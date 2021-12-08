CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

321 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021

CTZ005-082100-

Northern Fairfield-

321 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a

chance of snow with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

CTZ009-082100-

Southern Fairfield-

321 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a

chance of rain with a slight chance of snow this afternoon. Highs

around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

CTZ006-082100-

Northern New Haven-

321 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a

chance of snow and rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

CTZ010-082100-

Southern New Haven-

321 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a

chance of rain and snow this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

CTZ007-082100-

Northern Middlesex-

321 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a

chance of snow and rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

CTZ011-082100-

Southern Middlesex-

321 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a

chance of rain and snow this afternoon. Highs around 40.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

CTZ008-082100-

Northern New London-

321 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a

chance of snow and rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Lows

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

CTZ012-082100-

Southern New London-

321 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow this morning,

then a chance of rain and snow this afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

