Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, April 29, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;WSW;16;75%;79%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and warm;42;27;Sunny and less humid;34;27;NW;19;36%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;A p.m. t-storm;27;16;Clouds and sun;28;17;ENE;9;45%;33%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Not as warm;19;10;Showers around;14;10;NE;12;67%;87%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Periods of rain;13;9;Showers around;14;6;S;23;78%;89%;1

Anchorage, United States;A few showers;9;5;Cloudy;11;4;S;22;49%;66%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Turning out cloudy;30;14;Rain and drizzle;18;12;S;11;70%;81%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;High clouds, warmer;23;9;Cooler;16;3;WNW;15;63%;61%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and hot;34;22;Mostly sunny and hot;35;22;E;11;50%;1%;5

Athens, Greece;Hazy sunshine;28;16;Periods of sun;23;15;N;10;60%;56%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Morning downpours;19;16;Clouds and sun;20;15;S;11;82%;66%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;26;17;Partly sunny;28;18;NW;9;53%;24%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;34;23;Showers, some heavy;33;24;S;7;74%;89%;5

Bangalore, India;Warm with some sun;35;23;Clouds and sun, nice;34;22;SSW;10;44%;30%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers and t-storms;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;S;13;79%;85%;5

Barcelona, Spain;A shower or t-storm;18;11;Partly sunny;19;10;WSW;23;47%;8%;8

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;28;16;Some sun returning;24;14;NE;15;40%;31%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warm;28;15;Clouds and sun, warm;28;14;SE;14;46%;30%;6

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, warm;24;15;A morning t-storm;24;11;S;20;62%;57%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;17;9;Cloudy;19;10;SE;10;71%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;27;15;Partial sunshine;27;15;ESE;11;61%;4%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Warm with some sun;28;15;Hazy sun, a t-storm;27;12;S;22;50%;55%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Rain tapering off;14;11;A touch of rain;12;4;WSW;30;67%;86%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and pleasant;26;9;Partly sunny;27;11;ESE;12;54%;0%;8

Budapest, Hungary;A severe t-storm;29;16;A shower or t-storm;27;14;SSE;14;54%;80%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;18;Partly sunny;22;14;E;19;64%;9%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;17;NNW;8;56%;94%;4

Busan, South Korea;Turning sunny, nice;21;14;Clouds and sun, nice;22;14;WSW;18;67%;29%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Turning cloudy, warm;35;24;Sunshine, summerlike;37;25;E;13;13%;10%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;20;10;Sunny and nice;22;11;SE;13;57%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A t-storm in spots;28;20;E;7;62%;46%;13

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, humid;37;29;Hazy sun;38;30;S;20;58%;10%;10

Chicago, United States;Plenty of sunshine;13;6;Warmer with sunshine;21;13;SSW;20;39%;3%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;33;26;A t-storm around;32;26;SSW;11;73%;73%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rather cloudy;14;9;A severe t-storm;14;9;S;22;65%;84%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;24;20;Sunny and nice;25;20;N;19;77%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;30;16;Partly sunny;28;19;S;19;54%;27%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;29;24;Cloudy with showers;29;24;S;16;83%;90%;2

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny and hot;41;28;Hot with hazy sun;41;27;SE;14;32%;27%;11

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;28;10;Clouds and sun;24;6;NW;15;19%;44%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers and t-storms;29;24;Showers and t-storms;31;25;SSW;16;73%;81%;5

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;35;23;Nice with some sun;33;23;SSE;8;56%;44%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Turning sunny;10;2;Partly sunny;11;3;WSW;17;62%;5%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;29;15;Becoming cloudy;30;15;NNE;10;30%;60%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;19;12;Some sun;18;11;W;17;57%;14%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;27;24;A t-storm in spots;29;25;SE;12;82%;66%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;27;10;Sunny and pleasant;25;11;SE;9;49%;5%;8

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A t-storm in spots;29;22;E;16;60%;43%;12

Helsinki, Finland;A few showers;8;4;Partly sunny;11;5;ENE;10;79%;67%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;33;27;A t-storm in spots;34;27;SE;13;66%;55%;12

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;29;23;Clouds and sun;29;23;SE;9;80%;44%;12

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;27;19;Partly sunny;28;20;NNE;7;52%;34%;12

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;41;27;Warm with hazy sun;41;27;SE;10;22%;2%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;38;21;Sunny and summerlike;39;22;NNW;13;21%;0%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;22;14;Mostly sunny;22;13;NNE;15;67%;0%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;24;Mostly sunny;34;24;E;10;61%;42%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and delightful;34;23;Sunny and less humid;34;24;NNE;15;41%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cloudy;23;10;Increasing clouds;23;11;NE;8;53%;26%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Warm with sunshine;28;12;Increasing clouds;29;13;WNW;9;20%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Warm with sunshine;36;26;Breezy with hazy sun;36;26;W;27;52%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;22;14;A t-storm in spots;24;13;S;8;74%;79%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;41;23;Plenty of sunshine;41;26;NNE;15;7%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, warmer;28;12;Mostly sunny;25;11;S;16;35%;0%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A t-storm in spots;30;25;NE;13;62%;55%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;33;23;A t-storm around;32;22;WSW;8;71%;55%;5

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;37;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;S;20;69%;78%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;35;24;A t-storm in spots;34;24;ESE;7;75%;57%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;15;1;A t-storm in spots;16;2;ENE;13;55%;54%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;33;26;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;SSW;12;73%;55%;11

Lima, Peru;Clearing;23;19;Clouds and sun;23;19;S;16;77%;41%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;A passing shower;15;10;Thundershowers;16;9;NNW;13;64%;65%;9

London, United Kingdom;A shower or two;9;4;Cold with rain;6;3;WNW;31;86%;94%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;21;13;Partly sunny, cool;21;12;S;11;60%;35%;6

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;32;25;Clouds and sun, nice;31;25;SSW;10;72%;42%;9

Madrid, Spain;A shower or two;13;4;Spotty showers;13;5;N;9;58%;70%;9

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;30;27;A thunderstorm;32;28;W;10;71%;72%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;28;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;ENE;9;79%;87%;3

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;33;27;Partly sunny, warm;36;27;E;13;49%;40%;13

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;19;10;Clearing;19;7;NNE;8;64%;0%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;26;13;A t-storm in spots;26;13;NNE;8;37%;64%;14

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;29;22;Mostly sunny, breezy;28;22;NE;23;55%;24%;11

Minsk, Belarus;A severe t-storm;23;11;A severe t-storm;25;12;S;11;75%;84%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Decreasing clouds;31;26;A t-storm in spots;31;27;SSW;17;72%;64%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;24;18;Clouds and sun;20;13;ESE;18;52%;27%;4

Montreal, Canada;Cooler, p.m. rain;7;5;A passing shower;12;7;N;5;68%;56%;3

Moscow, Russia;Clouds rolling in;16;9;A shower in places;21;11;NE;10;57%;76%;5

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;32;28;Hazy sunshine;33;27;WSW;13;71%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;24;15;A t-storm in spots;24;16;NE;14;71%;72%;11

New York, United States;Cooler, a.m. showers;13;6;A shower in places;12;9;WNW;28;52%;49%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sun, warm;30;17;Sunshine and warm;30;16;NE;13;40%;2%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;16;6;Mostly cloudy;19;6;WNW;26;65%;80%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny and pleasant;24;13;Partly sunny;24;13;SSW;10;57%;13%;7

Oslo, Norway;Increasing clouds;14;3;A little rain;13;4;E;12;54%;86%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;7;3;A morning shower;16;3;S;17;55%;41%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sunshine and nice;30;26;A couple of showers;30;27;ENE;13;77%;72%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;31;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;NNW;12;78%;81%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;29;24;A shower in the p.m.;30;24;ENE;13;76%;68%;6

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;13;6;A little a.m. rain;9;4;W;29;71%;72%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very warm;32;19;More sun than clouds;28;14;S;19;53%;7%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A t-storm in spots;34;26;WNW;9;67%;79%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;30;22;Partial sunshine;31;23;SE;22;65%;7%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;33;22;A t-storm in spots;32;23;W;8;51%;84%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;26;14;A morning t-storm;23;10;WNW;17;39%;66%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;29;10;Turning cloudy;25;12;SSE;9;58%;23%;9

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;20;12;Showers;18;12;SW;10;74%;95%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Sun and some clouds;17;8;Partly sunny;17;9;NW;10;61%;60%;9

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;29;23;A p.m. t-storm;28;23;SE;12;83%;80%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;7;3;A little a.m. rain;6;2;SW;19;63%;85%;3

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;19;6;Clouds and sun, mild;19;14;E;7;64%;64%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;29;20;Sunny;29;21;N;7;63%;0%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Nice with some sun;34;21;Mostly sunny;36;23;SE;13;16%;1%;12

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, warm;28;14;Not as warm;22;11;WSW;12;59%;25%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Inc. clouds;13;5;Clouds and sunshine;12;5;E;7;69%;31%;2

San Francisco, United States;Some sun returning;16;10;Partly sunny;16;9;WNW;23;63%;10%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;28;19;A t-storm in spots;26;18;ENE;13;70%;57%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;28;24;A stray shower;29;24;SE;21;64%;45%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;19;Humid with some sun;25;19;N;9;92%;55%;14

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;25;13;Brief p.m. showers;25;11;ENE;8;51%;74%;12

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine and nice;23;7;Partly sunny, nice;23;6;SSW;5;47%;13%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;29;22;A t-storm in spots;29;22;ENE;11;70%;50%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower;13;7;Thundershowers;15;6;NNW;9;73%;66%;9

Seattle, United States;A shower or two;14;9;A passing shower;14;9;SSW;9;70%;66%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;25;12;Partly sunny, nice;24;15;WSW;8;61%;13%;9

Shanghai, China;A shower in the p.m.;26;20;Rain and drizzle;30;21;SE;11;63%;80%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;33;27;A t-storm in spots;33;27;E;16;71%;67%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;25;9;Partly sunny, warm;26;11;S;10;50%;44%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine, pleasant;29;24;A shower in spots;29;24;E;22;70%;79%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;12;3;A little p.m. rain;12;5;ENE;15;68%;88%;3

Sydney, Australia;A passing shower;21;15;Partly sunny;21;14;SSW;20;66%;26%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A little a.m. rain;29;23;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NW;8;65%;55%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;A few showers;12;4;Clouds and sunshine;12;6;E;13;73%;68%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Warm with clearing;31;16;An afternoon shower;30;15;SE;13;32%;82%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;An afternoon shower;26;12;Clearing;19;10;ENE;13;62%;27%;6

Tehran, Iran;Not as warm;23;14;A stray t-shower;22;12;SSW;9;37%;88%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and beautiful;26;18;Mostly sunny;30;21;ENE;11;45%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;32;16;Partly sunny;28;14;E;8;46%;66%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny;23;16;Partly sunny;24;16;S;24;56%;11%;8

Toronto, Canada;Turning sunny;9;4;Milder with sunshine;15;7;W;18;44%;2%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and beautiful;24;15;Sunny and pleasant;22;17;ENE;10;71%;1%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;27;14;Partly sunny;24;14;NNE;15;46%;29%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly cloudy;12;-3;Periods of sun;9;-7;N;15;33%;25%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;12;9;A morning shower;15;8;SE;7;63%;55%;6

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun, warm;29;16;Hazy sun, a t-storm;28;12;S;11;41%;55%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Thunderstorm;28;22;A t-storm in spots;31;23;SSW;9;66%;79%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;A p.m. t-storm;23;11;A severe t-storm;26;15;SSE;11;75%;84%;5

Warsaw, Poland;A severe t-storm;29;13;A heavy p.m. t-storm;30;12;SSW;18;49%;80%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;15;13;Afternoon rain;16;11;SSW;31;89%;100%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;35;24;A t-storm around;34;25;SSW;12;63%;64%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;20;9;Partly sunny;20;8;NE;5;50%;27%;9

