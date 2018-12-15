Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Saturday, December 15, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Some sun, pleasant;31;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;SW;15;77%;48%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, nice;28;19;Sunny and nice;27;17;NNE;10;58%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;13;6;Cloudy and breezy;13;7;ENE;25;75%;80%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;17;11;Plenty of sunshine;19;12;WSW;9;65%;6%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;1;0;A shower in the a.m.;6;3;S;16;96%;84%;0

Anchorage, United States;Decreasing clouds;-6;-7;A bit of p.m. snow;-4;-6;NNW;12;83%;88%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;10;1;Mostly sunny;12;2;S;12;66%;3%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;-5;-10;A thick cloud cover;-6;-10;W;14;77%;44%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A little a.m. rain;30;24;Clouds and sun, hot;36;25;NE;17;53%;34%;10

Athens, Greece;Showers and t-storms;17;13;Showers and t-storms;16;9;NNW;8;79%;85%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty a.m. showers;23;17;Partly sunny;24;17;NNE;10;69%;54%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;19;6;Mostly cloudy;19;10;SE;7;64%;60%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;32;23;Cloudy with a shower;30;23;E;8;79%;66%;3

Bangalore, India;High clouds;28;15;High clouds;27;15;N;12;50%;0%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sunshine;32;25;Sun and clouds;32;25;NE;13;58%;44%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Increasing clouds;14;10;Clouds and sunshine;15;7;WNW;16;77%;25%;1

Beijing, China;Chilly with hazy sun;2;-6;Partly sunny, mild;7;-4;NNW;15;27%;1%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Chilly with wet snow;0;-2;Cloudy and cold;0;-8;SE;9;86%;44%;0

Berlin, Germany;A few p.m. flurries;1;-3;Cloudy and chilly;0;-3;S;14;72%;32%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;21;6;Partly sunny;21;7;ESE;10;63%;42%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Turning cloudy;29;17;Some sun, pleasant;29;18;ENE;15;53%;3%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Snow;0;-4;Some sun and chilly;-1;-5;SE;11;83%;6%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun, cold;0;-2;A shower in the a.m.;6;3;SSW;14;91%;85%;0

Bucharest, Romania;A little wintry mix;0;0;Rain, not as cold;5;1;WSW;13;93%;88%;0

Budapest, Hungary;A little snow;0;-4;Partly sunny, chilly;0;-6;SSE;6;75%;4%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;26;19;Partly sunny, humid;29;23;N;13;65%;42%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;17;Warmer;31;18;W;7;42%;66%;6

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;10;0;A little rain;6;0;W;9;72%;56%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Partial sunshine;22;13;Nice with sunshine;22;12;SW;11;32%;2%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;25;17;Brilliant sunshine;27;18;SSE;25;59%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny, nice;28;18;Partly sunny;28;19;E;6;51%;27%;7

Chennai, India;Cloudy;30;25;Spotty showers;26;21;NW;27;79%;62%;2

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun;7;-1;Fog in the morning;7;-2;WNW;12;58%;1%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy with a shower;31;23;Decreasing clouds;30;21;NNE;13;69%;0%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Bit of rain, snow;2;0;Low clouds;2;-1;SSE;20;56%;74%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;25;22;Mostly sunny, nice;26;21;NNE;21;61%;3%;5

Dallas, United States;Sunny and milder;15;2;Partly sunny;18;6;WNW;8;40%;2%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Some sun;32;26;A t-storm in spots;33;25;NE;13;73%;76%;11

Delhi, India;Sunny and nice;22;6;Hazy sun;22;6;NNW;10;57%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;13;-1;Sunny and mild;15;0;SSW;9;26%;0%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clouds and sun;27;17;Cloudy;23;19;N;8;71%;7%;2

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;A t-storm or two;32;25;SW;12;71%;68%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Windy with rain;10;4;Clouds and sun;8;4;WSW;13;86%;27%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy, mild;14;1;Partly sunny;12;2;N;11;38%;7%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;18;13;Periods of sun;19;12;WSW;22;77%;5%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds may break;19;13;Low clouds;20;13;NNE;14;65%;25%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A p.m. t-storm;26;16;Couple of t-storms;25;15;NNE;9;72%;70%;12

Havana, Cuba;Spotty showers;27;21;Partly sunny;26;20;N;13;61%;44%;2

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow;-6;-7;Low clouds;-1;-2;SE;15;84%;74%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;33;24;Afternoon showers;33;24;N;7;69%;90%;6

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;24;18;Mostly sunny, nice;21;14;NNE;14;63%;21%;4

Honolulu, United States;Lots of sun, breezy;27;21;Mostly sunny, nice;28;21;ENE;18;60%;8%;4

Hyderabad, India;Sun and some clouds;27;17;High clouds;25;15;NNE;12;46%;55%;2

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;20;4;Hazy sun;20;4;N;6;51%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy;16;11;Cloudy;14;9;NE;10;73%;44%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;31;26;A shower in the p.m.;34;25;SW;15;63%;66%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;31;23;Sunny and pleasant;31;23;NNW;10;58%;5%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;31;16;Increasing clouds;32;16;NNE;9;30%;41%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sun;14;-4;Plenty of sun;13;-5;NNW;5;17%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and breezy;25;14;Hazy sun and breezy;25;12;NE;24;28%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;20;5;Plenty of sunshine;21;5;SW;7;48%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;33;17;Plenty of sunshine;34;18;NNW;12;23%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;-2;-6;Cloudy and cold;-4;-6;SE;14;93%;37%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Clouds and sun;30;25;Partly sunny;31;23;ENE;17;55%;40%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Variable cloudiness;32;23;A t-storm or two;31;23;SW;9;70%;82%;6

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, nice;27;16;Cloudy and cooler;22;16;N;12;52%;53%;1

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;An afternoon shower;32;24;An afternoon shower;32;24;ENE;5;75%;84%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;18;3;A shower or t-storm;13;4;E;15;63%;81%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Partial sunshine;35;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;SW;9;73%;43%;7

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;24;20;Turning sunny, nice;24;20;S;13;71%;30%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;16;13;A little a.m. rain;16;8;NNW;11;75%;69%;2

London, United Kingdom;A little p.m. rain;7;4;A little p.m. rain;8;4;WSW;14;87%;87%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and nice;22;10;Partly sunny, nice;21;10;ENE;7;39%;4%;3

Luanda, Angola;Variable cloudiness;30;23;Clearing;29;24;WNW;8;69%;44%;5

Madrid, Spain;Becoming cloudy;10;6;A little a.m. rain;13;0;WNW;12;72%;67%;1

Male, Maldives;High clouds;31;27;Nice with some sun;31;26;NW;6;62%;8%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Morning rain;28;24;Showers around;28;23;E;10;81%;93%;6

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny, nice;31;25;A little a.m. rain;32;23;ENE;11;64%;66%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A t-storm in spots;25;16;Spotty showers;22;15;SSW;14;67%;66%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun;19;6;Mostly sunny, nice;22;7;NNE;7;40%;5%;5

Miami, United States;Showers around;26;19;Partly sunny;26;16;NW;12;60%;16%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy and cold;-2;-9;Cloudy;-2;-6;SE;19;69%;74%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;36;24;Some sun, pleasant;31;25;ENE;21;64%;0%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, nice;24;16;Partly sunny;29;20;NNW;12;62%;44%;11

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;3;-5;Variable clouds;0;-4;NE;3;85%;18%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;-3;-9;Cloudy and colder;-8;-14;ESE;6;90%;4%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;32;21;Hazy sunshine;32;22;NE;16;41%;4%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;25;14;A stray t-shower;26;14;NE;18;63%;55%;9

New York, United States;Cloudy;11;4;Rain, windy, cooler;5;3;N;36;79%;89%;0

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;18;10;Rather cloudy;19;11;ENE;12;75%;39%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;-8;-16;Low clouds;-9;-15;WNW;9;84%;30%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;9;1;A little p.m. rain;12;6;NE;5;66%;89%;3

Oslo, Norway;A little snow, cold;-7;-8;A little snow;-1;-6;ENE;11;78%;85%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun;3;-7;Cloudy and colder;-2;-4;ENE;12;85%;54%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers;30;27;Cloudy;31;27;ENE;12;74%;79%;7

Panama City, Panama;A little p.m. rain;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;NNW;16;67%;64%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;31;22;Some sunshine;29;22;ENE;13;74%;66%;8

Paris, France;A wintry mix;1;0;Not as cold;7;4;SSE;10;81%;69%;1

Perth, Australia;Cooler;30;16;Sun, some clouds;28;16;SSE;25;33%;57%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;33;25;Partly sunny;33;25;NE;15;59%;44%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A p.m. shower or two;35;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;NNE;24;71%;60%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;32;20;Sun and clouds;32;21;E;9;48%;5%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;A little snow;-2;-6;Cloudy and chilly;-1;-3;SW;8;63%;27%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Low clouds;4;-3;Mostly cloudy;4;-6;WNW;9;85%;56%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;20;11;A little p.m. rain;22;11;W;17;50%;72%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sun;18;9;Plenty of sun;19;9;E;6;73%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;30;25;Clearing;31;25;SSE;17;56%;63%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;7;3;Rain and drizzle;5;3;E;12;68%;79%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy;-1;-3;A bit of p.m. snow;-1;-3;SE;15;86%;91%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Hot with sunshine;34;24;Sunny and hot;33;24;ENE;11;60%;4%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;19;11;Plenty of sunshine;21;10;ESE;11;45%;3%;4

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun, cool;10;-1;A little p.m. rain;10;6;SE;6;67%;89%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;-4;-9;Low clouds and cold;-5;-8;SE;8;89%;23%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;16;13;Occasional rain;16;11;W;23;82%;94%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;26;19;A t-storm in spots;26;17;ENE;21;66%;64%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;29;23;Some sun, a shower;29;22;SE;17;73%;48%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;24;17;Clouds and sun, nice;24;17;N;16;69%;8%;4

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;24;5;Sunny;20;4;ENE;8;43%;9%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and warmer;30;12;Sunny and warm;32;13;WSW;10;28%;4%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;30;21;Partly sunny;28;21;NE;7;75%;55%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers around;13;12;A little a.m. rain;14;6;ENE;11;74%;59%;2

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;11;8;Windy with rain;11;8;SSW;26;79%;91%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Increasing clouds;3;-3;Bit of rain, snow;3;-2;SSW;7;57%;58%;1

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;11;7;Partly sunny, breezy;11;4;WNW;30;57%;3%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A heavy p.m. t-storm;32;26;NNE;7;80%;87%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;5;2;Periods of rain;4;-2;WNW;11;93%;87%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;23;Partly sunny;28;23;E;18;64%;43%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A little snow;-2;-3;A bit of p.m. snow;1;-3;SE;10;82%;90%;0

Sydney, Australia;Thunderstorm;25;21;A p.m. t-storm;29;22;NNE;34;67%;66%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy;24;19;Cooler in the p.m.;24;14;NNE;11;75%;78%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;A bit of a.m. snow;-1;-7;Low clouds;-2;-4;SE;13;84%;75%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Increasing clouds;15;0;A little a.m. rain;6;2;NNE;8;85%;58%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sun and clouds;8;4;Clouds and sun;9;1;ENE;8;67%;37%;2

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;15;4;Sunny;13;4;NNE;10;36%;1%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;24;14;Rather cloudy;22;13;S;9;62%;4%;2

Tirana, Albania;Cloudy with showers;17;7;Partly sunny;13;2;E;6;52%;30%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Chilly with sunshine;8;1;Partly sunny;10;5;SW;16;66%;76%;1

Toronto, Canada;Sun and clouds;5;0;Cloudy;4;-1;SW;13;81%;2%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Showers and t-storms;16;13;A t-storm in spots;18;12;WSW;29;65%;41%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Partial sunshine;15;11;Partly sunny;18;11;SW;11;73%;29%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine;-11;-28;Plenty of sunshine;-11;-21;WNW;7;61%;16%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Considerable clouds;8;6;Breezy with rain;9;7;S;18;73%;100%;0

Vienna, Austria;A little snow;0;-6;Partly sunny;0;-5;ESE;7;72%;8%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, nice;30;20;Sunny and very warm;30;16;E;8;47%;4%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A bit of a.m. snow;-1;-4;A bit of p.m. snow;-2;-4;SE;21;62%;87%;0

Warsaw, Poland;An a.m. snow shower;1;-3;Chilly with snow;-1;-6;S;14;97%;69%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;18;14;Partly sunny;20;16;E;21;72%;2%;11

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny, warm;34;22;Plenty of sunshine;33;22;NNW;9;56%;19%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Periods of sun;3;-2;Sun and clouds;6;-3;E;3;59%;38%;2

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather