;55%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny, nice;27;19;Partly sunny;26;18;E;6;54%;12%;7

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;28;21;A t-storm in spots;29;20;NE;14;69%;55%;6

Chicago, United States;Cloudy;1;-5;Mostly sunny, breezy;4;0;SSW;24;46%;12%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny, nice;32;23;Sunshine, pleasant;32;23;NE;14;65%;6%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little p.m. rain;7;3;Clouds and sun;5;0;NNW;19;86%;29%;1

Dakar, Senegal;High clouds;26;20;Mostly cloudy;26;20;N;12;53%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;A little p.m. rain;5;2;A little rain;6;4;ESE;8;64%;87%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;33;25;A morning shower;32;25;E;13;77%;78%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and smoky;19;6;Hazy and smoky;21;6;NNE;4;56%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Not as cold;5;-4;Partly sunny, milder;10;-8;NE;10;36%;76%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;24;12;Hazy sun;26;13;NNW;9;57%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;WSW;9;78%;66%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Considerable clouds;12;9;Low clouds;11;6;SW;12;87%;1%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rather cloudy, mild;16;4;Showers around;10;1;NNE;10;46%;69%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers around;16;14;A couple of showers;16;14;E;44;76%;86%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;A touch of rain;14;7;A little a.m. rain;11;7;N;17;74%;94%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Not as warm;26;15;Mostly cloudy;28;16;NE;11;52%;26%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;30;21;Partly sunny;29;20;ESE;14;57%;1%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Freezing fog;2;-4;A bit of snow;-1;-8;N;11;95%;58%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Thundershower;32;24;Becoming cloudy;30;23;NNE;8;77%;44%;3

Hong Kong, China;Becoming cloudy;17;10;Clouds and sun;17;10;NNE;15;48%;39%;4

Honolulu, United States;Some sun;27;23;Partly sunny, breezy;27;23;ENE;23;67%;31%;4

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny, nice;27;12;Sunny and nice;26;12;ENE;8;40%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;19;5;Plenty of sunshine;19;4;NNE;6;57%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Spotty showers;7;4;A shower in the p.m.;7;2;E;13;84%;67%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny, breezy;34;26;Mostly sunny, breezy;33;25;WSW;24;62%;42%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun, nice;25;20;Sunny and nice;26;19;N;16;51%;2%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cloudy, a t-storm;24;15;A p.m. t-storm;24;16;NNW;12;73%;87%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouds and sun, mild;13;-2;Plenty of sun;12;-5;N;5;24%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;26;12;Sunny and nice;26;12;NNW;8;47%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;17;2;Plenty of sunshine;19;2;NNE;6;40%;1%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Nice with sunshine;30;14;Mostly sunny, nice;29;14;N;23;17%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Fog;0;-2;Low clouds;0;-2;SSE;8;83%;44%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;31;25;A shower in spots;30;24;NE;17;60%;40%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;33;23;A t-storm around;32;23;WSW;8;70%;82%;6

Kolkata, India;Sunny;22;9;Hazy sunshine;23;10;NNW;12;54%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;32;24;A shower in the p.m.;33;24;NNW;8;67%;66%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;13;5;A shower or t-storm;13;5;E;12;71%;91%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;32;24;Mostly sunny;32;25;SSW;8;75%;11%;8

Lima, Peru;More clouds than sun;24;21;Mostly cloudy;24;20;S;13;72%;23%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sunshine;15;7;Plenty of sunshine;16;6;ENE;15;71%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Considerable clouds;11;5;Low clouds breaking;11;6;W;11;94%;26%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny, but cool;18;7;Mostly sunny;18;8;E;7;50%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;31;25;A t-storm around;30;26;SSW;9;72%;64%;9

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine;14;0;Plenty of sunshine;15;-1;NNE;5;59%;0%;2

Male, Maldives;Partial sunshine;30;27;An afternoon shower;32;28;ENE;14;66%;83%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;24;Inc. clouds;31;24;ESE;9;72%;63%;7

Manila, Philippines;Rain and a t-storm;25;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;24;NE;9;77%;86%;2

Melbourne, Australia;Showers and t-storms;22;19;A t-storm in spots;24;15;S;15;67%;70%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;25;7;Periods of sun;23;8;S;11;48%;7%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;28;23;Mostly sunny;27;23;E;13;72%;8%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy with flurries;0;-2;Rain and snow shower;1;0;SSE;10;91%;81%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunshine, pleasant;30;25;Mostly sunny, nice;30;25;E;19;70%;27%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower or t-storm;30;21;Morning t-storms;26;17;ESE;17;63%;88%;8

Montreal, Canada;Colder in the p.m.;1;-14;Partial sunshine;-6;-9;ENE;1;62%;28%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cold with low clouds;-8;-11;A little p.m. snow;-3;-4;SW;11;81%;76%;0

Mumbai, India;Sun and some clouds;31;19;Hazy sunshine;31;20;N;10;30%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;27;14;A t-storm in spots;26;15;NE;18;64%;75%;9

New York, United States;Increasingly windy;10;1;Partly sunny;6;2;SW;10;54%;2%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;14;5;Clouds and sun;14;6;ESE;12;77%;23%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny, cold;-18;-22;Partly sunny;-14;-19;S;13;69%;25%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;7;0;Chilly with some sun;7;0;NNW;13;57%;8%;2

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy;-2;-5;Inc. clouds;-1;-6;SSE;6;81%;61%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Much colder;-5;-18;Partly sunny;-6;-9;SSE;9;65%;37%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;30;27;Showers around;30;28;NE;18;79%;82%;8

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;33;24;Partly sunny;32;24;NNW;15;63%;31%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty showers;29;22;A shower in the a.m.;30;23;NE;15;72%;66%;8

Paris, France;Low clouds;6;4;Low clouds breaking;9;5;NW;5;90%;69%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunshine;27;16;Plenty of sunshine;27;16;S;20;44%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;32;24;Becoming cloudy;31;22;NE;16;57%;39%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;33;25;Cloudy and breezy;34;26;NNW;31;62%;59%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;20;Mostly sunny;33;19;E;11;47%;1%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy;4;2;Rain and drizzle;6;1;NW;24;71%;84%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny, but cold;-4;-15;Sunny, but cold;-4;-18;SW;8;34%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;An afternoon shower;22;11;Afternoon showers;22;12;WSW;17;50%;85%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny;17;6;Sunshine;18;6;ESE;7;65%;1%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;30;24;Sunshine and nice;31;25;ESE;11;59%;42%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;An a.m. snow shower;4;-1;A little a.m. rain;5;1;SSW;22;82%;89%;0

Riga, Latvia;Low clouds;3;1;Bit of rain, snow;3;-2;NNE;5;98%;68%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;30;23;Sunshine and nice;30;23;NNE;12;71%;29%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny, not as warm;18;11;Partly sunny;22;14;SE;18;50%;13%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;13;1;Partly sunny;12;2;NE;8;85%;7%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;1;-2;Low clouds;2;-9;NNW;10;87%;25%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;13;8;Partial sunshine;14;8;NNW;13;74%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;27;18;Partly sunny, nice;27;17;ENE;19;58%;1%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sun and clouds;28;23;Mostly sunny, breezy;28;23;E;24;68%;25%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;26;17;Partly sunny;26;17;ENE;12;65%;6%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;26;6;Mostly sunny;25;5;NE;6;20%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;29;12;Sunny and nice;32;13;SW;10;27%;1%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;29;21;Mostly sunny;29;20;N;14;69%;44%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;16;4;Sunny and pleasant;17;3;E;9;69%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy, rain;12;5;Mostly cloudy;8;1;N;9;73%;35%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny, but chilly;-3;-13;Sunny, but chilly;-1;-12;NNE;5;27%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun;4;0;Some sleet;4;0;NNE;15;74%;80%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;32;26;Variable cloudiness;33;26;N;13;70%;44%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain and snow shower;5;-1;Low clouds;3;-2;W;13;79%;44%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;28;22;Mostly sunny;28;22;ENE;26;64%;44%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds;0;-3;Cloudy;0;-5;NNW;9;87%;25%;0

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and hot;33;23;Partly sunny and hot;34;24;NE;19;45%;5%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Very windy;15;13;Rain and drizzle;17;15;ENE;22;74%;80%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Low clouds;3;-1;Showers of rain/snow;2;-2;NNE;7;89%;57%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and mild;13;2;Rain and sleet;3;-1;NNW;9;93%;62%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;6;-2;Mostly cloudy;5;-1;N;7;63%;17%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;11;1;Mostly sunny;10;1;NNE;9;29%;3%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Showers and t-storms;15;12;A couple of showers;18;11;SW;12;67%;89%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine;14;0;Increasing clouds;13;0;ENE;5;52%;38%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, chilly;6;1;Mostly sunny, chilly;8;0;NNW;23;39%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Windy and colder;0;-6;Mostly cloudy;3;-1;WSW;18;67%;18%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;17;9;Plenty of sunshine;17;11;N;4;56%;8%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;16;7;Mostly sunny;16;9;W;7;75%;4%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sun;-16;-31;Sunny, but cold;-16;-32;E;7;56%;18%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain this morning;10;2;Mostly sunny;7;-1;NNE;5;69%;1%;1

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy;5;3;Rain and snow;6;2;NW;25;67%;85%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Not as hot;28;17;Cloudy;22;13;ENE;9;52%;36%;1

Vilnius, Lithuania;Low clouds;2;0;Bit of rain, snow;2;0;SSW;10;78%;82%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A shower in the p.m.;5;3;Bit of rain, snow;5;2;NW;11;94%;86%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, windy;20;17;Cloudy and windy;22;18;N;39;78%;29%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Sun and clouds;31;18;Partly sunny, nice;29;21;WNW;6;60%;66%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, chilly;-2;-6;Mostly cloudy;1;-4;E;3;57%;59%;1

