CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 19, 2022

_____

529 FPUS51 KOKX 200815

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

314 AM EST Thu Jan 20 2022

CTZ005-202100-

Northern Fairfield-

314 AM EST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this morning. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 7 above. North winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as

8 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

CTZ009-202100-

Southern Fairfield-

314 AM EST Thu Jan 20 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow, mainly this morning. Snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 11. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as

4 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

CTZ006-202100-

Northern New Haven-

314 AM EST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this morning. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Highs around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 9 above. North winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

CTZ010-202100-

Southern New Haven-

314 AM EST Thu Jan 20 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow, mainly this morning. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows around 12. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 9 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Wind chill values

as low as 4 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

CTZ007-202100-

Northern Middlesex-

314 AM EST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow, mainly this morning. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 9 above. North winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Wind chill values as

low as 3 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

CTZ011-202100-

Southern Middlesex-

314 AM EST Thu Jan 20 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow, mainly this morning. Snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 12. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as

low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 11. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 3 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

CTZ008-202100-

Northern New London-

314 AM EST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow, mainly this morning. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 10 above.

North winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Wind chill values as low as 4 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Wind chill

values as low as 4 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 9 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 4 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

CTZ012-202100-

Southern New London-

314 AM EST Thu Jan 20 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain this morning, then a chance of

snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 12. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 2 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 11. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

_____

