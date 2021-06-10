CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 10, 2021 _____ 654 FPUS51 KOKX 101927 ZFPOKX Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service New York NY 327 PM EDT Thu Jun 10 2021 CTZ005-110815- Northern Fairfield- 327 PM EDT Thu Jun 10 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ CTZ009-110815- Southern Fairfield- 327 PM EDT Thu Jun 10 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ CTZ006-110815- Northern New Haven- 327 PM EDT Thu Jun 10 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ CTZ010-110815- Southern New Haven- 327 PM EDT Thu Jun 10 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph this evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ CTZ007-110815- Northern Middlesex- 327 PM EDT Thu Jun 10 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ CTZ011-110815- Southern Middlesex- 327 PM EDT Thu Jun 10 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ CTZ008-110815- Northern New London- 327 PM EDT Thu Jun 10 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ CTZ012-110815- Southern New London- 327 PM EDT Thu Jun 10 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$