CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, October 15, 2021

803 FPUS51 KOKX 160720

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

319 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

CTZ005-162000-

Northern Fairfield-

319 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds in the evening. Cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ009-162000-

Southern Fairfield-

319 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ006-162000-

Northern New Haven-

319 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ010-162000-

Southern New Haven-

319 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ007-162000-

Northern Middlesex-

319 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ011-162000-

Southern Middlesex-

319 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ008-162000-

Northern New London-

319 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ012-162000-

Southern New London-

319 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

