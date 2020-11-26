CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 25, 2020
_____
857 FPUS51 KOKX 260950
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
450 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020
CTZ005-262115-
Northern Fairfield-
450 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ009-262115-
Southern Fairfield-
450 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
CTZ006-262115-
Northern New Haven-
450 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ010-262115-
Southern New Haven-
450 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
CTZ007-262115-
Northern Middlesex-
450 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
CTZ011-262115-
Southern Middlesex-
450 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
CTZ008-262115-
Northern New London-
450 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
CTZ012-262115-
Southern New London-
450 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather