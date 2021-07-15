CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 14, 2021 _____ 441 FPUS51 KOKX 150759 ZFPOKX Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service New York NY 358 AM EDT Thu Jul 15 2021 CTZ005-152000- Northern Fairfield- 358 AM EDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ CTZ009-152000- Southern Fairfield- 358 AM EDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ CTZ006-152000- Northern New Haven- 358 AM EDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Heat index values in the mid 90s this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ CTZ010-152000- Southern New Haven- 358 AM EDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Heat index values in the mid 90s this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ CTZ007-152000- Northern Middlesex- 358 AM EDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Heat index values in the mid 90s this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ CTZ011-152000- Southern Middlesex- 358 AM EDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Heat index values in the mid 90s this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ CTZ008-152000- Northern New London- 358 AM EDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ CTZ012-152000- Southern New London- 358 AM EDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$