CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 21, 2021 _____ 074 FPUS51 KOKX 220835 ZFPOKX Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service New York NY 334 AM EST Mon Nov 22 2021 CTZ005-222100- Northern Fairfield- 335 AM EST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Cold with highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ CTZ009-222100- Southern Fairfield- 335 AM EST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ CTZ006-222100- Northern New Haven- 335 AM EST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Areas of frost after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ CTZ010-222100- Southern New Haven- 335 AM EST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ CTZ007-222100- Northern Middlesex- 335 AM EST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Cold with highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ CTZ011-222100- Southern Middlesex- 335 AM EST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ CTZ008-222100- Northern New London- 335 AM EST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ CTZ012-222100- Southern New London- 335 AM EST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather