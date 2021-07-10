CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 9, 2021

033 FPUS51 KOKX 100746

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

345 AM EDT Sat Jul 10 2021

CTZ005-102000-

Northern Fairfield-

346 AM EDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

$$

CTZ009-102000-

Southern Fairfield-

346 AM EDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 100.

$$

CTZ006-102000-

Northern New Haven-

346 AM EDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

$$

CTZ010-102000-

Southern New Haven-

346 AM EDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

$$

CTZ007-102000-

Northern Middlesex-

346 AM EDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

$$

CTZ011-102000-

Southern Middlesex-

346 AM EDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

$$

CTZ008-102000-

Northern New London-

346 AM EDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

$$

CTZ012-102000-

Southern New London-

346 AM EDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

$$

