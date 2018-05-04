Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Friday, May 4, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A morning t-storm;30;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;SW;16;79%;72%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;37;28;Sunny and beautiful;36;28;W;20;37%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;33;19;Partly sunny;30;16;W;17;38%;25%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Increasing clouds;19;11;Cloudy;16;12;W;12;63%;72%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Plenty of sunshine;17;7;Mostly sunny;20;9;NE;15;56%;0%;6

Anchorage, United States;Periods of rain;9;5;Cloudy and chilly;10;4;SE;26;51%;66%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Becoming cloudy;32;18;High clouds;31;18;SSW;12;18%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Windy this afternoon;24;8;Rain and drizzle;8;-1;N;23;59%;79%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;34;21;Showers around;28;20;E;12;71%;74%;2

Athens, Greece;Showers and t-storms;27;18;A shower or t-storm;26;17;WNW;10;56%;73%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;17;11;Cloudy;19;15;NNW;8;69%;22%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and nice;33;19;Decreasing clouds;35;22;E;11;39%;70%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;35;23;A t-storm in spots;31;24;WSW;9;79%;66%;11

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;33;21;Hazy sunshine;33;21;SSE;9;50%;33%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray thunderstorm;35;26;An afternoon shower;33;26;S;10;77%;80%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sunshine;17;14;Showers and t-storms;21;14;NNW;12;70%;77%;4

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;27;16;Rather cloudy;25;13;ENE;16;30%;25%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower in the p.m.;30;17;Some sun, a t-storm;30;16;N;10;44%;73%;7

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;18;5;Mostly sunny;19;8;NE;9;49%;2%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Spotty showers;20;10;Cloudy, p.m. showers;18;9;SE;7;78%;92%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;27;16;Partly sunny, nice;28;16;E;15;50%;2%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, warm;27;15;Showers and t-storms;25;11;NNE;16;55%;66%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;19;8;Mostly sunny, mild;20;10;NE;12;59%;0%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and very warm;29;13;Partly sunny, warm;29;15;ENE;13;47%;29%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;29;17;A shower or t-storm;28;15;NE;11;49%;65%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Afternoon showers;21;19;A little a.m. rain;21;19;ENE;19;84%;81%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;A shower or t-storm;27;18;A morning t-storm;29;18;W;9;50%;79%;3

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and beautiful;21;13;Sun, some clouds;20;14;SW;23;60%;63%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Clearing, summerlike;37;21;Not as hot;32;21;NNE;12;34%;3%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Turning cloudy, warm;27;13;Mostly sunny;21;11;NNW;20;67%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;19;Showers and t-storms;28;20;E;6;62%;76%;7

Chennai, India;A morning t-storm;36;27;Mostly sunny, nice;36;27;S;13;63%;6%;13

Chicago, United States;Clearing;22;13;Sunny and pleasant;26;14;SW;12;42%;33%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;An afternoon shower;33;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;26;SE;10;81%;81%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of sun;11;4;Partly sunny;15;7;NW;8;65%;6%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Sunlit and pleasant;23;20;Mostly cloudy;23;19;N;13;83%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;21;15;Warmer;28;15;NNE;12;51%;0%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Afternoon showers;26;22;A shower in the a.m.;30;23;SSE;15;79%;96%;8

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;37;27;Warm with hazy sun;40;26;NW;8;36%;55%;11

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;20;8;Sunshine and nice;24;8;S;9;28%;8%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Heavy a.m. t-storms;31;24;Mostly cloudy;33;26;S;16;69%;70%;4

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;35;23;Partly sunny;32;24;SSE;12;63%;55%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;17;9;Clouds and sun, mild;19;9;SW;18;75%;25%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, nice;28;11;Sun, some clouds;26;13;NNE;8;31%;4%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Afternoon rain;21;14;Brilliant sunshine;19;15;ENE;14;82%;1%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;32;25;A t-storm in spots;31;26;SSE;17;81%;66%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-shower in spots;25;13;Partly sunny;24;12;ENE;8;52%;7%;7

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;29;22;A t-storm in spots;28;20;N;13;68%;65%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy, cool;12;4;Not as cool;13;4;W;14;66%;9%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;32;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;27;SE;14;73%;72%;6

Hong Kong, China;Areas of low clouds;29;23;Decreasing clouds;28;24;SE;19;79%;67%;9

Honolulu, United States;Periods of rain;28;22;A shower in the a.m.;28;22;NNE;12;66%;66%;8

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;36;24;Hazy sunshine;37;25;S;9;41%;22%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Increasing clouds;35;23;Cloudy;33;20;N;14;37%;53%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;23;15;Mostly sunny;22;15;NE;17;65%;32%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;25;Mostly sunny;33;25;E;11;65%;55%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;39;28;Plenty of sunshine;36;27;SSW;13;52%;2%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;21;6;Sunny and beautiful;22;8;S;6;29%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Nice with sunshine;26;11;Showers around;22;11;NNW;9;43%;91%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;38;27;Sunny and very warm;35;27;W;19;55%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;24;16;A t-storm in spots;24;16;SSW;10;72%;64%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;45;29;Sunny and hot;46;30;NE;14;9%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and very warm;30;13;Partly sunny, warm;29;15;SE;6;38%;41%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;30;23;Thunderstorms;29;24;ESE;22;79%;88%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;SSW;9;72%;93%;9

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun, a t-storm;35;27;A thunderstorm;35;26;SSW;19;69%;76%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;24;A t-storm around;32;24;N;5;75%;55%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun, mild;15;1;A t-storm in spots;14;2;ENE;12;56%;66%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;31;25;Some sun, a t-storm;32;25;SW;12;75%;83%;12

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;22;17;Clearing and nice;21;18;SSE;12;76%;42%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine, pleasant;22;12;Sunny and nice;24;14;NNW;9;53%;3%;9

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;20;8;Turning sunny, mild;21;9;E;10;49%;0%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and warmer;32;17;Increasing clouds;31;16;S;10;33%;2%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;32;25;Partly sunny;32;25;SW;11;74%;35%;9

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine, pleasant;21;9;Clouds and sun;24;12;E;8;46%;28%;9

Male, Maldives;A t-storm around;30;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;27;WSW;11;73%;75%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;NE;10;83%;97%;4

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;35;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;E;16;59%;58%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;17;9;Mostly sunny;21;10;NW;16;61%;24%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;27;15;A t-storm in spots;24;14;NE;11;46%;64%;14

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;29;24;A shower in the a.m.;29;25;SE;19;70%;74%;12

Minsk, Belarus;A t-storm in spots;29;9;A t-storm in spots;18;5;N;18;57%;41%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;34;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;S;13;75%;63%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy;20;18;A little a.m. rain;20;17;E;14;72%;80%;2

Montreal, Canada;Severe p.m. t-storms;14;9;Partly sunny;20;8;NNW;14;52%;29%;8

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and very warm;23;10;A t-storm in spots;25;12;SW;13;55%;79%;5

Mumbai, India;Humid with hazy sun;33;26;Hazy sunshine;32;28;NNW;13;71%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A morning t-storm;24;15;A shower or t-storm;23;15;NNE;14;78%;92%;12

New York, United States;Partly sunny;28;16;Not as warm;23;14;SSW;16;36%;67%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny and hot;34;19;Sunny and very warm;30;18;NW;13;40%;3%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Becoming cloudy;10;3;A snow squall;6;-4;NW;21;89%;66%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, breezy;19;11;Sunny and pleasant;23;11;SSW;15;43%;0%;10

Oslo, Norway;A shower in the a.m.;15;5;Partly sunny;18;8;SSW;9;67%;11%;5

Ottawa, Canada;A strong t-storm;17;6;Turning cloudy;21;5;N;23;49%;3%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;29;24;Morning showers;28;25;SE;8;79%;86%;7

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;24;Showers and t-storms;31;25;NNW;12;80%;82%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;31;24;A shower in the p.m.;31;24;ENE;14;68%;66%;12

Paris, France;Sunny;19;9;Mostly sunny, mild;23;12;NE;15;63%;4%;7

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;21;7;Mostly sunny;28;16;N;18;29%;7%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;SSW;11;69%;79%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;31;22;A t-storm in spots;31;22;SE;19;73%;74%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A heavy thunderstorm;32;23;Thunderstorms;31;23;ESE;14;64%;84%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Partial sunshine;19;8;Partly sunny, mild;21;7;ENE;9;40%;4%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and warmer;25;10;Partly sunny;25;12;SSE;14;56%;70%;9

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;20;12;Heavy p.m. showers;20;11;SE;12;77%;92%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Sun and some clouds;19;10;Mostly sunny, nice;22;13;SSE;11;69%;2%;11

Recife, Brazil;Sun and clouds;29;23;Clouds and sunshine;29;23;SSE;16;72%;27%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain/snow showers;4;1;Mostly cloudy;5;3;SW;29;63%;70%;3

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;14;3;Sun and some clouds;14;5;NNW;7;60%;2%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine;29;22;Sunny;29;22;N;8;71%;4%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Turning cloudy;35;22;A t-storm in spots;38;26;E;28;16%;65%;12

Rome, Italy;Thunderstorms;21;12;Showers and t-storms;22;13;SW;11;70%;76%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Morning rain;14;3;Low clouds;10;2;NW;15;74%;29%;1

San Francisco, United States;Decreasing clouds;18;10;Mostly cloudy;16;11;W;15;76%;3%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Clouds and sunshine;28;17;A t-storm in spots;28;16;ENE;7;67%;65%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers and t-storms;30;24;A t-storm in spots;28;24;E;26;76%;64%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partial sunshine;25;18;Partly sunny;25;19;NW;8;80%;44%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;27;11;Partly sunny;26;12;ENE;16;26%;1%;15

Santiago, Chile;Lots of sun, nice;25;9;Mostly sunny;25;10;WSW;5;46%;10%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Thunderstorms;29;22;Thunderstorms;27;22;NE;11;83%;84%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;20;9;Sunny and warmer;26;13;N;8;50%;7%;9

Seattle, United States;Cooler;17;10;Partly sunny;19;12;N;13;67%;39%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and warmer;22;11;Partly sunny;24;15;SSW;12;49%;72%;10

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;28;19;Rain and drizzle;23;20;S;17;69%;96%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;32;25;A shower in the p.m.;33;25;SE;14;71%;67%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;26;13;Partial sunshine;27;12;ESE;11;49%;55%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Brief p.m. showers;29;24;Some sun, a shower;29;25;E;25;66%;64%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;14;6;Periods of sun;18;8;SSW;12;52%;15%;5

Sydney, Australia;Decreasing clouds;26;12;Sunny and pleasant;21;12;WNW;14;44%;0%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Warmer;29;23;Warmer;31;23;SE;10;56%;30%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Cooler;14;4;Partly sunny;12;4;W;12;68%;9%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;27;17;Sunny;28;13;ENE;9;35%;1%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Warm with some sun;28;18;Mostly cloudy, warm;26;14;ENE;12;45%;66%;6

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy;27;16;Partly sunny, nice;25;15;WSW;10;33%;25%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Unseasonably hot;38;20;Partly sunny, cooler;25;19;W;13;61%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;A heavy p.m. t-storm;24;16;Thunderstorms;21;16;NNE;8;80%;86%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun, nice;22;13;Sunny and nice;24;14;WSW;21;41%;0%;10

Toronto, Canada;A severe t-storm;20;8;Mostly cloudy;18;6;NNW;17;61%;9%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Fog will lift;25;17;Sunny and pleasant;27;18;ESE;12;42%;1%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, breezy;22;13;Nice with some sun;24;14;NE;11;55%;44%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Rain/snow showers;11;-9;Partly sunny;13;-1;S;19;29%;0%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy and cooler;15;8;Sunshine and warmer;20;12;N;8;50%;31%;7

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;25;14;Showers and t-storms;24;11;NNW;15;47%;65%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;Low clouds;30;23;NE;8;69%;83%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;A t-storm in spots;19;7;Partly sunny;17;5;N;15;48%;2%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Some sun and cooler;22;7;Partly sunny;20;7;NNE;17;42%;5%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;14;11;Mainly cloudy;16;14;NNW;38;79%;77%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm around;36;25;A stray thunderstorm;34;25;WSW;10;63%;64%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;27;14;Not as warm;21;12;ENE;6;61%;74%;6

