CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 20, 2021

_____

182 FPUS51 KOKX 210727

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

327 AM EDT Sun Mar 21 2021

CTZ005-212015-

Northern Fairfield-

327 AM EDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ009-212015-

Southern Fairfield-

327 AM EDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ006-212015-

Northern New Haven-

327 AM EDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ010-212015-

Southern New Haven-

327 AM EDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ007-212015-

Northern Middlesex-

327 AM EDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ011-212015-

Southern Middlesex-

327 AM EDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ008-212015-

Northern New London-

327 AM EDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ012-212015-

Southern New London-

327 AM EDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather