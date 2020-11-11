CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 10, 2020

_____

610 FPUS51 KOKX 110854

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

354 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020

CTZ009-112115-

Southern Fairfield-

354 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Less humid with highs around 60. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ005-112115-

Northern Fairfield-

354 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Less

humid with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ010-112115-

Southern New Haven-

354 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Less humid with highs around 60. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ006-112115-

Northern New Haven-

354 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Less

humid with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ011-112115-

Southern Middlesex-

354 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ007-112115-

Northern Middlesex-

354 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ012-112115-

Southern New London-

354 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ008-112115-

Northern New London-

354 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather