CT New York NY Zone Forecast

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

CTZ009-020945-

Southern Fairfield-

437 AM EDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

CTZ006-020945-

Northern New Haven-

437 AM EDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

CTZ010-020945-

Southern New Haven-

437 AM EDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

CTZ007-020945-

Northern Middlesex-

437 AM EDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

CTZ011-020945-

Southern Middlesex-

437 AM EDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ008-020945-

Northern New London-

437 AM EDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

CTZ012-020945-

Southern New London-

437 AM EDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

