CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 15, 2020

804 FPUS51 KOKX 160907

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

407 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020

CTZ005-162115-

Northern Fairfield-

407 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ009-162115-

Southern Fairfield-

407 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ006-162115-

Northern New Haven-

407 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ010-162115-

Southern New Haven-

407 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ007-162115-

Northern Middlesex-

407 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ011-162115-

Southern Middlesex-

407 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ008-162115-

Northern New London-

407 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ012-162115-

Southern New London-

407 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

