CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

346 AM EDT Wed Oct 27 2021

Northern Fairfield-

346 AM EDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern Fairfield-

346 AM EDT Wed Oct 27 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning. Breezy

with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern New Haven-

346 AM EDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning. Breezy

with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern New Haven-

346 AM EDT Wed Oct 27 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning. Windy with

highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern Middlesex-

346 AM EDT Wed Oct 27 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning. Breezy with highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph,

decreasing to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern Middlesex-

346 AM EDT Wed Oct 27 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning. Windy with

highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

50 mph, decreasing to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Northern New London-

346 AM EDT Wed Oct 27 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to

40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern New London-

346 AM EDT Wed Oct 27 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning. Windy with

highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

55 mph, decreasing to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

