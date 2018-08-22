Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, August 22, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;28;23;Clouds and sun;27;23;WSW;15;87%;44%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warm;41;33;Clouds and sun, warm;41;32;NNW;14;49%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, warm;37;22;Sunny and very warm;37;22;W;23;41%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;27;20;Sunshine and nice;27;20;ENE;13;59%;3%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny, nice;24;16;Spotty showers;23;14;W;20;77%;88%;3

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;18;11;Brief p.m. showers;15;10;SSE;8;84%;89%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;35;19;Sunny and pleasant;35;21;WNW;13;14%;1%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, warmer;21;13;Mostly sunny;26;14;S;18;55%;15%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;18;8;Sunny and warmer;26;20;NE;15;64%;57%;6

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;32;24;Mostly sunny;31;24;NNW;18;41%;4%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;A few showers;13;12;A morning shower;14;8;W;22;66%;76%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;43;27;Plenty of sunshine;43;29;WNW;18;20%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with showers;31;24;Remaining cloudy;29;23;SSW;10;73%;44%;6

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;28;20;A p.m. t-storm;27;20;WNW;17;70%;67%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Spotty showers;34;27;Morning showers;34;26;WSW;13;69%;80%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;32;22;Partly sunny;30;23;W;16;63%;15%;7

Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;29;19;Partly sunny, warm;31;21;NNW;9;58%;8%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny and hot;33;21;Mostly sunny;32;20;ESE;10;50%;19%;7

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;28;17;Mostly sunny, warm;31;19;W;9;42%;56%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;18;9;Decreasing clouds;18;9;ESE;13;66%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;27;15;Partly sunny;28;15;ENE;13;40%;3%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;32;19;A t-storm in spots;32;19;S;15;46%;50%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Partial sunshine;26;16;Showers and t-storms;25;14;W;11;68%;70%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, nice;31;18;Mostly sunny;31;17;ESE;12;44%;20%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny and hot;33;19;Partly sunny, warm;33;19;SE;10;44%;44%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine;15;9;Increasing clouds;17;11;SSE;16;71%;65%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;31;19;A t-storm in spots;30;18;NNW;7;42%;74%;7

Busan, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;31;26;Some wind and rain;31;26;SSW;29;76%;83%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;36;24;Mostly sunny, warm;36;24;N;13;38%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Increasing clouds;16;10;A morning shower;16;8;SSE;11;74%;42%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;18;Some sun, a t-storm;28;19;S;6;60%;80%;12

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;38;28;Some sun;36;27;SSW;10;59%;64%;6

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;26;17;Sunny and nice;27;19;S;12;51%;22%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun;30;25;Clouds and sun, nice;30;26;S;14;74%;44%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mainly cloudy;22;16;Rain, a thunderstorm;24;16;SW;13;72%;80%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;30;26;Lots of sun, nice;30;26;WNW;10;75%;38%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;35;24;Abundant sunshine;37;26;SSE;12;50%;3%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun, nice;29;20;Partly sunny, nice;30;20;SE;15;67%;8%;10

Delhi, India;Becoming cloudy;35;27;A thunderstorm;33;27;SSE;9;79%;79%;7

Denver, United States;A t-storm in spots;26;15;Clouds and sun;31;15;W;12;34%;5%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;28;Cloudy, a t-storm;35;28;S;14;70%;75%;3

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;35;21;Increasing clouds;30;21;ESE;9;57%;44%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Not as warm;19;10;A passing shower;16;8;W;24;68%;57%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sun;33;17;Sunny and pleasant;33;17;NNE;12;24%;4%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;27;20;Partly sunny, nice;27;21;N;10;73%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;33;26;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;ESE;7;81%;71%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;26;12;Mostly sunny;27;13;ENE;10;33%;1%;8

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;E;9;66%;64%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Becoming cloudy;18;15;Partly sunny, windy;21;15;SW;33;73%;34%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;33;25;A t-storm or two;32;25;SW;20;84%;72%;5

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;27;SW;11;78%;85%;4

Honolulu, United States;Some sun, a shower;32;25;Cloudy with a shower;31;25;ENE;34;69%;91%;3

Hyderabad, India;A shower in the p.m.;28;23;An afternoon shower;30;22;W;15;64%;58%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Variable cloudiness;35;26;Partly sunny, humid;35;26;NE;11;68%;70%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;29;23;Sunny;31;24;NE;18;54%;4%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;33;24;Turning cloudy;33;25;NE;10;57%;56%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;39;31;Mostly sunny, nice;36;31;NNE;23;49%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;24;10;Sunny and pleasant;24;10;WSW;13;28%;1%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;41;17;Sunny and hot;36;18;N;7;14%;0%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Cloudy;31;26;A shower in places;29;26;WSW;21;68%;52%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;28;21;Heavy thunderstorms;27;21;SSE;8;88%;86%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Increasing clouds;35;27;Nice with some sun;38;27;SW;16;39%;27%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;24;11;Mostly sunny, nice;24;11;ESE;9;43%;0%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A t-storm in spots;33;27;ENE;17;59%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Variable cloudiness;31;21;Inc. clouds;32;21;WSW;11;47%;35%;7

Kolkata, India;A t-storm or two;35;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;27;S;10;75%;86%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;25;Some brightening;33;25;ENE;10;69%;44%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;14;-4;Partly sunny;15;-4;NW;14;27%;0%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;23;SW;16;82%;81%;6

Lima, Peru;Sun and some clouds;17;14;Low clouds breaking;17;14;S;16;77%;9%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;32;20;Partly sunny;32;19;NNW;12;53%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;24;17;A little a.m. rain;22;10;W;18;69%;67%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;29;21;Low clouds, then sun;28;18;S;10;57%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;26;20;Partly sunny;25;20;SW;10;75%;2%;10

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;35;18;A t-storm in spots;35;20;NE;6;36%;41%;8

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;28;Partly sunny, nice;32;28;NW;17;65%;44%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;32;24;Partly sunny;32;25;W;6;66%;44%;11

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;31;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;26;SW;18;80%;80%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;13;5;More sun than clouds;16;5;NNE;11;58%;3%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;A p.m. t-storm;22;14;SE;7;63%;80%;12

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;SSE;10;72%;64%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny;19;8;Mostly sunny;23;12;SE;9;52%;2%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;28;24;A shower in the a.m.;28;24;SSW;18;72%;66%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;15;7;Increasing clouds;17;10;SSE;13;73%;55%;4

Montreal, Canada;A little a.m. rain;23;14;Partly sunny;25;17;WSW;10;50%;7%;6

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;19;9;Mostly sunny;20;11;WSW;11;44%;7%;4

Mumbai, India;Showers;28;26;Showers;29;26;SW;19;82%;91%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Becoming cloudy;26;12;A shower in the a.m.;22;13;SSE;10;70%;66%;6

New York, United States;A shower or t-storm;29;18;Mostly sunny;26;18;NW;20;49%;5%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Hot with sunshine;36;23;Sunshine and hot;37;22;NW;13;43%;1%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;16;10;A touch of rain;16;10;SW;18;82%;87%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sun and some clouds;36;27;Typhoon;30;25;S;62;69%;94%;5

Oslo, Norway;A shower or two;21;10;Variable clouds;20;10;SSE;8;55%;44%;2

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;21;10;Partly sunny, nice;25;14;WSW;15;56%;10%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Rather cloudy;28;25;Nice with some sun;29;26;ESE;18;71%;55%;9

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;30;25;Showers and t-storms;29;25;NW;11;84%;82%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;More sun than clouds;33;24;Sunshine and nice;33;23;ENE;9;67%;20%;12

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;29;17;Mostly sunny;27;14;NW;9;58%;16%;6

Perth, Australia;Turning cloudy;16;6;Mostly sunny;19;8;E;11;62%;2%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers around;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;SW;16;70%;56%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Windy this afternoon;30;23;Mostly cloudy, humid;29;23;SE;23;82%;66%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;35;24;A t-storm in spots;34;23;NE;9;51%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny;29;18;Partly sunny, warm;32;20;S;4;37%;54%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;A p.m. t-storm;33;21;Some wind and rain;25;22;NNE;20;87%;93%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;24;11;A passing shower;23;11;SSW;16;45%;66%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;27;19;Sunny and pleasant;28;19;SW;11;67%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;28;22;Showers around;28;22;SSE;16;66%;62%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;13;7;An afternoon shower;10;6;NNW;17;78%;56%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;21;11;Partly sunny, nice;25;16;SSE;13;50%;56%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;26;19;Sunshine;29;20;N;8;62%;4%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;40;28;Mostly sunny;42;27;NE;14;8%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;33;21;A t-storm in spots;32;19;NNW;10;55%;47%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;18;13;Sun and clouds;22;15;SW;23;58%;32%;4

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;20;15;Low clouds, then sun;19;14;W;16;73%;1%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;28;19;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;E;12;76%;80%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;31;25;A shower in spots;32;25;ESE;21;68%;67%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;26;19;Some sun;26;18;N;8;81%;66%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;A shower in the p.m.;28;17;Mostly sunny;29;16;WNW;13;26%;17%;14

Santiago, Chile;Cooler;16;5;Rain and drizzle;10;-2;W;8;75%;92%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm in spots;30;23;ENE;10;74%;64%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Very hot;34;14;Partly sunny;32;15;NNW;10;52%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Hazy sun;28;14;Not as warm;21;13;SSW;11;66%;34%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, warmer;37;26;Some wind and rain;30;25;ENE;45;77%;90%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;33;27;Partly sunny, warm;33;26;NW;20;66%;32%;10

Singapore, Singapore;A little p.m. rain;31;28;A t-storm in spots;32;27;SSE;13;70%;55%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;29;15;Mostly sunny;27;14;SE;12;51%;44%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;31;26;A shower in spots;30;26;ENE;20;66%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;21;16;Spotty showers;24;16;SSW;13;63%;85%;2

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;17;9;Partly sunny;17;11;NE;14;56%;53%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm in spots;34;27;A thunderstorm;33;26;W;12;75%;87%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;20;14;Mostly cloudy;24;14;SSW;24;65%;18%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;31;17;Sunny and pleasant;32;18;SE;12;32%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, nice;28;17;Partly sunny;30;19;NE;11;54%;44%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hotter;39;24;Sunny and very warm;37;23;SSE;11;16%;1%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;31;25;Turning sunny, nice;31;25;N;12;59%;1%;10

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;33;21;Mostly sunny and hot;36;22;ESE;6;36%;2%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, breezy;31;26;Spotty showers;32;25;SSE;24;67%;90%;9

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;22;15;Some sun, pleasant;26;17;WSW;15;58%;3%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Nice with sunshine;31;23;Sunny and beautiful;31;24;ENE;11;61%;4%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;A t-storm in spots;30;22;A shower in the a.m.;30;22;WNW;12;60%;67%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;24;11;Clouds and sun, nice;24;12;ESE;12;54%;5%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Mild with hazy sun;27;14;Hazy and not as warm;19;12;NNW;7;69%;36%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, warm;32;19;A t-storm in spots;32;19;SSE;10;45%;45%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;30;25;A morning t-storm;31;25;E;11;80%;94%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny;20;9;Mostly sunny, nice;24;13;SSE;12;55%;3%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Sunshine, pleasant;24;13;Mostly sunny, warm;29;18;SSE;14;49%;8%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny;13;8;A passing shower;11;8;SSW;16;72%;87%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;32;26;A t-storm or two;31;26;SW;12;79%;91%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and warm;33;16;Sunshine, pleasant;30;17;NE;7;43%;44%;8

