Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, August 3, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;28;24;Showers around;28;24;SSW;17;80%;72%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;41;31;Sun, some clouds;43;32;WSW;10;33%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;36;23;Sunny;36;22;W;27;42%;1%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Increasing clouds;28;21;Mostly sunny, nice;29;22;ENE;11;56%;10%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny and very warm;30;17;Mostly sunny;26;15;NNW;17;67%;10%;6

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy and warmer;21;14;Mostly cloudy;22;15;SSE;7;70%;42%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;40;26;Sunny and very warm;40;26;SSE;15;16%;0%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, nice;26;13;Mostly sunny;28;15;NNE;15;47%;12%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Inc. clouds;22;11;High clouds;21;10;SSE;12;67%;0%;2

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, breezy;32;26;Mostly sunny, breezy;32;25;NNW;25;48%;16%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;15;7;Mostly sunny;15;8;S;9;77%;3%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny;43;30;Partly sunny, warm;44;29;NNW;14;20%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;35;23;Mostly cloudy;35;24;SW;11;59%;51%;10

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;28;20;A t-storm in spots;27;20;W;18;66%;55%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Spotty showers;33;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;27;WSW;14;68%;77%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Brilliant sunshine;32;26;Mostly sunny;32;26;WNW;13;55%;4%;9

Beijing, China;Sunshine, very hot;36;26;Very hot;36;27;SSW;8;56%;15%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm or two;30;19;Partly sunny, humid;31;18;ESE;8;55%;7%;8

Berlin, Germany;Sunshine, very warm;32;20;Some sun, very warm;32;18;N;9;40%;23%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Periods of sun;19;10;A shower in spots;18;9;SE;10;70%;55%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;29;13;Partly sunny, nice;29;14;W;9;37%;9%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;32;21;Partly sunny and hot;33;21;SW;7;44%;16%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny and hot;33;18;Sunny and very warm;30;15;N;11;52%;5%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;29;18;Partly sunny, nice;30;17;NNE;10;52%;3%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;32;18;Partly sunny;32;17;NW;8;39%;7%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Periods of sun;14;7;Decreasing clouds;15;7;NNW;7;71%;25%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sun and some clouds;30;17;A t-storm in spots;30;15;NW;8;34%;41%;10

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;32;26;Plenty of sunshine;34;27;WSW;12;65%;6%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Lots of sun, warm;38;25;Sunny and very warm;37;25;NNE;10;37%;3%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;22;9;A morning shower;16;10;NNE;14;73%;76%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;28;19;A shower or t-storm;27;19;SE;6;66%;80%;12

Chennai, India;Clearing;37;28;High clouds and warm;36;29;SSW;14;55%;39%;6

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;27;22;Mostly sunny and hot;33;24;SSW;12;58%;26%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A shower or two;30;26;SW;14;79%;85%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;27;18;A shower or t-storm;25;15;NW;12;63%;59%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;29;25;Sunshine and nice;30;26;SW;8;73%;29%;13

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;36;24;Partly sunny;36;25;SSE;13;47%;1%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clearing;31;21;A morning shower;31;21;SSE;15;72%;55%;8

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;34;28;Clouds and sun;35;27;SSW;9;65%;37%;6

Denver, United States;A t-storm in spots;28;17;A p.m. thunderstorm;33;16;S;10;28%;71%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Couple of t-storms;32;27;Couple of t-storms;33;27;S;11;75%;85%;3

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;34;21;Partly sunny;31;22;SE;8;57%;32%;9

Dublin, Ireland;A t-shower in spots;22;14;Partly sunny;20;13;SSE;11;74%;15%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and hot;38;19;Sunny and very warm;36;19;NNE;9;16%;0%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Fog will lift;26;20;Mostly sunny, nice;26;21;NE;9;67%;0%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;25;A stray thunderstorm;31;26;E;7;83%;76%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;26;9;Sunny and pleasant;24;8;NE;13;28%;0%;7

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;32;24;E;11;71%;65%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;29;15;Partly sunny;25;15;W;18;59%;44%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;33;24;A t-storm or two;32;24;SW;20;80%;88%;11

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;27;S;11;69%;70%;8

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;30;25;Cloudy and breezy;31;26;ENE;31;57%;66%;6

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;33;22;A morning shower;29;22;W;15;62%;58%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;37;28;Mostly sunny and hot;38;27;ENE;14;56%;55%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;A t-storm in spots;31;24;Mostly sunny;31;24;NE;19;57%;25%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds breaking;32;22;High clouds;33;22;E;8;52%;9%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;38;28;Sunny and very warm;39;29;SW;13;45%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;22;8;Sunny and pleasant;22;11;NNW;17;52%;9%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;41;19;Sunshine, very hot;39;19;NNW;11;13%;1%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Some sun, a shower;31;27;Cloudy with a shower;31;27;SW;28;64%;45%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;25;21;Heavy thunderstorms;27;21;SSE;7;87%;100%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;36;25;A t-storm around;34;25;S;19;48%;55%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Nice with sunshine;30;18;A couple of t-storms;29;19;W;11;57%;66%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;ENE;20;62%;69%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny, nice;30;21;Partly sunny;30;21;WSW;11;57%;32%;10

Kolkata, India;A t-storm or two;35;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;SSW;10;81%;90%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;33;24;A t-storm in spots;31;23;SE;8;80%;74%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Cooler with a shower;12;0;Spotty showers;11;-1;WNW;17;66%;94%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;29;23;A shower in the a.m.;29;23;SW;12;74%;64%;10

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;18;15;Low clouds;18;15;S;16;73%;12%;2

Lisbon, Portugal;Very hot;40;24;Very hot;41;26;N;11;34%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun, warm;30;18;Clouds and sun, warm;28;16;E;14;50%;6%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;31;21;Partly cloudy;31;19;SSW;9;51%;0%;10

Luanda, Angola;Nice with sunshine;25;19;A shower in the p.m.;26;19;SSW;11;68%;60%;8

Madrid, Spain;Very hot;41;23;Sunshine, very hot;40;22;NNE;7;24%;1%;10

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;Partly sunny, nice;31;27;W;6;69%;31%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A couple of showers;32;25;A t-storm around;31;24;ESE;6;73%;63%;8

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;25;Couple of t-storms;31;25;ENE;8;75%;77%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Rain and drizzle;15;7;Mostly cloudy;14;10;N;27;69%;26%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;22;14;A p.m. t-storm;21;14;ENE;9;68%;82%;8

Miami, United States;Some sun, a t-storm;32;27;A shower or two;31;27;E;15;70%;74%;10

Minsk, Belarus;A t-storm or two;30;18;Partly sunny, humid;29;17;WNW;10;58%;12%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;28;24;Partly sunny;29;24;SSW;17;75%;30%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;15;9;Decreasing clouds;13;8;W;12;87%;9%;1

Montreal, Canada;High clouds;29;20;A shower in the p.m.;29;20;SSW;2;67%;59%;8

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;29;18;Partly sunny, warm;29;17;WNW;12;53%;32%;5

Mumbai, India;A shower;29;26;Spotty showers;30;27;WSW;19;82%;86%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;More sun than clouds;25;12;Nice with some sun;23;12;ESE;11;62%;32%;9

New York, United States;A t-storm in spots;29;22;Heavy a.m. showers;28;23;WSW;13;79%;73%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny and hot;37;24;Showers around;35;24;N;12;53%;60%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun;18;9;Sunny and nice;23;12;S;14;59%;60%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;35;24;Sunny and hot;36;23;NNE;10;50%;3%;11

Oslo, Norway;A shower or t-storm;25;15;Partly sunny;27;14;SW;8;50%;15%;5

Ottawa, Canada;A few showers;29;18;Spotty showers;28;17;S;9;72%;62%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A little a.m. rain;28;24;A shower in the a.m.;27;24;SSW;14;75%;65%;7

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;31;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;NNW;10;82%;82%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A few showers;32;23;Showers around;32;23;ENE;9;73%;70%;11

Paris, France;Sunny and very hot;34;19;Sunny and hot;33;18;NNE;11;38%;2%;7

Perth, Australia;Afternoon showers;17;11;A shower or two;15;9;SSW;24;63%;56%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;SW;17;68%;59%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;29;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;SE;19;82%;67%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;23;A t-storm in spots;35;23;SW;9;49%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;A couple of t-storms;33;21;A couple of t-storms;32;20;NW;7;39%;64%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Very hot;37;25;Partly sunny;33;25;WNW;9;70%;44%;9

Quito, Ecuador;A p.m. shower or two;22;11;A little p.m. rain;22;11;SSW;12;58%;78%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Some sun, not as hot;29;20;Mostly sunny;30;20;SSW;11;60%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;28;20;Partly sunny, nice;28;22;SE;14;66%;28%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;12;9;Partly sunny;15;9;SW;11;72%;44%;4

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;30;18;Showers and t-storms;28;19;W;10;59%;80%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A little p.m. rain;24;20;Partly sunny;25;19;W;9;77%;44%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Brilliant sunshine;42;26;Mostly sunny;43;29;NNE;10;9%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Heavy thunderstorms;32;22;A heavy thunderstorm;33;22;NNW;10;59%;59%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Periods of sun;29;19;Nice with some sun;26;18;WSW;20;67%;66%;5

San Francisco, United States;Clouds to sun;20;13;Clouds to sun;21;13;W;20;63%;2%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;24;18;A p.m. t-storm;26;18;ENE;9;75%;81%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;30;27;A stray shower;30;26;ESE;21;75%;79%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;Showers and t-storms;24;19;ENE;8;95%;83%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;A shower in the p.m.;25;13;Afternoon showers;25;13;WSW;10;57%;99%;12

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;15;2;Clouds and sun;18;5;ENE;5;41%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NNE;11;73%;66%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Very hot;40;21;Very hot;42;21;NNW;10;36%;0%;9

Seattle, United States;Low clouds breaking;22;15;Low clouds breaking;24;14;NNE;8;66%;12%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Very hot;38;27;Partly sunny;35;27;W;9;60%;30%;10

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;29;27;Partly sunny, warmer;35;28;SSE;21;69%;33%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;31;27;A t-storm in spots;31;26;SSE;13;75%;57%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;26;14;Partly sunny;26;14;SSE;12;62%;9%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;26;A shower or two;30;26;E;22;73%;85%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;A p.m. t-storm;29;19;Showers and t-storms;25;15;NNW;12;75%;69%;3

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine and nice;22;11;Mostly sunny;21;9;WNW;16;41%;0%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;36;28;A t-storm in spots;35;27;SE;9;67%;57%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;27;18;Showers and t-storms;25;17;W;14;72%;87%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Warm with sunshine;34;21;Sunny and very warm;37;22;NNE;11;21%;0%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, warm;34;20;A t-storm in spots;29;20;NW;16;58%;51%;9

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and warm;37;28;Sunny and very warm;39;29;E;11;12%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partial sunshine;32;26;Mostly sunny;32;26;NE;14;56%;1%;11

Tirana, Albania;A heavy p.m. t-storm;34;22;Partly sunny;34;22;ESE;5;42%;4%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, humid;33;26;Mostly sunny, warm;34;27;SSE;17;57%;14%;10

Toronto, Canada;A few showers;26;20;Lots of sun, humid;27;20;SSW;8;82%;6%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;32;24;Sunny and pleasant;32;26;E;14;58%;4%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sun, some clouds;34;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;NW;14;56%;84%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Decreasing clouds;24;14;A p.m. t-storm;24;15;ESE;11;60%;73%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;21;14;Nice with some sun;23;15;E;7;64%;25%;7

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;33;20;Partly sunny and hot;33;20;WNW;6;44%;30%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;W;9;74%;81%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A couple of t-storms;30;15;Partly sunny, humid;28;17;W;11;59%;28%;6

Warsaw, Poland;A t-storm or two;32;19;Partly sunny, humid;31;19;NW;9;51%;19%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;12;10;A little rain;12;9;ESE;17;81%;86%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Heavy thunderstorms;31;25;Couple of t-storms;29;25;WSW;14;79%;74%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;33;17;A t-storm around;31;16;NE;5;44%;55%;10

