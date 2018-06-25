Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Monday, June 25, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly sunny;29;24;A shower in the a.m.;29;24;SW;13;76%;73%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sun;37;31;Sunny and very warm;40;30;SW;13;38%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, nice;33;20;Sunny and pleasant;35;19;W;27;40%;0%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;25;19;Sunny and beautiful;26;19;E;14;59%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;20;10;Fog, then sun;21;11;NNE;15;66%;0%;7

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;17;10;A shower in the a.m.;19;10;SE;14;61%;66%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;42;25;Sunny and very warm;38;21;WSW;14;12%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;A few showers;22;12;Cloudy;20;14;N;14;66%;44%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly cloudy, cool;15;9;Spotty showers;18;13;ESE;6;75%;72%;4

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;27;21;Thunderstorms;24;20;SSE;9;79%;88%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain tapering off;13;9;A little a.m. rain;13;5;SSE;25;75%;74%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;43;25;Sunny, breezy, hot;44;28;NW;26;16%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;33;23;Some brightening;33;23;SSE;7;57%;75%;4

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;27;21;A t-storm in spots;27;20;W;20;75%;66%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;35;27;High clouds;33;25;SW;11;66%;73%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;25;20;Mostly sunny;26;21;ENE;15;63%;4%;11

Beijing, China;Cloudy and very warm;34;25;Partly sunny and hot;36;26;WSW;15;48%;2%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;24;14;A t-shower in spots;23;16;N;9;62%;57%;3

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, warmer;22;12;Decreasing clouds;23;12;NNE;10;63%;27%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;17;9;Mostly cloudy;17;9;SE;10;70%;65%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Sun, some clouds;26;10;Mostly sunny, nice;26;10;ENE;9;42%;1%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;21;14;Thundershowers;22;13;N;16;58%;80%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy, comfortable;23;10;Decreasing clouds;23;12;NNE;16;59%;0%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Increasing clouds;26;14;Showers and t-storms;26;16;NE;9;54%;91%;5

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm in spots;23;13;A t-shower in spots;25;13;NNW;10;51%;50%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;14;6;Partly sunny;16;8;NNW;15;72%;0%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;30;16;Partly sunny;29;16;NNW;9;35%;44%;7

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, warm;30;22;Showers and t-storms;25;23;SW;18;86%;83%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and less humid;35;22;Sunshine and warm;38;23;ENE;13;30%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Turning sunny;19;8;Clouding up;17;12;N;12;81%;75%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;20;A t-storm in spots;27;20;ESE;6;67%;65%;11

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy, warm;36;28;Warm with some sun;38;28;WSW;17;49%;37%;5

Chicago, United States;Sun and clouds, nice;23;18;Strong thunderstorms;26;20;SSE;15;80%;87%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Overcast, a t-storm;31;26;Afternoon showers;29;26;WSW;16;82%;90%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;21;14;Clouds and sun, nice;23;14;S;22;67%;22%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with some sun;29;24;Partly sunny, nice;28;24;S;10;80%;32%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;35;26;Clouds and sun, hot;37;27;S;17;53%;5%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower or two;30;22;A shower or two;29;21;SSE;21;74%;56%;7

Delhi, India;Partly sunny and hot;43;31;Hot with hazy sun;40;28;W;14;40%;44%;12

Denver, United States;Pleasant and warmer;30;14;Mostly sunny;35;18;SW;11;20%;5%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Thunderstorm;33;27;A t-storm in spots;33;26;SSE;11;80%;85%;3

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;33;22;A shower in the a.m.;31;23;SE;13;63%;66%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Periods of sun, warm;24;11;Partly sunny;23;11;E;13;59%;9%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;35;17;Mostly sunny;33;17;NNE;11;20%;1%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and beautiful;25;17;Mostly sunny;27;19;WSW;17;71%;3%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;33;27;A t-storm around;31;25;SE;13;75%;83%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;22;7;Mostly sunny;21;6;ESE;9;45%;4%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;ENE;11;68%;80%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Mainly cloudy;19;10;Partly sunny;19;12;SW;14;65%;4%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;34;26;A t-storm or two;32;24;SSW;11;81%;75%;6

Hong Kong, China;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;SSE;14;76%;72%;13

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;31;24;Partly sunny;31;25;ENE;29;57%;55%;13

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;33;22;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;W;10;59%;82%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;41;27;Hazy sun and hot;41;27;N;14;26%;1%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, nice;25;20;A heavy thunderstorm;27;20;ENE;12;74%;84%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Morning showers;29;23;A p.m. shower or two;31;24;SSW;10;72%;72%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;40;31;Mostly sunny, nice;37;28;N;16;50%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;19;4;Mostly sunny;17;3;N;9;52%;4%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;35;13;Sunny and very warm;33;11;NW;16;10%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;34;28;Hazy sun;34;28;S;17;62%;28%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clearing;28;19;Thunderstorms;28;21;SSE;8;80%;92%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Clearing;40;27;Sunny intervals;38;27;S;27;34%;12%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;23;13;Clouds and sun;24;15;NE;18;44%;27%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;ENE;25;57%;80%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun, nice;30;21;Clouds and sun;32;22;W;8;64%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;Couple of t-storms;33;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;S;12;84%;87%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower in the p.m.;30;24;A t-storm around;29;23;NNE;5;83%;79%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;14;-1;Partly sunny;14;-2;NE;14;44%;65%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sunshine;30;25;A shower or t-storm;27;24;SW;11;81%;66%;8

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;20;15;Clearing;18;15;S;13;77%;6%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sunshine;25;16;Sunshine, pleasant;25;16;NNW;15;63%;2%;11

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny, warm;29;13;Sunshine, pleasant;26;12;E;13;51%;0%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Brilliant sunshine;26;15;Clearing;27;16;S;11;63%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;26;21;Mostly sunny, nice;28;21;SSW;11;71%;2%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very hot;37;19;Very hot;36;20;WSW;9;39%;13%;11

Male, Maldives;Clearing;30;26;Showers around;30;27;WSW;7;73%;88%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Sunny intervals;31;24;Clouds and sun;30;24;NE;6;77%;62%;7

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;30;25;A t-storm or two;30;25;S;9;78%;89%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;13;4;Clouds and sun;13;5;E;5;83%;49%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;22;13;A p.m. t-storm;22;13;SSW;9;64%;80%;12

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;31;26;A shower or t-storm;32;25;SE;17;70%;74%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;17;9;Thundershowers;22;11;E;13;66%;80%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Inc. clouds;33;23;Nice with sunshine;28;25;SSW;21;71%;33%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;13;6;Partial sunshine;16;7;NW;13;75%;2%;2

Montreal, Canada;Sunshine, pleasant;22;11;Mostly cloudy;24;15;SSW;3;38%;0%;7

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun, nice;21;11;Partly sunny;25;14;NE;10;40%;1%;3

Mumbai, India;Rain, heavy at times;29;28;Showers;30;26;SW;21;80%;90%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;22;12;A little p.m. rain;21;13;ESE;11;73%;71%;6

New York, United States;Sun and some clouds;27;16;Mostly sunny;25;18;S;13;40%;3%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;33;21;Plenty of sunshine;33;20;WNW;12;43%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Afternoon showers;26;18;Cloudy;24;17;E;11;85%;57%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;32;20;Mostly cloudy, humid;30;24;SSW;11;64%;25%;6

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and beautiful;27;16;Clouds and sun, nice;27;14;S;11;47%;5%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;22;7;High clouds;25;12;SSW;10;41%;0%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;28;26;Mostly sunny;28;26;SSE;17;71%;3%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;29;24;A shower or t-storm;30;24;NW;8;86%;81%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;30;23;Showers around;29;23;ENE;7;81%;75%;6

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;25;13;Warm with sunshine;26;14;NE;9;55%;0%;9

Perth, Australia;Turning out cloudy;20;11;Partly sunny;20;14;N;14;56%;67%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;A t-storm or two;32;24;SW;9;77%;70%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Periods of sun;30;21;Partly sunny, nice;32;23;SE;22;75%;44%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;23;A t-storm in spots;35;23;NE;9;46%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower;19;11;Partly sunny;21;12;NW;13;56%;73%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy and hot;33;20;Rain, a thunderstorm;23;18;NNW;12;89%;84%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;21;11;Clouds and sun;21;11;SSW;13;55%;44%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Cloudy;23;15;Sunny and pleasant;23;16;WNW;12;64%;3%;12

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;28;22;Partly sunny;28;23;SE;15;70%;74%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;11;6;Partly sunny;10;7;SSE;8;58%;33%;2

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;19;10;Partly sunny;21;13;NE;7;60%;30%;7

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Turning sunny, nice;26;21;Sunny and very warm;30;20;ENE;8;55%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;41;27;Plenty of sunshine;42;29;NNW;18;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;25;15;Mostly sunny, breezy;29;15;NNE;21;44%;1%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;21;9;Rather cloudy;22;13;NW;11;54%;7%;6

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;22;12;Turning sunny;19;12;WSW;16;68%;3%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Cloudy;27;17;Couple of t-storms;24;17;E;7;82%;85%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;More sun than clouds;29;26;Sun and some clouds;30;26;E;20;72%;44%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;24;19;A p.m. t-storm;24;19;NE;6;98%;82%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;28;15;Clouds and sun;28;16;NNW;9;24%;14%;13

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun;15;6;Partly sunny;17;9;E;5;42%;8%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;NE;11;72%;64%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;23;15;Partly sunny, nice;24;14;NNW;11;66%;2%;6

Seattle, United States;Mainly cloudy;19;12;Decreasing clouds;21;12;NNE;10;57%;9%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Turning cloudy, hot;33;21;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;21;SW;8;87%;90%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and warmer;33;27;Some sun, very hot;37;27;SSW;13;62%;19%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;29;26;Mostly cloudy;30;24;S;12;77%;44%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Variable clouds;22;13;Thunderstorms;21;14;SSW;14;70%;92%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;24;Sun and some clouds;30;24;ENE;18;68%;44%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun, nice;22;12;Clouds and sun, nice;21;11;S;13;55%;13%;5

Sydney, Australia;Abundant sunshine;17;7;Partly sunny;17;9;W;17;70%;63%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;34;26;Mainly cloudy;34;25;SSW;9;67%;14%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. shower or two;18;11;Partly sunny;20;12;WNW;12;63%;7%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, nice;32;22;Sunshine and nice;33;20;N;12;23%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Warm with sunshine;33;22;Mostly sunny and hot;34;19;N;11;34%;18%;11

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;38;26;Sunny and seasonable;37;23;SSE;14;15%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;30;22;Sunshine, pleasant;30;21;N;14;54%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Thunderstorms;26;18;Thunderstorms;26;19;NE;10;67%;74%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;32;20;Mostly cloudy;29;23;SSW;21;69%;26%;11

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and nice;21;13;High clouds;22;17;ENE;14;56%;23%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Nice with some sun;27;20;Sunny and beautiful;27;21;WNW;15;60%;1%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;27;18;Partly sunny;28;18;WNW;22;56%;40%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;23;10;A passing shower;19;8;NNW;17;53%;66%;10

Vancouver, Canada;Not as warm;19;11;Partly sunny;19;11;SW;10;51%;19%;9

Vienna, Austria;A shower or t-storm;21;13;Thundershowers;23;13;NW;15;55%;80%;9

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;23;NE;8;85%;80%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower or t-storm;16;9;Thundershowers;21;12;E;14;67%;80%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Thundershowers;17;10;Thundershowers;20;12;NE;8;70%;80%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;10;6;A couple of showers;10;7;SSW;42;63%;82%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;31;25;Showers and t-storms;28;24;SSW;12;88%;93%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;32;19;Mostly sunny, warm;32;18;NE;4;37%;7%;12

