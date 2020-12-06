CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 5, 2020

_____

718 FPUS51 KOKX 060805

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

305 AM EST Sun Dec 6 2020

CTZ005-062115-

Northern Fairfield-

305 AM EST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ009-062115-

Southern Fairfield-

305 AM EST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ006-062115-

Northern New Haven-

305 AM EST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ010-062115-

Southern New Haven-

305 AM EST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ007-062115-

Northern Middlesex-

305 AM EST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ011-062115-

Southern Middlesex-

305 AM EST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ008-062115-

Northern New London-

305 AM EST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ012-062115-

Southern New London-

305 AM EST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather