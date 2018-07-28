Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Saturday, July 28, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clearing;29;23;A shower or two;28;23;SW;15;86%;83%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny and hot;44;32;Sunny and hot;45;33;N;12;29%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;33;22;Sunny and breezy;34;22;W;32;46%;1%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny, low humidity;30;20;Mostly sunny;31;20;WSW;11;47%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers and t-storms;23;15;Partly sunny;26;18;SSE;24;46%;44%;6

Anchorage, United States;Decreasing clouds;20;13;Mostly cloudy;21;13;S;12;71%;44%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;38;22;Sunny and pleasant;36;23;SSW;12;18%;0%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;25;13;Mostly sunny, nice;25;13;SE;9;41%;9%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Becoming cloudy;22;7;Plenty of sunshine;20;8;ESE;5;66%;0%;5

Athens, Greece;Partial sunshine;30;23;A couple of t-storms;32;24;WSW;12;63%;69%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty showers;15;10;Rain and drizzle;16;9;WSW;18;79%;61%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;41;28;Sunny and breezy;42;28;NW;26;21%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;32;24;Spotty showers;26;24;SW;10;84%;89%;4

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;27;21;Low clouds;29;20;W;15;63%;44%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;36;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;WSW;11;72%;66%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Humid with some sun;29;22;Humid with sunshine;29;22;WSW;14;69%;2%;9

Beijing, China;Partly sunny and hot;33;24;Partly sunny;33;25;S;7;68%;36%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;A heavy thunderstorm;28;20;Heavy thunderstorms;32;22;NW;11;76%;80%;7

Berlin, Germany;A t-storm in spots;32;19;Clouds and sun;29;19;E;9;53%;4%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;18;9;Decreasing clouds;17;8;ESE;11;72%;67%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and delightful;28;11;Sunny and nice;28;11;E;9;36%;3%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm in spots;30;21;A t-storm or two;32;21;NNE;20;54%;64%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Showers and t-storms;25;15;A little p.m. rain;25;18;SSW;13;42%;66%;5

Bucharest, Romania;A heavy thunderstorm;30;21;Heavy thunderstorms;32;21;ENE;7;70%;85%;7

Budapest, Hungary;A shower or t-storm;28;21;Partly sunny and hot;33;21;N;11;46%;30%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and drizzle;14;11;Low clouds;14;6;WSW;18;72%;24%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;27;17;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;18;NE;9;44%;66%;10

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;32;26;Showers around;33;27;NE;25;54%;89%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny, low humidity;35;24;Sunshine and warm;36;24;N;13;38%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;17;10;Partly sunny;15;6;SSW;11;59%;3%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun, a t-storm;27;20;Some sun, a t-storm;27;20;E;5;72%;80%;12

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;38;27;High clouds and warm;37;27;S;13;59%;44%;7

Chicago, United States;Some sun, pleasant;25;19;Clouds and sun;26;19;ESE;11;61%;44%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy with a shower;30;26;Mostly cloudy;29;26;SW;16;80%;81%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower or t-storm;26;19;Partly sunny;26;16;SSW;10;52%;26%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;Sunny and pleasant;29;25;NNW;12;72%;30%;12

Dallas, United States;Warm with some sun;38;26;Partly sunny, warm;39;26;SSE;13;46%;23%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Nice with some sun;29;21;Partly sunny, humid;30;21;S;15;76%;44%;9

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;31;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;26;ESE;11;79%;73%;6

Denver, United States;A p.m. t-storm;28;15;A strong t-storm;27;13;NE;10;57%;79%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers and t-storms;33;28;Cloudy, a t-storm;35;28;SSE;17;67%;91%;9

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;35;22;Mostly sunny;31;22;SE;10;60%;6%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Downpours;15;9;Variable cloudiness;19;11;SSE;19;75%;74%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;35;18;Mostly sunny, nice;33;18;NNE;9;21%;12%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;31;20;Sunny and pleasant;27;19;W;23;60%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Showers and t-storms;30;26;Showers and t-storms;30;26;ESE;8;84%;84%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with sunshine;24;10;Sunny and pleasant;24;10;ENE;6;43%;3%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;ESE;7;76%;68%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, breezy;29;21;Partly sunny;26;21;ESE;28;72%;24%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Morning rain;33;26;A t-storm or two;33;26;SW;19;83%;85%;7

Hong Kong, China;Clearing;33;26;Mostly sunny;33;27;S;11;67%;44%;12

Honolulu, United States;A few showers;31;25;Variable clouds;31;26;ENE;22;58%;65%;11

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;33;22;Cloudy;28;22;WSW;14;65%;37%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;A t-storm in spots;33;25;Mostly sunny;35;24;E;14;68%;47%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Morning showers;30;22;A t-storm in spots;30;23;NE;11;68%;50%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds breaking;32;22;Partly sunny;32;23;NE;9;58%;5%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, nice;36;31;Partly sunny, warm;38;31;WNW;17;49%;2%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;21;7;Mostly sunny;20;8;WNW;10;39%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine and hot;37;18;Sunshine;34;18;N;8;19%;1%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;31;27;Mostly sunny;32;26;WSW;22;61%;4%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy thunderstorms;28;21;A t-storm in spots;27;20;SE;8;87%;73%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;A little a.m. rain;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;SSE;20;57%;77%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, humid;28;18;Partly sunny, humid;29;17;ENE;13;62%;43%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;31;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;E;20;59%;64%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun, nice;29;21;Some sun, pleasant;28;20;WSW;11;61%;18%;8

Kolkata, India;Thunderstorm;33;26;A t-storm in spots;32;27;SSW;10;80%;70%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A morning t-storm;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;NNW;9;72%;66%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;15;-3;Partly sunny, mild;15;-2;NW;13;32%;3%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Cloudy;29;25;Cloudy with t-storms;28;24;SW;16;80%;99%;3

Lima, Peru;Clearing;17;15;Low clouds;17;15;S;11;75%;4%;2

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine, pleasant;26;16;Sunny and beautiful;24;18;NNW;13;53%;1%;10

London, United Kingdom;Increasingly windy;23;15;Thundershowers;20;17;SSW;31;84%;86%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny, warm;31;20;Partly sunny, warm;31;20;SW;9;61%;5%;10

Luanda, Angola;Sunshine, less humid;27;22;Mostly sunny;26;19;SSW;14;64%;0%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;34;19;Sunny and very warm;34;19;W;10;33%;0%;10

Male, Maldives;Clearing;31;27;Mostly sunny, nice;31;28;W;14;67%;19%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;31;25;A shower;31;25;ENE;6;77%;82%;10

Manila, Philippines;Rain and drizzle;29;26;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;SW;15;75%;71%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Clouding up;18;11;Rainy times;13;7;WSW;30;67%;87%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;25;14;A p.m. t-storm;26;15;NNE;8;45%;80%;12

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;A t-storm in spots;30;26;SE;12;79%;79%;8

Minsk, Belarus;A strong t-storm;27;19;Partly sunny;30;18;E;12;65%;23%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Decreasing clouds;35;24;Not as warm;29;24;SSW;19;67%;28%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;A little p.m. rain;13;10;Rain and drizzle;12;8;WSW;24;83%;62%;1

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;25;18;Variable cloudiness;26;18;WSW;7;56%;30%;7

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and very warm;31;20;Sun and clouds;26;15;ENE;16;70%;26%;6

Mumbai, India;A shower or two;30;26;Spotty showers;30;26;SW;19;81%;82%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;25;12;Showers around;23;14;NE;8;71%;82%;11

New York, United States;A t-storm in spots;29;21;Mostly sunny, nice;29;20;W;10;49%;9%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine;35;22;Mostly sunny;35;24;NW;14;42%;2%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;20;10;Mostly sunny;22;10;SSW;9;65%;81%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy with showers;32;26;Wind and rain;33;25;E;26;60%;75%;8

Oslo, Norway;A severe t-storm;26;18;Showers and t-storms;26;13;S;11;70%;61%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Spotty showers;25;14;A shower in the a.m.;25;14;SW;15;61%;57%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A passing shower;29;26;Spotty showers;28;25;E;17;80%;82%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;32;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;WNW;11;80%;82%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;31;23;Showers around;32;23;E;7;77%;72%;11

Paris, France;Cooler but pleasant;26;17;A shower in the p.m.;27;18;SW;17;39%;58%;4

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;17;11;Partly sunny;18;12;W;15;60%;67%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;SW;16;67%;57%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Some sun, pleasant;29;21;Periods of sun, nice;31;22;SE;23;77%;44%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;35;24;A t-storm in spots;34;24;ESE;9;51%;64%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm in spots;31;19;Partly sunny;29;17;NNE;11;49%;29%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;A strong t-storm;35;24;Sunshine, very hot;36;21;ENE;8;62%;11%;10

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny;22;11;A little p.m. rain;20;9;NW;13;56%;86%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine and nice;26;17;Mostly sunny, nice;25;17;NNE;13;64%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;28;22;A shower or two;28;21;SE;13;79%;81%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Showers around;17;12;Afternoon showers;21;11;E;17;83%;89%;3

Riga, Latvia;Showers and t-storms;29;22;Clouds and sun, warm;32;22;ESE;13;61%;44%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;28;20;Partly sunny;29;20;NNW;8;57%;5%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, breezy;42;29;Mostly sunny;42;29;N;22;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;30;20;Partly sunny, warm;35;22;NW;11;46%;8%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny, humid;29;20;Sunny;27;17;E;15;68%;3%;5

San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;20;13;Clouds breaking;21;13;WSW;18;68%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;18;Showers and t-storms;25;18;E;7;82%;86%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sun and some clouds;30;25;Partly sunny;31;26;E;24;68%;64%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sunshine;25;19;A p.m. t-storm;24;19;N;7;92%;84%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly cloudy;28;17;A p.m. shower or two;27;17;W;10;38%;64%;13

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;13;2;Partly sunny;13;0;ENE;5;46%;9%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;N;9;71%;65%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;24;12;Sunny and nice;24;14;NNW;13;55%;1%;10

Seattle, United States;Clearing and warm;29;17;Sunny and very warm;31;18;NNE;9;55%;5%;8

Seoul, South Korea;A t-storm in spots;36;27;Sunshine, very hot;36;27;NE;10;53%;10%;10

Shanghai, China;A p.m. t-storm;36;27;Partly sunny and hot;36;28;ESE;15;64%;42%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun;32;26;Cloudy;31;27;SE;10;76%;79%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;A heavy p.m. t-storm;27;17;Heavy thunderstorms;25;18;WSW;12;81%;79%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sun and some clouds;30;26;Partly sunny;31;26;ENE;25;69%;64%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;A heavy thunderstorm;27;21;Severe thunderstorms;29;20;SE;13;77%;85%;3

Sydney, Australia;Sun and some clouds;22;14;Mostly sunny;25;10;W;22;50%;5%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;36;27;Partly sunny and hot;36;27;W;12;57%;36%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower or t-storm;28;21;Clouds and sun, warm;31;21;ESE;17;58%;34%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, pleasant;33;21;Sunny and very warm;36;22;SE;11;22%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and very warm;34;20;Sunny and hot;35;22;NNE;16;26%;4%;10

Tehran, Iran;Warm with sunshine;36;27;Warm with sunshine;39;27;SSE;11;11%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;Mostly sunny;30;24;N;13;49%;2%;11

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;31;20;A couple of t-storms;32;22;NE;8;55%;63%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and wind;28;26;Spotty showers;31;25;SSE;22;78%;82%;6

Toronto, Canada;Some sun;23;17;Partly sunny, nice;24;17;WSW;12;70%;27%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;36;25;Sunny and pleasant;33;24;E;14;55%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and very warm;35;23;Mostly sunny, warm;36;23;WNW;13;35%;0%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cloudy, p.m. rain;21;12;Mostly sunny;24;13;ESE;10;62%;20%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;28;18;Sunny and very warm;30;19;ENE;7;47%;0%;7

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;31;21;Partly sunny;31;20;N;13;49%;35%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;27;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;26;24;NW;8;92%;88%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Thunderstorms;27;21;Sun and some clouds;30;19;E;14;69%;44%;6

Warsaw, Poland;A t-storm in spots;30;20;Drenching t-storms;30;20;NNE;8;73%;85%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, breezy;13;12;A little p.m. rain;15;7;SSW;28;73%;82%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;30;25;A couple of t-storms;31;25;SW;11;77%;79%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very hot;37;21;Sunny and very hot;38;21;NE;5;26%;4%;10

