CT New York NY Zone Forecast

Northern Fairfield-

323 AM EST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

CTZ009-032115-

Southern Fairfield-

323 AM EST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

CTZ006-032115-

Northern New Haven-

323 AM EST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

CTZ010-032115-

Southern New Haven-

323 AM EST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ007-032115-

Northern Middlesex-

323 AM EST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

CTZ011-032115-

Southern Middlesex-

323 AM EST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ008-032115-

Northern New London-

323 AM EST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

CTZ012-032115-

Southern New London-

323 AM EST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

