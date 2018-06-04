Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Monday, June 4, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;31;24;Couple of t-storms;30;25;SW;11;82%;82%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;43;32;Hot with sunshine;43;32;NNE;13;30%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;A t-storm around;30;19;A stray thunderstorm;31;18;W;22;43%;40%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine, pleasant;25;17;A shower;21;15;SE;10;60%;79%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Low clouds;22;12;Turning sunny;20;11;N;14;74%;1%;7

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;16;7;Partly sunny;17;8;SSE;15;56%;64%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine and nice;32;19;Sunshine;39;25;SE;13;19%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning out cloudy;21;12;Partly sunny, warmer;26;13;S;22;31%;0%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly cloudy, cool;14;11;Cloudy and cool;16;8;SSW;9;72%;27%;1

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny and hot;33;22;Partly sunny, warm;33;21;SSW;12;39%;2%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;A little p.m. rain;18;14;Showers;17;10;SW;26;77%;68%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Warm with sunshine;44;24;Sunny and very warm;42;27;NNW;16;18%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;35;24;A p.m. t-storm;35;23;SSE;8;68%;66%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;28;22;A p.m. t-storm;29;21;WSW;16;69%;63%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;27;A t-storm around;33;26;WSW;9;67%;63%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;22;17;A shower or t-storm;23;16;WSW;18;77%;69%;9

Beijing, China;Hot with sunshine;35;21;Very hot;38;25;S;20;15%;0%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;A little p.m. rain;29;17;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;17;ESE;6;60%;61%;9

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, warm;26;15;Partly sunny, nice;25;13;ENE;11;56%;2%;8

Bogota, Colombia;A downpour;18;10;A little a.m. rain;17;9;SE;10;83%;71%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;27;12;Thickening clouds;26;12;ENE;10;58%;15%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partial sunshine;28;17;Heavy thunderstorms;26;18;N;7;74%;84%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Low clouds;25;14;Low clouds, then sun;22;13;NNE;11;75%;9%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Thunderstorms;26;16;Showers and t-storms;29;16;SSW;8;57%;82%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Heavy thunderstorms;29;18;Heavy thunderstorms;28;18;N;7;61%;84%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Variable cloudiness;14;6;Clouds and sun;12;6;WSW;7;74%;14%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;29;15;Partly sunny, nice;29;15;S;10;35%;31%;7

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun, warm;27;18;A little a.m. rain;21;17;NNE;11;77%;67%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine, less humid;33;20;Plenty of sunshine;35;21;NNE;10;28%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sun;19;7;Sunny and pleasant;21;11;E;10;61%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;29;19;A t-storm in spots;27;19;SSE;7;67%;71%;10

Chennai, India;Turning cloudy;38;30;A stray p.m. t-storm;38;29;SSW;16;57%;63%;6

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;26;16;Not as warm;19;12;NNE;22;70%;62%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;30;26;A t-storm or two;29;25;SW;11;83%;97%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;24;15;Partly sunny;23;13;S;12;45%;3%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;27;22;Partly sunny;26;22;NW;11;82%;33%;12

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun;28;21;A t-storm in spots;33;24;SE;14;69%;41%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sunny and delightful;30;21;Sunny and nice;31;22;SSW;20;60%;4%;8

Delhi, India;Hazy and hot;43;30;Warm with hazy sun;41;31;ESE;16;42%;30%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;32;16;Partly sunny and hot;33;16;SW;12;21%;42%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;35;29;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;S;10;73%;75%;13

Dili, East Timor;Mostly cloudy;33;21;Cloudy;31;20;SE;10;59%;8%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun, mild;21;12;Clouds and sun;18;9;ENE;15;74%;25%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, nice;29;17;Sunshine and nice;31;17;NNE;10;37%;27%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;22;17;Partly sunny, nice;22;16;WSW;23;60%;11%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A few showers;34;26;Cloudy;33;26;NW;15;64%;44%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine;21;9;Mostly sunny, cool;16;6;SSE;15;57%;0%;5

Havana, Cuba;Some sun, pleasant;30;21;Partial sunshine;30;22;SSW;6;72%;44%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Cooler;18;5;Windy and cooler;12;6;NNW;33;41%;29%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;WSW;16;83%;69%;6

Hong Kong, China;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;27;Cloudy, downpours;31;25;E;16;81%;91%;5

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;30;24;Inc. clouds;29;23;ENE;28;57%;36%;13

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;38;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;24;SSW;9;54%;81%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny and hot;43;30;Hot with hazy sun;40;29;N;19;44%;2%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;More sun than clouds;25;21;A t-storm in spots;27;20;SE;8;70%;54%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;32;27;Partly sunny;33;25;E;11;67%;70%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;39;27;Sunny and very warm;36;27;N;21;41%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny;17;2;Plenty of sunshine;17;2;SE;8;55%;1%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Very hot;38;16;Sunny and very hot;35;17;NW;11;19%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, windy;35;29;Breezy with hazy sun;35;29;WSW;24;63%;2%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray thunderstorm;29;20;A thunderstorm;29;19;S;7;72%;65%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;40;25;Plenty of sun;40;27;NNW;11;10%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunshine and warm;29;18;Thunderstorms;27;11;NNE;16;52%;65%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;31;26;Partly sunny;33;25;E;21;53%;10%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Sunny intervals;32;21;Turning sunny, nice;32;20;SW;9;63%;11%;8

Kolkata, India;A stray thunderstorm;37;28;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;S;11;77%;74%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;25;E;7;74%;51%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Rain and snow shower;6;-4;Partly sunny;12;-3;N;12;54%;67%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;SW;9;72%;77%;9

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;20;16;Low clouds;19;16;S;10;80%;25%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun, cool;17;14;Variable clouds;20;15;NW;14;67%;44%;4

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy and cooler;19;12;Clouds, then sun;19;9;NNE;17;73%;14%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;25;16;Clouds breaking;25;15;S;10;60%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;29;22;Sunlit and pleasant;29;21;SE;10;71%;1%;7

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;21;12;Variable cloudiness;19;10;NNW;9;57%;74%;9

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;26;Cloudy;30;27;SW;20;74%;86%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;E;5;80%;66%;7

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;33;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;SW;12;61%;65%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;15;9;Clouds and sun;15;5;ESE;9;75%;5%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;28;12;Clouds and sun, nice;28;14;NNE;8;36%;44%;14

Miami, United States;Humid with some sun;33;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;WSW;15;68%;54%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Increasing clouds;29;9;Cooler with a shower;18;4;NW;24;33%;55%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, breezy;33;24;Partly sunny, nice;30;26;SW;27;66%;34%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;An afternoon shower;13;8;A shower or two;13;6;SSW;9;67%;59%;2

Montreal, Canada;Cooler with rain;14;10;Spotty showers;17;10;N;2;71%;82%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and warm;25;14;Showers around;15;6;WNW;23;56%;70%;6

Mumbai, India;A p.m. t-storm;34;23;A t-storm around;33;30;SW;13;74%;74%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;23;13;A thundershower;22;14;NNW;13;76%;63%;8

New York, United States;A shower in the a.m.;22;15;A p.m. t-storm;24;14;N;25;50%;82%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;31;18;Mostly sunny;30;17;NW;12;47%;25%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;14;7;Cloudy;17;13;SW;17;79%;64%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sun and some clouds;28;18;A little p.m. rain;26;19;WSW;8;57%;89%;11

Oslo, Norway;Not as warm;24;5;Partly sunny, nice;21;5;ENE;10;24%;7%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Brief a.m. showers;17;8;Spotty showers;15;9;NW;11;77%;75%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;30;27;A t-storm around;30;27;ESE;17;77%;73%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;31;25;A shower or t-storm;30;25;N;10;86%;75%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;29;24;Couple of t-storms;30;24;E;9;83%;77%;10

Paris, France;A shower or t-storm;26;17;Heavy thunderstorms;23;16;NE;11;82%;88%;3

Perth, Australia;A touch of p.m. rain;21;17;Downpours;20;13;W;36;71%;90%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A thick cloud cover;33;26;WSW;13;70%;44%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy;28;23;Mostly cloudy;29;23;SSE;32;79%;44%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sun and some clouds;35;22;Mostly sunny;36;22;SSE;8;41%;3%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A stray thunderstorm;26;16;Partly sunny, nice;26;15;E;10;44%;5%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly cloudy;30;15;Sunshine;29;14;SSE;11;52%;2%;11

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;22;13;A little p.m. rain;21;11;SSW;11;65%;81%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun, nice;21;16;Variable clouds;21;14;NNW;12;68%;70%;11

Recife, Brazil;Spotty a.m. showers;29;23;Partly sunny;29;23;S;16;64%;55%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds breaking;15;7;Mostly cloudy;13;8;SE;8;76%;41%;5

Riga, Latvia;Showers and t-storms;21;9;Cooler with a shower;15;9;NNW;30;52%;82%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain and drizzle;22;18;A p.m. shower or two;24;19;ENE;8;71%;80%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;41;29;Mostly sunny and hot;44;30;ESE;15;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;A shower in the a.m.;26;15;Partly sunny;25;16;NW;11;60%;34%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;18;5;Spotty showers;10;6;NNW;23;63%;85%;2

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;18;11;Low clouds breaking;18;12;W;22;62%;2%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;18;Couple of t-storms;24;18;ENE;7;84%;82%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sunshine and nice;31;25;Sunshine and nice;31;25;ESE;19;62%;7%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun;25;19;Couple of t-storms;25;19;NNW;7;91%;82%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;29;14;Partial sunshine;29;16;ENE;19;22%;25%;14

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;14;4;Mostly cloudy;15;6;ENE;5;36%;41%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;More sun than clouds;33;23;Mostly sunny, nice;30;23;E;10;66%;8%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clearing, a t-storm;17;12;A shower or t-storm;18;14;WNW;11;75%;83%;3

Seattle, United States;Decreasing clouds;18;10;Mostly cloudy;19;11;SSW;16;55%;10%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;28;17;Decreasing clouds;29;17;W;7;43%;28%;11

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;28;22;Rain and drizzle;26;21;SSW;15;66%;80%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sunshine;33;27;Partly sunny;32;27;SE;17;74%;66%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm around;27;14;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;14;SW;11;60%;57%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;Partly sunny;30;26;E;16;70%;44%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Not as warm;22;8;Partly sunny, cooler;15;5;NW;17;27%;5%;5

Sydney, Australia;Spotty showers;18;12;Showers;17;13;SE;20;76%;96%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;34;25;Clouds and sun, warm;34;26;SE;11;66%;55%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain this morning;20;9;Cooler with a shower;14;9;NNW;30;36%;81%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;A shower or two;26;16;Sunny and warmer;32;20;ENE;9;39%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Some sun, pleasant;23;17;A p.m. t-storm;25;14;NNW;9;61%;71%;10

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;33;23;A t-storm in spots;34;22;NE;13;20%;42%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;28;21;Mostly sunny;29;20;NE;13;53%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;32;19;A shower or t-storm;32;19;ESE;6;45%;66%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny and warm;28;19;Mostly cloudy;28;20;S;12;56%;55%;7

Toronto, Canada;More clouds than sun;20;10;Cloudy;17;11;NW;21;66%;39%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Decreasing clouds;31;22;Mostly sunny, nice;27;19;ENE;11;69%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Not as warm;28;17;Sunny and pleasant;28;18;N;15;51%;3%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warmer with sunshine;22;9;Cloudy and cooler;17;6;NNW;14;35%;77%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;18;8;Cloudy;16;11;E;10;52%;44%;5

Vienna, Austria;A shower or t-storm;29;16;A couple of t-storms;29;17;NNE;9;53%;82%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;Showers and t-storms;32;24;E;8;72%;83%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower or t-storm;26;8;Cooler with a shower;16;4;NW;18;37%;56%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, warm;29;15;A t-storm in spots;24;8;NNE;16;59%;40%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;14;9;A little a.m. rain;14;6;S;39;80%;88%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A drenching shower;32;26;Some sun, a t-storm;31;25;SSW;10;79%;80%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;A p.m. t-storm;28;14;Not as warm;24;12;NE;5;54%;63%;10

