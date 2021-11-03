CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 2, 2021

765 FPUS51 KOKX 030757

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

356 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021

CTZ005-032000-

Northern Fairfield-

356 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost this morning. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows around 30. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming north

around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

CTZ009-032000-

Southern Fairfield-

356 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost this morning. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

CTZ006-032000-

Northern New Haven-

356 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost this morning. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows around 30. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

CTZ010-032000-

Southern New Haven-

356 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost this morning. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

CTZ007-032000-

Northern Middlesex-

356 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost this morning. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

around 50. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

CTZ011-032000-

Southern Middlesex-

356 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost this morning. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

CTZ008-032000-

Northern New London-

356 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost this morning. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows around 30. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

CTZ012-032000-

Southern New London-

356 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost this morning. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

