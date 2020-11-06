CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 5, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

310 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020

Southern Fairfield-

310 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern Fairfield-

310 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern New Haven-

310 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern New Haven-

310 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Southern Middlesex-

310 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern Middlesex-

310 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern New London-

310 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern New London-

310 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

